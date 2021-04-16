Log in
MORGAN STANLEY

MORGAN STANLEY

(MS)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Morgan Stanley First-Quarter Profit Soars

04/16/2021 | 08:09am EDT
By Peter Rudegeair

Morgan Stanley said Friday that first-quarter profit more than doubled from a year earlier, another Wall Street firm that reaped big gains from the euphoric market conditions of early 2021.

The New York-based bank reported profit of $4.1 billion, or $2.19 a share, on revenue of $15.7 billion. That beat the consensus estimates of analysts polled by FactSet of per-share earnings of $1.72 on revenue of $14.1 billion.

Morgan Stanley rounded out an all-time great first quarter from the nation's big banks. Asset prices rallied, millions of investors traded stocks with abandon and scores of technology and special-purpose acquisition companies listed their shares publicly, creating an optimal environment for banks' Wall Street divisions. On Wednesday, Morgan Stanley rival Goldman Sachs Group Inc. reported record quarterly revenue and net income.

The same waves that lifted Goldman also lifted Morgan Stanley. Stock- and bond-trading revenue rose 29% to $5.8 billion. Fees from advising on deals and underwriting stock and bond offerings more than doubled to $2.6 billion.

Morgan Stanley's E*Trade business also benefited from the burst of trading activity among individual investors. The number of retail-trading clients at Morgan Stanley increased 7% from the end of 2020 to 7.2 million, and the average daily number of retail trades the company handled for the quarter exceeded 1.6 million.

Write to Peter Rudegeair at Peter.Rudegeair@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

04-16-21 0808ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
MORGAN STANLEY 0.04% 80.82 Delayed Quote.17.89%
THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC. 0.95% 338.55 Delayed Quote.28.38%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 52 616 M - -
Net income 2021 10 751 M - -
Net Debt 2021 147 B - -
P/E ratio 2021 13,5x
Yield 2021 1,83%
Capitalization 151 B 151 B -
EV / Sales 2021 5,66x
EV / Sales 2022 5,52x
Nbr of Employees 68 000
Free-Float 67,9%
Chart MORGAN STANLEY
Duration : Period :
Morgan Stanley Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MORGAN STANLEY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 28
Average target price 87,99 $
Last Close Price 80,82 $
Spread / Highest target 38,6%
Spread / Average Target 8,88%
Spread / Lowest Target -17,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
James Patrick Gorman Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Jonathan M. Pruzan Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Robert Rooney Head-Technology, Operations & Firm Resilience
Sigal Zarmi Chief Information Officer & Managing Director
Daniel A. Simkowitz Head-Investment Management
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MORGAN STANLEY17.89%151 177
THE CHARLES SCHWAB CORPORATION23.49%123 480
THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC.28.38%120 334
CITIC SECURITIES COMPANY LIMITED-20.48%43 737
CSC FINANCIAL CO., LTD.-5.92%31 544
CHINA INTERNATIONAL CAPITAL CORPORATION LIMITED-10.10%26 043
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved.