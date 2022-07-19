Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Morgan Stanley
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MS   US6174464486

MORGAN STANLEY

(MS)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:03 2022-07-18 pm EDT
78.86 USD   +1.04%
09:14aMorgan Stanley Investment Management Announces Portfolio Management Change for Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund, Inc. and Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc.
BU
07:56aJefferies to restructure as it doubles down on investment banking
RE
05:05aNORTH AMERICAN MORNING BRIEFING : Stock Futures -2-
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Morgan Stanley Investment Management Announces Portfolio Management Change for Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund, Inc. and Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc.

07/19/2022 | 09:14am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Morgan Stanley Investment Management announced today a portfolio management change for Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE: MSD) and Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE: EDD) (the “Funds”). The Funds are managed by the Emerging Markets Debt team of Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc. (the “Adviser”). The team consists of portfolio managers and analysts.

The current members of the team jointly and primarily responsible for the day-to-day management of the Funds are Warren Mar, a Managing Director of Morgan Stanley Investment Management Limited (“MSIM Limited”) and Sahil Tandon, a Managing Director of MSIM Limited. Mr. Mar has been associated with MSIM Limited in an investment management capacity since February 2020. Prior to February 2020, Mr. Mar was associated with the Adviser in an investment management capacity from August 2012. Mr. Mar began managing the Funds in December 2014. Mr. Tandon has been associated with the MSIM Limited in an investment management capacity since August 2019. Prior to August 2019, Mr. Tandon was associated with the Adviser in an investment capacity from 2004. Mr. Tandon began managing the Funds in October 2015. Effective September 30, 2022, Warren Mar will no longer serve as a portfolio manager of the Funds. Sahil Tandon will remain as a portfolio manager of the Funds.

Effective immediately, Akbar Causer, a Managing Director of the Adviser, Kyle Lee and Federico Sequeda, each an Executive Director of the Adviser, will begin serving as portfolio managers of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund, Inc. Mr. Causer has been associated with the Adviser or its affiliates in an investment management capacity since April 2017. Mr. Lee has been associated with the Adviser or its affiliates in an investment management capacity since July 2007. Mr. Sequeda has been associated with the Adviser or its affiliates in an investment management capacity since September 2010.

Effective immediately, Brian Shaw and Patrick Campbell, Executive Directors of the Adviser, will begin serving as portfolio managers of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc. Mr. Shaw has been associated with the Adviser or its affiliates in an investment management capacity since December 2008. Mr. Campbell has been associated with the Adviser or its affiliates in an investment management capacity since June 2008.

Morgan Stanley Investment Management, together with its investment advisory affiliates, has more than 752 investment professionals around the world and $1.4 trillion in assets under management or supervision as of June 30, 2022. Morgan Stanley Investment Management strives to provide outstanding long-term investment performance, service and a comprehensive suite of investment management solutions to a diverse client base, which includes governments, institutions, corporations and individuals worldwide. For further information about Morgan Stanley Investment Management, please visit www.morganstanley.com/im.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS) is a leading global financial services firm providing investment banking, securities, wealth management and investment management services. With offices in more than 41 countries, the Firm’s employees serve clients worldwide including corporations, governments, institutions and individuals. For more information about Morgan Stanley, please visit www.morganstanley.com.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of the securities in any state in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful under the securities laws of any such state.

Investing involves risk and it is possible to lose money on any investment in the Funds.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about MORGAN STANLEY
09:14aMorgan Stanley Investment Management Announces Portfolio Management Change for Morgan S..
BU
07:56aJefferies to restructure as it doubles down on investment banking
RE
05:05aNORTH AMERICAN MORNING BRIEFING : Stock Futures -2-
DJ
07/18Morgan Stanley Business Conditions Index Stays Flat on Weak Expectations, Sluggish Hiri..
MT
07/18Lenovo Eyes Debt Offering to Purchase 4.75% Bonds Ahead of 2023 Maturity
MT
07/18Tech, metal stocks lift Indian shares to highest in more than a month
RE
07/18Live in Times Square
AQ
07/18Big U.S. banks see loan growth slowing as outlook for demand, economy darkens
RE
07/18Akeso Completes $73.5 Million Share Placement
MT
07/15Citi, Goldman Sachs, Bank of America Reportedly in Talks With Regulators Over Potential..
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on MORGAN STANLEY
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 54 677 M - -
Net income 2022 11 291 M - -
Net Debt 2022 103 B - -
P/E ratio 2022 11,9x
Yield 2022 3,78%
Capitalization 136 B 136 B -
EV / Sales 2022 4,37x
EV / Sales 2023 4,07x
Nbr of Employees 77 000
Free-Float 66,8%
Chart MORGAN STANLEY
Duration : Period :
Morgan Stanley Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MORGAN STANLEY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 29
Last Close Price 78,86 $
Average target price 95,54 $
Spread / Average Target 21,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
James Patrick Gorman Co-President & COO-Wealth Management
Andrew Michael Saperstein Co-President
Edward N. Pick Co-President
Sharon Yeshaya Chief Financial Officer
Anchal Dhar Vice President-Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MORGAN STANLEY-20.49%135 876
THE CHARLES SCHWAB CORPORATION-26.06%116 133
THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC.-23.18%108 267
CITIC SECURITIES COMPANY LIMITED-24.76%41 318
CSC FINANCIAL CO., LTD.-11.14%26 677
CHINA INTERNATIONAL CAPITAL CORPORATION LIMITED-30.79%21 948