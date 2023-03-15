Morgan Stanley Down Over 5%, on Pace for Largest Percent Decrease Since June 2020 -- Data Talk

Morgan Stanley (MS) is currently at $84.99, down $4.98 or 5.54%

--Would be lowest close since Dec. 28, 2022, when it closed at $84.46

--On pace for largest percent decrease since June 11, 2020, when it fell 8.46%

--Currently down six of the past seven days

--Down 11.93% month-to-date

--Down 0.04% year-to-date

--Down 21.83% from its all-time closing high of $108.73 on Feb. 9, 2022

--Down 7.38% from 52 weeks ago (March 16, 2022), when it closed at $91.76

--Down 15.71% from its 52-week closing high of $100.83 on Feb. 15, 2023

--Up 16.58% from its 52-week closing low of $72.90 on June 17, 2022

--Traded as low as $84.95; lowest intraday level since Jan. 5, 2023, when it hit $84.83

--Down 5.58% at today's intraday low; largest intraday percent decrease since Oct. 14, 2022, when it fell as much as 5.66%

All data as of 11:50:40 AM ET

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-15-23 1207ET