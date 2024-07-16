Second Quarter 2024 Earnings Results
Consolidated Financial Summary
(unaudited, dollars in millions)
Quarter Ended
Percentage Change From:
Six Months Ended
Percentage
Jun 30, 2024
Mar 31, 2024
Jun 30, 2023
Mar 31, 2024
Jun 30, 2023
Jun 30, 2024
Jun 30, 2023
Change
Net revenues
Institutional Securities
$
6,982
$
7,016
$
5,654
-%
23%
$
13,998
$
12,451
12%
Wealth Management
6,792
6,880
6,660
(1%)
2%
13,672
13,219
3%
Investment Management
1,386
1,377
1,281
1%
8%
2,763
2,570
8%
Intersegment Eliminations
(141)
(137)
(138)
(3%)
(2%)
(278)
(266)
(5%)
Net revenues (1)
$
15,019
$
15,136
$
13,457
(1%)
12%
$
30,155
$
27,974
8%
Provision for credit losses
$
76
$
(6)
$
161
*
(53%)
$
70
$
395
(82%)
Non-interest expenses
Institutional Securities
$
4,882
$
4,663
$
4,580
5%
7%
$
9,545
$
9,296
3%
Wealth Management
4,949
5,082
4,915
(3%)
1%
10,031
9,717
3%
Investment Management
1,164
1,136
1,111
2%
5%
2,300
2,234
3%
Intersegment Eliminations
(126)
(134)
(122)
6%
(3%)
(260)
(240)
(8%)
Non-interest expenses (1)(2)
$
10,869
$
10,747
$
10,484
1%
4%
$
21,616
$
21,007
3%
Income before provision for income taxes
Institutional Securities
$
2,046
$
2,351
$
977
(13%)
109%
$
4,397
$
2,869
53%
Wealth Management
1,821
1,806
1,681
1%
8%
3,627
3,393
7%
Investment Management
222
241
170
(8%)
31%
463
336
38%
Intersegment Eliminations
(15)
(3)
(16)
*
6%
(18)
(26)
31%
Income before provision for income taxes
$
4,074
$
4,395
$
2,812
(7%)
45%
$
8,469
$
6,572
29%
Net Income applicable to Morgan Stanley
Institutional Securities
$
1,520
$
1,819
$
759
(16%)
100%
$
3,339
$
2,237
49%
Wealth Management
1,403
1,403
1,308
-%
7%
2,806
2,684
5%
Investment Management
165
192
127
(14%)
30%
357
261
37%
Intersegment Eliminations
(12)
(2)
(12)
*
-%
(14)
(20)
30%
Net Income applicable to Morgan Stanley
$
3,076
$
3,412
$
2,182
(10%)
41%
$
6,488
$
5,162
26%
Earnings applicable to Morgan Stanley common shareholders
$
2,942
$
3,266
$
2,049
(10%)
44%
$
6,208
$
4,885
27%
Notes:
-
Firm net revenues excluding mark-to-market gains and losses on deferred cash-based compensation plans (DCP) were: 2Q24: $15,073 million, 1Q24: $14,949 million, 2Q23: $13,343 million, 2Q24 YTD: $30,022
million, 2Q23 YTD: $27,707 million.
- Firm compensation expenses excluding DCP were: 2Q24: $6,405 million, 1Q24: $6,447 million, 2Q23: $6,084 million, 2Q24 YTD: $12,852 million, 2Q23 YTD: $12,301 million.
1
Consolidated Financial Metrics, Ratios and Statistical Data
(unaudited)
Quarter Ended
Percentage Change From:
Six Months Ended
Percentage
Jun 30, 2024
Mar 31, 2024
Jun 30, 2023
Mar 31, 2024
Jun 30, 2023
Jun 30, 2024
Jun 30, 2023
Change
Financial Metrics:
Earnings per basic share
$
1.85
$
2.04
$
1.25
(9%)
48%
$
3.89
$
2.98
31%
Earnings per diluted share
$
1.82
$
2.02
$
1.24
(10%)
47%
$
3.85
$
2.95
31%
Return on average common equity
13.0%
14.5%
8.9%
13.8%
10.7%
Return on average tangible common equity
17.5%
19.7%
12.1%
18.6%
14.5%
Book value per common share
$
56.80
$
55.60
$
55.24
$
56.80
$
55.24
Tangible book value per common share
$
42.30
$
41.07
$
40.79
$
42.30
$
40.79
Financial Ratios:
Pre-tax margin
27%
29%
21%
28%
23%
Compensation and benefits as a % of net revenues
43%
44%
47%
44%
45%
Non-compensation expenses as a % of net revenues
29%
27%
31%
28%
30%
Firm expense efficiency ratio
72%
71%
78%
72%
75%
Effective tax rate
23.5%
21.2%
21.0%
22.3%
20.1%
Statistical Data:
Period end common shares outstanding (millions)
1,619
1,627
1,659
-%
(2%)
Average common shares outstanding (millions)
Basic
1,594
1,601
1,635
-%
(3%)
1,597
1,640
(3%)
Diluted
1,611
1,616
1,651
-%
(2%)
1,614
1,657
(3%)
Worldwide employees
79,066
79,610
82,006
(1%)
(4%)
2
Consolidated and U.S. Bank Supplemental Financial Information
(unaudited, dollars in millions)
Quarter Ended
Percentage Change From:
Six Months Ended
Percentage
Jun 30, 2024
Mar 31, 2024
Jun 30, 2023
Mar 31, 2024
Jun 30, 2023
Jun 30, 2024
Jun 30, 2023
Change
Consolidated Balance sheet
Total assets
$
1,212,447
$
1,228,503
$
1,164,911
(1%)
4%
Loans (1)
$
237,696
$
227,145
$
224,276
5%
6%
Deposits
$
348,890
$
352,494
$
348,511
(1%)
-%
Long-term debt outstanding
$
269,897
$
266,150
$
243,820
1%
11%
Maturities of long-term debt outstanding (next 12 months)
$
18,797
$
19,701
$
22,326
(5%)
(16%)
Average liquidity resources
$
319,580
$
318,664
$
310,724
-%
3%
Common equity
$
91,964
$
90,448
$
91,636
2%
-%
Less: Goodwill and intangible assets
(23,480)
(23,635)
(23,973)
(1%)
(2%)
Tangible common equity
$
68,484
$
66,813
$
67,663
3%
1%
Preferred equity
$
8,750
$
8,750
$
8,750
-%
-%
U.S. Bank Supplemental Financial Information
Total assets
$
400,140
$
400,856
$
385,596
-%
4%
Loans
$
220,900
$
211,290
$
209,065
5%
6%
Investment securities portfolio (2)
$
119,197
$
115,951
$
119,289
3%
-%
Deposits
$
342,900
$
346,609
$
342,522
(1%)
-%
Regional revenues
Americas
$
11,268
$
11,567
$
10,394
(3%)
8%
$
22,835
$
21,185
8%
EMEA (Europe, Middle East, Africa)
1,871
1,826
1,500
2%
25%
3,697
3,237
14%
Asia
1,880
1,743
1,563
8%
20%
3,623
3,552
2%
Consolidated net revenues
$
15,019
$
15,136
$
13,457
(1%)
12%
$
30,155
$
27,974
8%
3
Consolidated Average Common Equity and Regulatory Capital Information
(unaudited, dollars in billions)
Quarter Ended
Percentage Change From:
Six Months Ended
Percentage
Jun 30, 2024
Mar 31, 2024
Jun 30, 2023
Mar 31, 2024
Jun 30, 2023
Jun 30, 2024
Jun 30, 2023
Change
Average Common Equity
Institutional Securities
$
45.0
$
45.0
$
45.6
-%
(1%)
$
45.0
$
45.6
(1%)
Wealth Management
29.1
29.1
28.8
-%
1%
29.1
28.8
1%
Investment Management
10.8
10.8
10.4
-%
4%
10.8
10.4
4%
Parent Company
5.7
5.0
6.8
14%
(16%)
5.3
6.6
(20%)
Firm
$
90.6
$
89.9
$
91.6
1%
(1%)
$
90.2
$
91.4
(1%)
Regulatory Capital
Common Equity Tier 1 capital
$
71.8
$
70.3
$
69.9
2%
3%
Tier 1 capital
$
80.5
$
79.0
$
78.4
2%
3%
Standardized Approach
Risk-weighted assets
$
472.4
$
467.8
$
449.8
1%
5%
Common Equity Tier 1 capital ratio
15.2%
15.0%
15.5%
Tier 1 capital ratio
17.0%
16.9%
17.4%
Advanced Approach
Risk-weighted assets
$
469.7
$
456.5
$
441.9
3%
6%
Common Equity Tier 1 capital ratio
15.3%
15.4%
15.8%
Tier 1 capital ratio
17.1%
17.3%
17.8%
Leverage-based capital
Tier 1 leverage ratio
6.8%
6.7%
6.7%
Supplementary Leverage Ratio
5.5%
5.4%
5.5%
4
Institutional Securities
Income Statement Information, Financial Metrics and Ratios
(unaudited, dollars in millions)
Quarter Ended
Percentage Change From:
Six Months Ended
Percentage
Jun 30, 2024
Mar 31, 2024
Jun 30, 2023
Mar 31, 2024
Jun 30, 2023
Jun 30, 2024
Jun 30, 2023
Change
Revenues:
Advisory
$
592
$
461
$
455
28%
30%
$
1,053
$
1,093
(4%)
Equity
352
430
225
(18%)
56%
782
427
83%
Fixed income
675
556
395
21%
71%
1,231
802
53%
Underwriting
1,027
986
620
4%
66%
2,013
1,229
64%
Investment banking
1,619
1,447
1,075
12%
51%
3,066
2,322
32%
Equity
3,018
2,842
2,548
6%
18%
5,860
5,277
11%
Fixed income
1,999
2,485
1,716
(20%)
16%
4,484
4,292
4%
Other
346
242
315
43%
10%
588
560
5%
Net revenues
-%
23%
12%
6,982
7,016
5,654
13,998
12,451
Provision for credit losses
54
2
97
*
(44%)
56
286
(80%)
Compensation and benefits
2,291
2,343
2,215
(2%)
3%
4,634
4,580
1%
Non-compensation expenses
2,591
2,320
2,365
12%
10%
4,911
4,716
4%
Total non-interest expenses
4,882
4,663
4,580
5%
7%
9,545
9,296
3%
Income before provision for income taxes
2,046
2,351
977
(13%)
109%
4,397
2,869
53%
Net income applicable to Morgan Stanley
$
1,520
$
1,819
$
759
(16%)
100%
$
3,339
$
2,237
49%
Pre-tax margin
29%
34%
17%
31%
23%
Compensation and benefits as a % of net revenues
33%
33%
39%
33%
37%
Non-compensation expenses as a % of net revenues
37%
33%
42%
35%
38%
Return on Average Common Equity
13%
15%
6%
14%
9%
Return on Average Tangible Common Equity (1)
13%
15%
6%
14%
9%
Trading VaR (Average Daily 95% / One-Day VaR)
$
48
$
54
$
52
5
Wealth Management
Income Statement Information, Financial Metrics and Ratios
(unaudited, dollars in millions)
Quarter Ended
Percentage Change From:
Six Months Ended
Percentage
Jun 30, 2024
Mar 31, 2024
Jun 30, 2023
Mar 31, 2024
Jun 30, 2023
Jun 30, 2024
Jun 30, 2023
Change
Revenues:
Asset management
$
3,989
$
3,829
$
3,452
4%
16%
$
7,818
$
6,834
14%
Transactional
782
1,033
869
(24%)
(10%)
1,815
1,790
1%
Net interest income
1,798
1,856
2,156
(3%)
(17%)
3,654
4,314
(15%)
Other
223
162
183
38%
22%
385
281
37%
Net revenues (1)
6,792
6,880
6,660
(1%)
2%
13,672
13,219
3%
Provision for credit losses
22
(8)
64
*
(66%)
14
109
(87%)
Compensation and benefits (1)
3,601
3,788
3,503
(5%)
3%
7,389
6,980
6%
Non-compensation expenses
1,348
1,294
1,412
4%
(5%)
2,642
2,737
(3%)
Total non-interest expenses
4,949
5,082
4,915
(3%)
1%
10,031
9,717
3%
Income before provision for income taxes
1,821
1,806
1,681
1%
8%
3,627
3,393
7%
Net income applicable to Morgan Stanley
$
1,403
$
1,403
$
1,308
-%
7%
$
2,806
$
2,684
5%
Pre-tax margin
27%
26%
25%
27%
26%
Compensation and benefits as a % of net revenues
53%
55%
53%
54%
53%
Non-compensation expenses as a % of net revenues
20%
19%
21%
19%
21%
Return on Average Common Equity
19%
19%
18%
19%
18%
Return on Average Tangible Common Equity (2)
35%
35%
34%
35%
35%
Notes:
- Wealth Management net revenues excluding DCP were: 2Q24: $6,837 million, 1Q24: $6,740 million, 2Q23: $6,578 million, 2Q24 YTD: $13,577 million, 2Q23 YTD: $13,036 million.
- Wealth Management compensation expenses excluding DCP were: 2Q24: $3,568 million, 1Q24: $3,632 million, 2Q23: $3,396 million, 2Q24 YTD: $7,200 million, 2Q23 YTD: $6,754 million.
6
Wealth Management
Financial Information and Statistical Data
(unaudited, dollars in billions)
Quarter Ended
Percentage Change From:
Jun 30, 2024
Mar 31, 2024
Jun 30, 2023
Mar 31, 2024
Jun 30, 2023
Wealth Management Metrics
Total client assets
$
5,690
$
5,495
$
4,885
4%
16%
Net new assets
$
36.4
$
94.9
$
89.5
(62%)
(59%)
U.S. Bank loans
$
150.9
$
147.4
$
144.7
2%
4%
Margin and other lending (1)
$
25.5
$
23.4
$
21.7
9%
18%
Deposits (2)
$
343
$
347
$
343
(1%)
-%
Annualized weighted average cost of deposits
Period end
3.11%
2.96%
2.53%
Period average
3.03%
2.92%
2.32%
Advisor-led channel
Advisor-led client assets
$
4,443
$
4,302
$
3,784
3%
17%
Fee-based client assets
$
2,188
$
2,124
$
1,856
3%
18%
Fee-based asset flows
$
26.0
$
26.2
$
22.7
(1%)
15%
Fee-based assets as a % of advisor-led client assets
49%
49%
49%
Self-directed channel
Self-directed client assets
$
1,247
$
1,194
$
1,101
4%
13%
Daily average revenue trades (000's)
781
841
765
(7%)
2%
Self-directed households (millions)
8.2
8.1
8.1
1%
1%
Workplace channel
Stock plan unvested assets
$
452
$
457
$
402
(1%)
12%
Number of stock plan participants (millions)
6.6
6.6
6.5
-%
2%
7
Investment Management
Income Statement Information, Financial Metrics and Ratios
(unaudited, dollars in millions)
Quarter Ended
Percentage Change From:
Six Months Ended
Percentage
Jun 30, 2024
Mar 31, 2024
Jun 30, 2023
Mar 31, 2024
Jun 30, 2023
Jun 30, 2024
Jun 30, 2023
Change
Revenues:
Asset management and related fees
$
1,342
$
1,346
$
1,268
-%
6%
$
2,688
$
2,516
7%
Performance-based income and other
44
31
13
42%
*
75
54
39%
Net revenues
1,386
1,377
1,281
1%
8%
2,763
2,570
8%
Compensation and benefits
568
565
544
1%
4%
1,133
1,112
2%
Non-compensation expenses
596
571
567
4%
5%
1,167
1,122
4%
Total non-interest expenses
1,164
1,136
1,111
2%
5%
2,300
2,234
3%
Income before provision for income taxes
222
241
170
(8%)
31%
463
336
38%
Net income applicable to Morgan Stanley
$
165
$
192
$
127
(14%)
30%
$
357
$
261
37%
Pre-tax margin
16%
18%
13%
17%
13%
Compensation and benefits as a % of net revenues
41%
41%
42%
41%
43%
Non-compensation expenses as a % of net revenues
43%
41%
44%
42%
44%
Return on Average Common Equity
6%
7%
5%
7%
5%
Return on Average Tangible Common Equity (1)
58%
68%
70%
63%
72%
8
Investment Management
Financial Information and Statistical Data
(unaudited, dollars in billions)
Quarter Ended
Percentage Change From:
Six Months Ended
Percentage
Jun 30, 2024
Mar 31, 2024
Jun 30, 2023
Mar 31, 2024
Jun 30, 2023
Jun 30, 2024
Jun 30, 2023
Change
Assets Under Management or Supervision (AUM)
Net Flows by Asset Class
Equity
$
(9.2)
$
(5.5)
$
(5.3)
(67%)
(74%)
$
(14.7)
$
(7.4)
(99%)
Fixed Income
1.0
2.8
(5.0)
(64%)
*
3.8
(7.0)
*
Alternatives and Solutions
7.0
10.3
11.4
(32%)
(39%)
17.3
13.1
32%
Long-Term Net Flows
(1.2)
7.6
1.1
*
*
$
6.4
$
(1.3)
*
Liquidity and Overlay Services
1.3
(12.9)
9.7
*
(87%)
(11.6)
23.6
*
*
(99%)
*
Total Net Flows
$
0.1
$
(5.3)
$
10.8
$
(5.2)
$
22.3
Assets Under Management or Supervision by Asset Class
Equity
$
301
$
310
$
289
(3%)
4%
Fixed Income
176
174
165
1%
7%
Alternatives and Solutions
558
543
482
3%
16%
Long-Term Assets Under Management or Supervision
1,035
1,027
936
1%
11%
Liquidity and Overlay Services
483
478
476
1%
1%
1%
8%
Total Assets Under Management or Supervision
$
1,518
$
1,505
$
1,412
9
