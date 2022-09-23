Morgan Stanley : International plc – Interim Financial Report – 30 June 2022

The Directors present their Interim Management Report and the Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements ("Interim Financial Statements") for Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc (the "Company") and all of its subsidiary undertakings (together "the Group") for the six month period ended 30 June 2022 ("the period") .

These Interim Financial Statements should be read in conjunction with, and as an update to the Group's 2021 Report and Financial Statements, available at: https://www.morganstanley.com/about-us-ir/subsidiaries

Group and Company Overview

The Company and Governance

The ultimate parent undertaking and controlling entity is Morgan Stanley, which together with the Group and Morgan Stanley's other subsidiary undertakings, form the "Morgan Stanley Group".

Morgan Stanley International Limited ("MSI") is the ultimate United Kingdom ("UK") parent undertaking of the Company. MSI, together with all its subsidiary undertakings forms the "MSI Group".

The Company operates within the financial services industry and, as such, is subject to extensive supervision and regulation. The Company shares elements of its Corporate Governance, and in certain circumstances its supervision with MSI. The Directors may refer to policies, procedures and practices that the Company and/or the Group share with MSI and the

MSI Group.

Principal Activity

The principal activity of the Group is the provision of financial services to a global client base consisting of corporations, governments and financial institutions. There have not been any changes in the Group's principal activity during the period and no significant change is expected.

The Company conducts business from its headquarters in London, UK and operates branches in the Dubai International Financial Centre, France, the Qatar Financial Centre, South Korea and Switzerland.