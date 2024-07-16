Second Quarter 2024 Earnings Results

Consolidated Financial Summary

(unaudited, dollars in millions)

Quarter Ended

Percentage Change From:

Six Months Ended

Percentage

Jun 30, 2024

Mar 31, 2024

Jun 30, 2023

Mar 31, 2024

Jun 30, 2023

Jun 30, 2024

Jun 30, 2023

Change

Net revenues

Institutional Securities

$

6,982

$

7,016

$

5,654

-%

23%

$

13,998

$

12,451

12%

Wealth Management

6,792

6,880

6,660

(1%)

2%

13,672

13,219

3%

Investment Management

1,386

1,377

1,281

1%

8%

2,763

2,570

8%

Intersegment Eliminations

(141)

(137)

(138)

(3%)

(2%)

(278)

(266)

(5%)

Net revenues (1)

$

15,019

$

15,136

$

13,457

(1%)

12%

$

30,155

$

27,974

8%

Provision for credit losses

$

76

$

(6)

$

161

*

(53%)

$

70

$

395

(82%)

Non-interest expenses

Institutional Securities

$

4,882

$

4,663

$

4,580

5%

7%

$

9,545

$

9,296

3%

Wealth Management

4,949

5,082

4,915

(3%)

1%

10,031

9,717

3%

Investment Management

1,164

1,136

1,111

2%

5%

2,300

2,234

3%

Intersegment Eliminations

(126)

(134)

(122)

6%

(3%)

(260)

(240)

(8%)

Non-interest expenses (1)(2)

$

10,869

$

10,747

$

10,484

1%

4%

$

21,616

$

21,007

3%

Income before provision for income taxes

Institutional Securities

$

2,046

$

2,351

$

977

(13%)

109%

$

4,397

$

2,869

53%

Wealth Management

1,821

1,806

1,681

1%

8%

3,627

3,393

7%

Investment Management

222

241

170

(8%)

31%

463

336

38%

Intersegment Eliminations

(15)

(3)

(16)

*

6%

(18)

(26)

31%

Income before provision for income taxes

$

4,074

$

4,395

$

2,812

(7%)

45%

$

8,469

$

6,572

29%

Net Income applicable to Morgan Stanley

Institutional Securities

$

1,520

$

1,819

$

759

(16%)

100%

$

3,339

$

2,237

49%

Wealth Management

1,403

1,403

1,308

-%

7%

2,806

2,684

5%

Investment Management

165

192

127

(14%)

30%

357

261

37%

Intersegment Eliminations

(12)

(2)

(12)

*

-%

(14)

(20)

30%

Net Income applicable to Morgan Stanley

$

3,076

$

3,412

$

2,182

(10%)

41%

$

6,488

$

5,162

26%

Earnings applicable to Morgan Stanley common shareholders

$

2,942

$

3,266

$

2,049

(10%)

44%

$

6,208

$

4,885

27%

Notes:

  • Firm net revenues excluding mark-to-market gains and losses on deferred cash-based compensation plans (DCP) were: 2Q24: $15,073 million, 1Q24: $14,949 million, 2Q23: $13,343 million, 2Q24 YTD: $30,022
    million, 2Q23 YTD: $27,707 million.
  • Firm compensation expenses excluding DCP were: 2Q24: $6,405 million, 1Q24: $6,447 million, 2Q23: $6,084 million, 2Q24 YTD: $12,852 million, 2Q23 YTD: $12,301 million.
  • The End Notes are an integral part of this presentation. See pages 12 - 17 for Definition of U.S. GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures, Definitions of Performance Metrics and Terms, Supplemental Quantitative Details and Calculations, and Legal Notice.

1

Consolidated Financial Metrics, Ratios and Statistical Data

(unaudited)

Quarter Ended

Percentage Change From:

Six Months Ended

Percentage

Jun 30, 2024

Mar 31, 2024

Jun 30, 2023

Mar 31, 2024

Jun 30, 2023

Jun 30, 2024

Jun 30, 2023

Change

Financial Metrics:

Earnings per basic share

$

1.85

$

2.04

$

1.25

(9%)

48%

$

3.89

$

2.98

31%

Earnings per diluted share

$

1.82

$

2.02

$

1.24

(10%)

47%

$

3.85

$

2.95

31%

Return on average common equity

13.0%

14.5%

8.9%

13.8%

10.7%

Return on average tangible common equity

17.5%

19.7%

12.1%

18.6%

14.5%

Book value per common share

$

56.80

$

55.60

$

55.24

$

56.80

$

55.24

Tangible book value per common share

$

42.30

$

41.07

$

40.79

$

42.30

$

40.79

Financial Ratios:

Pre-tax margin

27%

29%

21%

28%

23%

Compensation and benefits as a % of net revenues

43%

44%

47%

44%

45%

Non-compensation expenses as a % of net revenues

29%

27%

31%

28%

30%

Firm expense efficiency ratio

72%

71%

78%

72%

75%

Effective tax rate

23.5%

21.2%

21.0%

22.3%

20.1%

Statistical Data:

Period end common shares outstanding (millions)

1,619

1,627

1,659

-%

(2%)

Average common shares outstanding (millions)

Basic

1,594

1,601

1,635

-%

(3%)

1,597

1,640

(3%)

Diluted

1,611

1,616

1,651

-%

(2%)

1,614

1,657

(3%)

Worldwide employees

79,066

79,610

82,006

(1%)

(4%)

The End Notes are an integral part of this presentation. See pages 12 - 17 for Definition of U.S. GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures, Definitions of Performance Metrics and Terms, Supplemental Quantitative Details and Calculations, and Legal Notice.

2

Consolidated and U.S. Bank Supplemental Financial Information

(unaudited, dollars in millions)

Quarter Ended

Percentage Change From:

Six Months Ended

Percentage

Jun 30, 2024

Mar 31, 2024

Jun 30, 2023

Mar 31, 2024

Jun 30, 2023

Jun 30, 2024

Jun 30, 2023

Change

Consolidated Balance sheet

Total assets

$

1,212,447

$

1,228,503

$

1,164,911

(1%)

4%

Loans (1)

$

237,696

$

227,145

$

224,276

5%

6%

Deposits

$

348,890

$

352,494

$

348,511

(1%)

-%

Long-term debt outstanding

$

269,897

$

266,150

$

243,820

1%

11%

Maturities of long-term debt outstanding (next 12 months)

$

18,797

$

19,701

$

22,326

(5%)

(16%)

Average liquidity resources

$

319,580

$

318,664

$

310,724

-%

3%

Common equity

$

91,964

$

90,448

$

91,636

2%

-%

Less: Goodwill and intangible assets

(23,480)

(23,635)

(23,973)

(1%)

(2%)

Tangible common equity

$

68,484

$

66,813

$

67,663

3%

1%

Preferred equity

$

8,750

$

8,750

$

8,750

-%

-%

U.S. Bank Supplemental Financial Information

Total assets

$

400,140

$

400,856

$

385,596

-%

4%

Loans

$

220,900

$

211,290

$

209,065

5%

6%

Investment securities portfolio (2)

$

119,197

$

115,951

$

119,289

3%

-%

Deposits

$

342,900

$

346,609

$

342,522

(1%)

-%

Regional revenues

Americas

$

11,268

$

11,567

$

10,394

(3%)

8%

$

22,835

$

21,185

8%

EMEA (Europe, Middle East, Africa)

1,871

1,826

1,500

2%

25%

3,697

3,237

14%

Asia

1,880

1,743

1,563

8%

20%

3,623

3,552

2%

Consolidated net revenues

$

15,019

$

15,136

$

13,457

(1%)

12%

$

30,155

$

27,974

8%

The End Notes are an integral part of this presentation. See pages 12 - 17 for Definition of U.S. GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures, Definitions of Performance Metrics and Terms, Supplemental Quantitative Details and Calculations, and Legal Notice.

3

Consolidated Average Common Equity and Regulatory Capital Information

(unaudited, dollars in billions)

Quarter Ended

Percentage Change From:

Six Months Ended

Percentage

Jun 30, 2024

Mar 31, 2024

Jun 30, 2023

Mar 31, 2024

Jun 30, 2023

Jun 30, 2024

Jun 30, 2023

Change

Average Common Equity

Institutional Securities

$

45.0

$

45.0

$

45.6

-%

(1%)

$

45.0

$

45.6

(1%)

Wealth Management

29.1

29.1

28.8

-%

1%

29.1

28.8

1%

Investment Management

10.8

10.8

10.4

-%

4%

10.8

10.4

4%

Parent Company

5.7

5.0

6.8

14%

(16%)

5.3

6.6

(20%)

Firm

$

90.6

$

89.9

$

91.6

1%

(1%)

$

90.2

$

91.4

(1%)

Regulatory Capital

Common Equity Tier 1 capital

$

71.8

$

70.3

$

69.9

2%

3%

Tier 1 capital

$

80.5

$

79.0

$

78.4

2%

3%

Standardized Approach

Risk-weighted assets

$

472.4

$

467.8

$

449.8

1%

5%

Common Equity Tier 1 capital ratio

15.2%

15.0%

15.5%

Tier 1 capital ratio

17.0%

16.9%

17.4%

Advanced Approach

Risk-weighted assets

$

469.7

$

456.5

$

441.9

3%

6%

Common Equity Tier 1 capital ratio

15.3%

15.4%

15.8%

Tier 1 capital ratio

17.1%

17.3%

17.8%

Leverage-based capital

Tier 1 leverage ratio

6.8%

6.7%

6.7%

Supplementary Leverage Ratio

5.5%

5.4%

5.5%

The End Notes are an integral part of this presentation. See pages 12 - 17 for Definition of U.S. GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures, Definitions of Performance Metrics and Terms, Supplemental Quantitative Details and Calculations, and Legal Notice.

4

Institutional Securities

Income Statement Information, Financial Metrics and Ratios

(unaudited, dollars in millions)

Quarter Ended

Percentage Change From:

Six Months Ended

Percentage

Jun 30, 2024

Mar 31, 2024

Jun 30, 2023

Mar 31, 2024

Jun 30, 2023

Jun 30, 2024

Jun 30, 2023

Change

Revenues:

Advisory

$

592

$

461

$

455

28%

30%

$

1,053

$

1,093

(4%)

Equity

352

430

225

(18%)

56%

782

427

83%

Fixed income

675

556

395

21%

71%

1,231

802

53%

Underwriting

1,027

986

620

4%

66%

2,013

1,229

64%

Investment banking

1,619

1,447

1,075

12%

51%

3,066

2,322

32%

Equity

3,018

2,842

2,548

6%

18%

5,860

5,277

11%

Fixed income

1,999

2,485

1,716

(20%)

16%

4,484

4,292

4%

Other

346

242

315

43%

10%

588

560

5%

Net revenues

-%

23%

12%

6,982

7,016

5,654

13,998

12,451

Provision for credit losses

54

2

97

*

(44%)

56

286

(80%)

Compensation and benefits

2,291

2,343

2,215

(2%)

3%

4,634

4,580

1%

Non-compensation expenses

2,591

2,320

2,365

12%

10%

4,911

4,716

4%

Total non-interest expenses

4,882

4,663

4,580

5%

7%

9,545

9,296

3%

Income before provision for income taxes

2,046

2,351

977

(13%)

109%

4,397

2,869

53%

Net income applicable to Morgan Stanley

$

1,520

$

1,819

$

759

(16%)

100%

$

3,339

$

2,237

49%

Pre-tax margin

29%

34%

17%

31%

23%

Compensation and benefits as a % of net revenues

33%

33%

39%

33%

37%

Non-compensation expenses as a % of net revenues

37%

33%

42%

35%

38%

Return on Average Common Equity

13%

15%

6%

14%

9%

Return on Average Tangible Common Equity (1)

13%

15%

6%

14%

9%

Trading VaR (Average Daily 95% / One-Day VaR)

$

48

$

54

$

52

The End Notes are an integral part of this presentation. See pages 12 - 17 for Definition of U.S. GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures, Definitions of Performance Metrics and Terms, Supplemental Quantitative Details and Calculations, and Legal Notice.

5

Wealth Management

Income Statement Information, Financial Metrics and Ratios

(unaudited, dollars in millions)

Quarter Ended

Percentage Change From:

Six Months Ended

Percentage

Jun 30, 2024

Mar 31, 2024

Jun 30, 2023

Mar 31, 2024

Jun 30, 2023

Jun 30, 2024

Jun 30, 2023

Change

Revenues:

Asset management

$

3,989

$

3,829

$

3,452

4%

16%

$

7,818

$

6,834

14%

Transactional

782

1,033

869

(24%)

(10%)

1,815

1,790

1%

Net interest income

1,798

1,856

2,156

(3%)

(17%)

3,654

4,314

(15%)

Other

223

162

183

38%

22%

385

281

37%

Net revenues (1)

6,792

6,880

6,660

(1%)

2%

13,672

13,219

3%

Provision for credit losses

22

(8)

64

*

(66%)

14

109

(87%)

Compensation and benefits (1)

3,601

3,788

3,503

(5%)

3%

7,389

6,980

6%

Non-compensation expenses

1,348

1,294

1,412

4%

(5%)

2,642

2,737

(3%)

Total non-interest expenses

4,949

5,082

4,915

(3%)

1%

10,031

9,717

3%

Income before provision for income taxes

1,821

1,806

1,681

1%

8%

3,627

3,393

7%

Net income applicable to Morgan Stanley

$

1,403

$

1,403

$

1,308

-%

7%

$

2,806

$

2,684

5%

Pre-tax margin

27%

26%

25%

27%

26%

Compensation and benefits as a % of net revenues

53%

55%

53%

54%

53%

Non-compensation expenses as a % of net revenues

20%

19%

21%

19%

21%

Return on Average Common Equity

19%

19%

18%

19%

18%

Return on Average Tangible Common Equity (2)

35%

35%

34%

35%

35%

Notes:

  • Wealth Management net revenues excluding DCP were: 2Q24: $6,837 million, 1Q24: $6,740 million, 2Q23: $6,578 million, 2Q24 YTD: $13,577 million, 2Q23 YTD: $13,036 million.
  • Wealth Management compensation expenses excluding DCP were: 2Q24: $3,568 million, 1Q24: $3,632 million, 2Q23: $3,396 million, 2Q24 YTD: $7,200 million, 2Q23 YTD: $6,754 million.
  Notes:
  • Wealth Management net revenues excluding DCP were: 2Q24: $6,837 million, 1Q24: $6,740 million, 2Q23: $6,578 million, 2Q24 YTD: $13,577 million, 2Q23 YTD: $13,036 million.
  • Wealth Management compensation expenses excluding DCP were: 2Q24: $3,568 million, 1Q24: $3,632 million, 2Q23: $3,396 million, 2Q24 YTD: $7,200 million, 2Q23 YTD: $6,754 million.

6

Wealth Management

Financial Information and Statistical Data

(unaudited, dollars in billions)

Quarter Ended

Percentage Change From:

Jun 30, 2024

Mar 31, 2024

Jun 30, 2023

Mar 31, 2024

Jun 30, 2023

Wealth Management Metrics

Total client assets

$

5,690

$

5,495

$

4,885

4%

16%

Net new assets

$

36.4

$

94.9

$

89.5

(62%)

(59%)

U.S. Bank loans

$

150.9

$

147.4

$

144.7

2%

4%

Margin and other lending (1)

$

25.5

$

23.4

$

21.7

9%

18%

Deposits (2)

$

343

$

347

$

343

(1%)

-%

Annualized weighted average cost of deposits

Period end

3.11%

2.96%

2.53%

Period average

3.03%

2.92%

2.32%

Advisor-led channel

Advisor-led client assets

$

4,443

$

4,302

$

3,784

3%

17%

Fee-based client assets

$

2,188

$

2,124

$

1,856

3%

18%

Fee-based asset flows

$

26.0

$

26.2

$

22.7

(1%)

15%

Fee-based assets as a % of advisor-led client assets

49%

49%

49%

Self-directed channel

Self-directed client assets

$

1,247

$

1,194

$

1,101

4%

13%

Daily average revenue trades (000's)

781

841

765

(7%)

2%

Self-directed households (millions)

8.2

8.1

8.1

1%

1%

Workplace channel

Stock plan unvested assets

$

452

$

457

$

402

(1%)

12%

Number of stock plan participants (millions)

6.6

6.6

6.5

-%

2%

The End Notes are an integral part of this presentation. See pages 12 - 17 for Definition of U.S. GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures, Definitions of Performance Metrics and Terms, Supplemental Quantitative Details and Calculations, and Legal Notice.

7

Investment Management

Income Statement Information, Financial Metrics and Ratios

(unaudited, dollars in millions)

Quarter Ended

Percentage Change From:

Six Months Ended

Percentage

Jun 30, 2024

Mar 31, 2024

Jun 30, 2023

Mar 31, 2024

Jun 30, 2023

Jun 30, 2024

Jun 30, 2023

Change

Revenues:

Asset management and related fees

$

1,342

$

1,346

$

1,268

-%

6%

$

2,688

$

2,516

7%

Performance-based income and other

44

31

13

42%

*

75

54

39%

Net revenues

1,386

1,377

1,281

1%

8%

2,763

2,570

8%

Compensation and benefits

568

565

544

1%

4%

1,133

1,112

2%

Non-compensation expenses

596

571

567

4%

5%

1,167

1,122

4%

Total non-interest expenses

1,164

1,136

1,111

2%

5%

2,300

2,234

3%

Income before provision for income taxes

222

241

170

(8%)

31%

463

336

38%

Net income applicable to Morgan Stanley

$

165

$

192

$

127

(14%)

30%

$

357

$

261

37%

Pre-tax margin

16%

18%

13%

17%

13%

Compensation and benefits as a % of net revenues

41%

41%

42%

41%

43%

Non-compensation expenses as a % of net revenues

43%

41%

44%

42%

44%

Return on Average Common Equity

6%

7%

5%

7%

5%

Return on Average Tangible Common Equity (1)

58%

68%

70%

63%

72%

The End Notes are an integral part of this presentation. See pages 12 - 17 for Definition of U.S. GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures, Definitions of Performance Metrics and Terms, Supplemental Quantitative Details and Calculations, and Legal Notice.

8

Investment Management

Financial Information and Statistical Data

(unaudited, dollars in billions)

Quarter Ended

Percentage Change From:

Six Months Ended

Percentage

Jun 30, 2024

Mar 31, 2024

Jun 30, 2023

Mar 31, 2024

Jun 30, 2023

Jun 30, 2024

Jun 30, 2023

Change

Assets Under Management or Supervision (AUM)

Net Flows by Asset Class

Equity

$

(9.2)

$

(5.5)

$

(5.3)

(67%)

(74%)

$

(14.7)

$

(7.4)

(99%)

Fixed Income

1.0

2.8

(5.0)

(64%)

*

3.8

(7.0)

*

Alternatives and Solutions

7.0

10.3

11.4

(32%)

(39%)

17.3

13.1

32%

Long-Term Net Flows

(1.2)

7.6

1.1

*

*

$

6.4

$

(1.3)

*

Liquidity and Overlay Services

1.3

(12.9)

9.7

*

(87%)

(11.6)

23.6

*

*

(99%)

*

Total Net Flows

$

0.1

$

(5.3)

$

10.8

$

(5.2)

$

22.3

Assets Under Management or Supervision by Asset Class

Equity

$

301

$

310

$

289

(3%)

4%

Fixed Income

176

174

165

1%

7%

Alternatives and Solutions

558

543

482

3%

16%

Long-Term Assets Under Management or Supervision

1,035

1,027

936

1%

11%

Liquidity and Overlay Services

483

478

476

1%

1%

1%

8%

Total Assets Under Management or Supervision

$

1,518

$

1,505

$

1,412

The End Notes are an integral part of this presentation. See pages 12 - 17 for Definition of U.S. GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures, Definitions of Performance Metrics and Terms, Supplemental Quantitative Details and Calculations, and Legal Notice.

9

