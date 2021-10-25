Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Morgan Stanley
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MS   US6174464486

MORGAN STANLEY

(MS)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Morgan Stanley : Financial Statements - Form 8-K

10/25/2021 | 04:56pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

UNITED STATES

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

WASHINGTON, D.C. 20549

FORM 8-K

CURRENT REPORT

Pursuant To Section 13 or 15(d) of

the Securities Exchange Act of 1934

Date of report (Date of earliest event reported): October 22, 2021

MORGAN STANLEY

(Exact Name of Registrant

as Specified in Charter)

delaware 1-11758 36-3145972
(State or Other Jurisdiction of Incorporation) (Commission File Number) (IRS Employer Identification No.)
1585 Broadway, New York, New York 10036
(Address of Principal Executive Offices) (Zip Code)

Registrant's telephone number, including area code: (212) 761-4000

Not Applicable

(Former Name or Former Address, if Changed Since Last Report)

Check the appropriate box below if the Form 8-K filing is intended to simultaneously satisfy the filing obligation of the registrant under any of the following provisions:

Written communications pursuant to Rule 425 under the Securities Act (17 CFR 230.425)
Soliciting material pursuant to Rule 14a-12 under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14a-12)
Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 14d-2(b) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14d-2(b))
Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 13e-4(c) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.13e-4(c))

Securities registered pursuant to Section 12(b) of the Act:

Title of each class Trading Symbol(s) Name of each exchange on which registered
Common Stock, $0.01 par value MS New York Stock Exchange

Depositary Shares, each representing 1/1,000th interest in a share of Floating Rate

Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series A, $0.01 par value

MS/PA New York Stock Exchange

Depositary Shares, each representing 1/1,000th interest in a share of Fixed-to-Floating Rate

Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series E, $0.01 par value

MS/PE New York Stock Exchange

Depositary Shares, each representing 1/1,000th interest in a share of Fixed-to-Floating Rate

Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series F, $0.01 par value

MS/PF New York Stock Exchange

Depositary Shares, each representing 1/1,000th interest in a share of Fixed-to-Floating Rate

Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series I, $0.01 par value

MS/PI New York Stock Exchange

Depositary Shares, each representing 1/1,000th interest in a share of Fixed-to-Floating Rate

Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series K, $0.01 par value

MS/PK New York Stock Exchange

Depositary Shares, each representing 1/1,000th interest in a share of 4.875%

Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series L, $0.01 par value

MS/PL New York Stock Exchange

Depositary Shares, each representing 1/1,000th interest in a share of 4.250%

Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series O, $0.01 par value

MS/PO New York Stock Exchange

Global Medium-Term Notes, Series A, Fixed Rate Step-Up Senior Notes Due 2026

of Morgan Stanley Finance LLC (and Registrant's guarantee with respect thereto)

MS/26C New York Stock Exchange

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is an emerging growth company as defined in Rule 405 of the Securities Act of 1933 (§230.405 of this chapter) or Rule 12b-2 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (§240.12b-2 of this chapter).

Emerging growth company

If an emerging growth company, indicate by check mark if the registrant has elected not to use the extended transition period for complying with any new or revised financial accounting standards provided pursuant to Section 13(a) of the Exchange Act. ☐

Item 3.03. Material Modification to Rights of Security Holders.

Upon issuance of the Series O Preferred Stock (as defined in Item 5.03 below) on October 25, 2021, the ability of Morgan Stanley (the "Registrant") to declare or pay dividends or distributions on, or purchase, redeem or otherwise acquire for consideration, shares of its junior stock will be subject to certain restrictions in the event that the Registrant fails to declare and pay full dividends on its Series O Preferred Stock. "Junior stock" means any class or series of capital stock of the Registrant that ranks junior to the Series O Preferred Stock as to the payment of dividends and the distribution of assets upon liquidation, dissolution or winding up of the Registrant. Junior stock includes the Registrant's common stock. These restrictions are set forth in the Certificate of Designation establishing the terms of the Series O Preferred Stock, a copy of which is filed as Exhibits 3.1 and 4.1 to this Current Report on Form 8-K and is incorporated herein by reference.

Item 5.03. Amendments to Articles of Incorporation or Bylaws; Change in Fiscal Year.

On October 22, 2021, the Registrant filed a Certificate of Designation to its Amended and Restated Certificate of Incorporation with the Secretary of State of the State of Delaware, establishing the terms of the Registrant's 4.250% Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series O, par value $0.01 per share, liquidation preference $25,000 per share (the "Series O Preferred Stock"). A copy of the Certificate of Designation relating to the Series O Preferred Stock is filed as Exhibits 3.1 and 4.1 to this Current Report on Form 8-K and is incorporated herein by reference.

Item 8.01. Other Events.

Additional exhibits are filed herewith in connection with the offering, issuance and sale of depositary shares representing interests in the Registrant's Series O Preferred Stock under the Registrant's Registration Statement on Form S-3 (File No. 333-250103).

Item 9.01 Financial Statements and Exhibits.
(d) Exhibits

The following exhibits are filed as part of this Report on Form 8-K:

Exhibit
Number Description
3.1 and 4.1

Certificate of Designation of the Registrant relating to the Series O Preferred Stock, incorporated herein by reference to Exhibit 2.3 to the Registrant's Registration Statement on Form 8-A, filed on October 22, 2021.

4.2

Form of Certificate representing the Series O Preferred Stock, incorporated herein by reference to Exhibit 2.5 to the Registrant's Registration Statement on Form 8-A, filed on October 22, 2021.

4.3

Form of Deposit Agreement among Morgan Stanley, The Bank of New York Mellon and the holders from time to time of the depositary receipts described therein, incorporated herein by reference to Exhibit 2.4 to the Registrant's Registration Statement on Form 8-A, filed on October 22, 2021.

4.4

Form of Depositary Receipt, included in Exhibit 4.3 hereto and incorporated herein by reference to Exhibit 2.6 to the Registrant's Registration Statement on Form 8-A, filed on October 22, 2021.

5 Opinion of Davis Polk & Wardwell LLP.
23 Consent of Davis Polk & Wardwell LLP (included in Exhibit 5 hereto).
101 Interactive Data Files pursuant to Rule 406 of Regulation S-T formatted in Inline eXtensible Business Reporting Language ("Inline XBRL").
104 Cover Page Interactive Data File (formatted in Inline XBRL and contained in Exhibit 101).

SIGNATURE

Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned, hereunto duly authorized.

MORGAN STANLEY
(Registrant)
Date: October 25, 2021 By: /s/ Jeanne Greeley O'Regan
Name: Jeanne Greeley O'Regan
Title: Deputy Corporate Secretary and Counsel

Disclaimer

Morgan Stanley published this content on 25 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 October 2021 20:55:16 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about MORGAN STANLEY
04:56pMORGAN STANLEY : Financial Statements - Form 8-K
PU
04:46pMORGAN STANLEY : Material Modification to Rights of Security Holders, Amendments to Articl..
AQ
04:40pELON MUSK : Tesla zooms past $1 trillion market cap on bet that the EV future is now
RE
03:48pAllbirds Sets IPO Terms, Expects Share Sale Price Range at $12 to $14
MT
01:58pEco-friendly sneaker maker Allbirds aims for $2 billion valuation in U.S. IPO
RE
12:57pTWIN PEAKS : Whether it's supply or demand, oil era heads for crunch time
RE
10:24aDAIMLER AG : Release according to -2-
DJ
10:24aDAIMLER AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities..
DJ
10:21aWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : 84% of Q3 earnings reports exceed expectations
10:04aMORGAN STANLEY : Goldman Sachs Adjusts Price Target on Morgan Stanley to $118 from $115, K..
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on MORGAN STANLEY
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 59 610 M - -
Net income 2021 14 227 M - -
Net Debt 2021 112 B - -
P/E ratio 2021 13,0x
Yield 2021 2,06%
Capitalization 183 B 183 B -
EV / Sales 2021 4,95x
EV / Sales 2022 5,02x
Nbr of Employees 72 000
Free-Float 71,1%
Chart MORGAN STANLEY
Duration : Period :
Morgan Stanley Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MORGAN STANLEY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 28
Last Close Price 101,80 $
Average target price 109,52 $
Spread / Average Target 7,59%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
James Patrick Gorman Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Andrew Michael Saperstein Co-President
Edward N. Pick Co-President
Sharon Yeshaya Chief Financial Officer
Robert P. Rooney Head-Technology, Operations & Firm Resilience
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MORGAN STANLEY48.55%183 138
THE CHARLES SCHWAB CORPORATION57.52%157 743
THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC.57.11%145 974
CITIC SECURITIES COMPANY LIMITED-12.76%48 231
CSC FINANCIAL CO., LTD.-15.05%31 114
CHINA INTERNATIONAL CAPITAL CORPORATION LIMITED-6.76%28 566