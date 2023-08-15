Morgan Stanley today declared a regular dividend on the outstanding shares of each of the following preferred stock issues:

Floating Rate Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series A - $396.20 per share (equivalent to $0.396202 per Depositary Share)

10 Percent Non-Cumulative Non-Voting Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series C - $25.00 per share

Fixed-to-Floating Rate Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series E - $445.31 per share (equivalent to $0.445313 per Depositary Share)

Fixed-to-Floating Rate Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series F - $429.69 per share (equivalent to $0.429688 per Depositary Share)

Fixed-to-Floating Rate Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series I - $398.44 per share (equivalent to $0.398438 per Depositary Share)

Fixed-to-Floating Rate Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series K - $365.63 per share (equivalent to $0.365625 per Depositary Share)

4.875 Percent Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series L - $304.69 per share (equivalent to $0.304688 per Depositary Share)

Fixed-to-Floating Rate Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series M - $29.38 per share

Fixed-to-Floating Rate Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series N - $2,226.40 per share (equivalent to $22.264000 per Depositary Share)

4.250 Percent Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series O - $265.63 per share (equivalent to $0.265625 per Depositary Share)

6.500 Percent Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series P - $406.25 per share (equivalent to $0.406250 per Depositary Share)

The dividends for the Preferred Stock Series M and N are payable on September 15, 2023 to stockholders of record at the close of business on August 31, 2023.

The dividends for the Preferred Stock Series A, C, E, F, I, K, L, O and P are payable on October 16, 2023 to stockholders of record at the close of business on September 29, 2023.

