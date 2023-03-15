Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Morgan Stanley
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MS   US6174464486

MORGAN STANLEY

(MS)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  12:41:30 2023-03-15 pm EDT
83.98 USD   -6.66%
12:29pBank Shares Under Renewed Pressure as Credit Suisse Slide Intensifies Banking Turmoil
MT
12:08pMorgan Stanley Down Over 5%, on Pace for Largest Percent Decrease Since June 2020 -- Data Talk
DJ
10:10aWall Street regulator unveils new hacking, data and market resiliency rules
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Morgan Stanley Down Over 5%, on Pace for Largest Percent Decrease Since June 2020 -- Data Talk

03/15/2023 | 12:08pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Morgan Stanley (MS) is currently at $84.99, down $4.98 or 5.54%


--Would be lowest close since Dec. 28, 2022, when it closed at $84.46

--On pace for largest percent decrease since June 11, 2020, when it fell 8.46%

--Currently down six of the past seven days

--Down 11.93% month-to-date

--Down 0.04% year-to-date

--Down 21.83% from its all-time closing high of $108.73 on Feb. 9, 2022

--Down 7.38% from 52 weeks ago (March 16, 2022), when it closed at $91.76

--Down 15.71% from its 52-week closing high of $100.83 on Feb. 15, 2023

--Up 16.58% from its 52-week closing low of $72.90 on June 17, 2022

--Traded as low as $84.95; lowest intraday level since Jan. 5, 2023, when it hit $84.83

--Down 5.58% at today's intraday low; largest intraday percent decrease since Oct. 14, 2022, when it fell as much as 5.66%


All data as of 11:50:40 AM ET


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-15-23 1207ET

All news about MORGAN STANLEY
12:29pBank Shares Under Renewed Pressure as Credit Suisse Slide Intensifies Banking Turmoil
MT
12:08pMorgan Stanley Down Over 5%, on Pace for Largest Percent Decrease Since June 2020 -- Da..
DJ
10:10aWall Street regulator unveils new hacking, data and market resiliency rules
RE
09:23aNo pressure to raise interest rates on deposits, UniCredit CEO says
RE
06:26aNorth American Morning Briefing: Futures Deep in -3-
DJ
06:04aFedEx profit report to test company turnaround
RE
03/14Easing Consumer Inflation Pushes Equities Higher
MT
03/14Easing Consumer Inflation Drives Equities Higher
MT
03/14Morgan Stanley Tests OpenAI-Powered Chatbot for Financial Advisers
MT
03/14Intesa CFO says no retail deposit repricing - source
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on MORGAN STANLEY
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 56 524 M - -
Net income 2023 11 911 M - -
Net Debt 2023 112 B - -
P/E ratio 2023 12,4x
Yield 2023 3,50%
Capitalization 151 B 151 B -
EV / Sales 2023 4,65x
EV / Sales 2024 4,37x
Nbr of Employees 82 000
Free-Float 63,9%
Chart MORGAN STANLEY
Duration : Period :
Morgan Stanley Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MORGAN STANLEY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 27
Last Close Price 89,97 $
Average target price 103,00 $
Spread / Average Target 14,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
James Patrick Gorman Co-President & COO-Wealth Management
Andrew Michael Saperstein Co-President & Head-Wealth Management
Edward N. Pick Co-President
Sharon Yeshaya Chief Financial Officer
Martin L. Leibowitz Managing Director & Vice Chairman-Research
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MORGAN STANLEY5.82%151 324
THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC.-6.18%113 638
CHARLES SCHWAB-31.92%104 424
CITIGROUP INC.4.80%92 132
CITIC SECURITIES COMPANY LIMITED-0.25%40 661
CSC FINANCIAL CO., LTD.8.20%25 201