    MS   US6174464486

MORGAN STANLEY

(MS)
  Report
Morgan Stanley Infrastructure Partners Completes Investment in SpecialtyCare

10/29/2021 | 12:46pm EDT
Investment funds managed by Morgan Stanley Infrastructure Partners (“MSIP”), a private infrastructure team within Morgan Stanley Investment Management, announced today that they have acquired SpecialtyCare, Inc. (“SpecialtyCare” or the “Company”) from Kohlberg & Company, LLC (“Kohlberg”).

SpecialtyCare operates the leading network of outsourced clinical services to hospital operating rooms in the U.S. With 1,200+ client hospitals in 46 U.S. states, it is the leading provider of cardiovascular perfusion, extracorporeal membrane oxygenation (“ECMO”), intraoperative neuromonitoring (“IONM”), and autologous perfusion services (“ATS”). Furthermore, SpecialtyCare is a leading provider of sterile processing services, endoscopic support and surgical assistance.

“We believe that SpecialtyCare provides an essential solution to its partners in an industry with considerable tailwinds through a contracted business model. We look forward to building upon the Company’s successful track record and further supporting their growth trajectory,” said Chris Ortega, Managing Director and Head of the Americas for MSIP.

Sam Weinstein, SpecialtyCare’s CEO said, “We are thrilled to be aligned with MSIP as we continue to pursue opportunities to improve patient care outcomes and grow our impact. We believe working with MSIP can allow us to further invest in our team with a continued focus on enhancing our strong culture.”

About Morgan Stanley Infrastructure Partners

Morgan Stanley Infrastructure Partners (“MSIP”) is a leading global private infrastructure investment platform with over $16 billion in assets under management1. Founded in 2006, MSIP has invested in a diverse portfolio of over 30 investments across transport, digital infrastructure, energy transition and utilities. MSIP targets assets that provide essential public goods and services with the potential for value creation through active asset management. For further information about Morgan Stanley Infrastructure Partners, please visit www.morganstanley.com/im/infrastructurepartners.

About SpecialtyCare

With over 1,500 clinicians supporting over 500,000 procedures annually, SpecialtyCare provides high quality people, services, and technology to the operating room. More than 1,200+ hospitals and 13,500 physicians trust SpecialtyCare to help them achieve exceptional care outcomes, regulatory compliance, and financial results. By maintaining the SpecialtyCare Operative Procedural Registry (SCOPE™), the largest procedural database of its kind, SpecialtyCare identifies standards, determines benchmarks, disseminates best practices, and fosters innovations and efficiencies that improve patient outcomes. Accredited and certified by The Joint Commission, SpecialtyCare develops expertise beyond industry requirements. Customers trust SpecialtyCare’s highly trained clinicians delivering excellence in perfusion, ECMO, intraoperative neuromonitoring, neurodiagnostic services, autotransfusion, sterile processing management, surgical assist, and minimally invasive surgical support.

_________________________
1 AUM reflects assets managed by MSIP platform since inception


© Business Wire 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 59 610 M - -
Net income 2021 14 227 M - -
Net Debt 2021 112 B - -
P/E ratio 2021 13,1x
Yield 2021 2,05%
Capitalization 184 B 184 B -
EV / Sales 2021 4,97x
EV / Sales 2022 5,04x
Nbr of Employees 72 000
Free-Float 71,1%
Chart MORGAN STANLEY
Duration : Period :
Morgan Stanley Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MORGAN STANLEY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 28
Last Close Price 102,50 $
Average target price 110,74 $
Spread / Average Target 8,04%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
James Patrick Gorman Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Andrew Michael Saperstein Co-President
Edward N. Pick Co-President
Sharon Yeshaya Chief Financial Officer
Robert P. Rooney Head-Technology, Operations & Firm Resilience
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MORGAN STANLEY49.57%183 264
THE CHARLES SCHWAB CORPORATION54.58%153 211
THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC.57.30%144 800
CITIC SECURITIES COMPANY LIMITED-15.82%46 880
CSC FINANCIAL CO., LTD.-19.81%29 998
CHINA INTERNATIONAL CAPITAL CORPORATION LIMITED-9.43%26 446