  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Morgan Stanley
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MS   US6174464486

MORGAN STANLEY

(MS)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:03 2022-12-15 pm EST
87.79 USD   -2.99%
12:57pColumn-Don't fight the Fed? Someone better remind markets: McGeever
RE
11:56aMorgan Stanley Adjusts Price Target on Ameren to $92 From $86, Maintains Equal-Weight Rating
MT
11:48aMorgan Stanley Adjusts Price Target on American Electric Power to $110 From $104, Maintains Overweight Rating
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Morgan Stanley Declares Dividends on Its Preferred Stock

12/15/2022 | 04:33pm EST
Morgan Stanley today declared a regular dividend on the outstanding shares of each of the following preferred stock issues:

  • Floating Rate Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series A - $305.33 per share (equivalent to $0.305334 per Depositary Share)
  • 10 Percent Non-Cumulative Non-Voting Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series C - $25.00 per share
  • Fixed-to-Floating Rate Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series E - $445.31 per share (equivalent to $0.445313 per Depositary Share)
  • Fixed-to-Floating Rate Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series F - $429.69 per share (equivalent to $0.429688 per Depositary Share)
  • Fixed-to-Floating Rate Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series I - $398.44 per share (equivalent to $0.398438 per Depositary Share)
  • Fixed-to-Floating Rate Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series K - $365.63 per share (equivalent to $0.365625 per Depositary Share)
  • 4.875 Percent Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series L - $304.69 per share (equivalent to $0.304688 per Depositary Share)
  • 4.250 Percent Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series O - $265.63 per share (equivalent to $0.265625 per Depositary Share)
  • 6.500 Percent Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series P - $406.25 per share (equivalent to $0.406250 per Depositary Share)

The dividends for the Preferred Stock Series A, C, E, F, I, K, L, O and P are payable on January 17, 2023 to stockholders of record at the close of business on December 30, 2022.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS) is a leading global financial services firm providing a wide range of investment banking, securities, wealth management and investment management services. With offices in 41 countries, the Firm's employees serve clients worldwide including corporations, governments, institutions and individuals. For more information about Morgan Stanley, please visit www.morganstanley.com.


© Business Wire 2022
Analyst Recommendations on MORGAN STANLEY
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 53 777 M - -
Net income 2022 11 006 M - -
Net Debt 2022 119 B - -
P/E ratio 2022 14,1x
Yield 2022 3,28%
Capitalization 153 B 153 B -
EV / Sales 2022 5,06x
EV / Sales 2023 4,78x
Nbr of Employees 82 000
Free-Float 64,3%
Chart MORGAN STANLEY
Duration : Period :
Morgan Stanley Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MORGAN STANLEY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 28
Last Close Price 90,50 $
Average target price 93,93 $
Spread / Average Target 3,79%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
James Patrick Gorman Co-President & COO-Wealth Management
Andrew Michael Saperstein Co-President & Head-Wealth Management
Edward N. Pick Co-President
Sharon Yeshaya Chief Financial Officer
Anchal Dhar Vice President-Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MORGAN STANLEY-5.55%152 955
CHARLES SCHWABB-7.55%144 336
THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC.-3.62%127 779
CITIGROUP INC.-23.86%89 056
CITIC SECURITIES COMPANY LIMITED-23.25%41 437
CSC FINANCIAL CO., LTD.-18.41%24 541