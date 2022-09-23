Morgan Stanley : International plc – Interim Financial Report – 30 June 2022

The Directors present their Interim Management Report and the Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements ("Interim Financial Statements") for Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc (the "Company") and all of its subsidiary undertakings (together "the Group") for the six month period ended 30 June 2022 ("the period") .
The ultimate parent undertaking and controlling entity is Morgan Stanley, which together with the Group and Morgan Stanley's other subsidiary undertakings, form the "Morgan Stanley Group".
Morgan Stanley International Limited ("MSI") is the ultimate United Kingdom ("UK") parent undertaking of the Company. MSI, together with all its subsidiary undertakings forms the "MSI Group".
The Company operates within the financial services industry and, as such, is subject to extensive supervision and regulation. The Company shares elements of its Corporate Governance, and in certain circumstances its supervision with MSI. The Directors may refer to policies, procedures and practices that the Company and/or the Group share with MSI and the
MSI Group.
Principal Activity
The principal activity of the Group is the provision of financial services to a global client base consisting of corporations, governments and financial institutions. There have not been any changes in the Group's principal activity during the period and no significant change is expected.
The Company conducts business from its headquarters in London, UK and operates branches in the Dubai International Financial Centre, France, the Qatar Financial Centre, South Korea and Switzerland.
Overview of the Period
The Group's net revenue decreased by 2% compared to 30 June 2021 ("the prior year period") predominantly driven by lower investment banking activity and partially offset by higher equity product trading activity. As a result, the Group's profit before tax decreased to $1,235 million, a 1% decrease as compared to the prior year period. See 'Overview of 2022 Financial Results' for further information.
The Group continues to monitor the war in Ukraine and its impact on both the Ukrainian and Russian economies, as well as related impacts on other world economies and the financial markets. The Group also continues to monitor the impact of the macroeconomic environment on various sectors and industries.
Morgan Stanley continued to successfully implement its transition plan for Interbank Offered Rates ("IBOR") exposures. For further detail on IBOR transition, refer to 'Group and Company Overview - Business Environment'.
During the period the Company complied with all its capital and liquidity requirements. See 'Liquidity and Capital Resource Management and Regulation' for further detail.
Supervision and Regulation
As a UK-based financial services provider, the Company is authorised by the Prudential Regulation Authority ("PRA") as a PRA-designated investment firm and is regulated by the PRA and the Financial Conduct Authority ("FCA").
As a provider of services to global clients, the Company is registered with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") as a Securities Based Swap Dealer ("SBSD"), and per regulatory guidance, provisionally registered with the Commodity Futures Trading Commission ("CFTC") as a Swap Dealer until rules are finalised.
Risk Factors and Business
Environment
Risk Factors
Risk is an inherent part of the Group's business activity. The Group seeks to identify, assess, monitor and manage each of the various types of
risk involved in its business activities, in accordance with defined policies and procedures.
The Group Risk Appetite Statement articulates the aggregate level and type of risk that the Group is willing to accept in order to execute its business strategy.
The Group has an established Risk Management Framework, to support the identification, monitoring and management of risk.
The primary risk areas for the Group include Market, Credit, Operational, and Liquidity and Funding risks. Climate risk is largely managed through these principal risks. A description of the principal risks and how these risks are managed within the Group is outlined in detail within the relevant section of 'Risk Management'.
The key risk factors impacting the Group are outlined in the 2021 Report and Financial Statements, with updates below.
Business Environment
During 2022, the Group has continued to monitor the factors in the global environment which impact its performance and financial stability. In particular, the war in Ukraine introduced risks and uncertainties that may adversely affect the results and operations of the Group. Other factors which the Group continues to monitor are continued inflation and rising interest rates.
Future Developments
The Interim Management Report contains certain forward-looking statements and information on future developments. These statements are made by the Board of Directors (the "Board") in good faith, based on the information available at the time of the approval of the report and such statements should be treated with caution due to the inherent uncertainties, including both economic and business risk factors, underlying any such forward- looking information.
Russia and Ukraine War
The Group is monitoring the war in Ukraine and its impact on both the Ukrainian and Russian economies, as well as related impacts on other world economies and the financial markets. During the period, the Group recognised expected credit losses in relation to cash and margin deposited
with exchanges in Russia, see 'Overview of 2022 Financial Results'. Following the recognition of these expected credit losses, the Group's direct exposure to both Russia and Ukraine is limited.
Morgan Stanley's activities in Russia are limited to helping global clients address and close out pre- existing obligations.
Macroeconomic Environment
The global economic and geopolitical environment during the period, which has been characterised by continued inflation, rising interest rates and commodity prices and volatility in global financial markets, had a mixed impact on the Group. See 'Overview of 2022 Financial Results'.
UK withdrawal from the EU
Morgan Stanley continues to assess and refine the scope and location of its operations and employees following the UK withdrawal from the European Union ("EU"). Such activity did not have a material impact on the Group's or Company's financial position or on its financial performance in the period.
Replacement of London Interbank Offered Rate ("LIBOR") and Replacement or Reform of Other Interest Rate Benchmarks
The Morgan Stanley Group continues to implement its IBOR transition plan for LIBOR and other interest rate benchmarks (collectively, the 'IBORs') exposures. The Group's primary IBOR exposures arise on its derivative contracts, and the significant majority of such exposures reference United States dollar ("USD") LIBOR tenors (and/or USD swap rates), which are expected to continue to be published until 30 June 2023.
At 30 June 2022, the Group's exposures on bilateral external derivative contracts which did not contain fallback provisions to allow for the transition to alternative reference rates upon the cessation of the applicable IBOR rate, remained substantially similar to the nominal exposures reported in the 2021 Report and Financial Statements.
In order to effectively implement the Group's strategy, the Board monitors the results of the Group by reference to a range of performance and risk based metrics, including, but not limited to the following:
Key Performance Indicators
Return on Shareholders' Equity (Group)
June 22
8.7%
June 21
8.8%
At 30 June
At 30 June
in $ millions
2022
2021
Total shareholders' equity at
22,175
21,021
beginning of the period
Profit after tax
960
923
Return on shareholders' equity -
8.7%
8.8%
annualised
Leverage Ratio (Company)
June 22
5.0%
December 21
4.1%
At 30 June
At 31
December
in $ millions
2022
2021
Leverage exposure
427,375
496,231
Tier 1 capital
21,565
20,522
Leverage ratio
5.0%
4.1%
Tier 1 Capital Ratio (Company)
Liquidity Coverage Ratio (Company)
June 22
15.7%
December 21
15.0%
At 30 June
At 31
December
in $ millions
2022
2021
Risk-weighted assets ("RWAs")
137,181
136,746
Tier 1 capital
21,565
20,522
Tier 1 capital ratio
15.7%
15.0%
June 22
199%
December 21
196%
At 30 June
At 31
December
in $ millions
2022
2021
Liquidity buffer - High quality liquid
41,980
40,982
assets ("HQLA")
Liquidity coverage ratio (1)
199%
196%
1. Calculated as the average of the preceding twelve months
Movements in key performance indicators are primarily explained by movements in the financial statement components in the following 'Overview of 2022 Financial Results' section, as well as the 'Leverage Ratio' section and the 'Liquidity and Funding Management' section.
5
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Morgan Stanley published this content on 23 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 September 2022 09:29:04 UTC.