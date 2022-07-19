Morgan Stanley Investment Management Announces Portfolio Management Change for Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund, Inc. and Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc.

Morgan Stanley Investment Management announced today a portfolio management change for Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE: MSD) and Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE: EDD) (the “Funds”). The Funds are managed by the Emerging Markets Debt team of Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc. (the “Adviser”). The team consists of portfolio managers and analysts.

The current members of the team jointly and primarily responsible for the day-to-day management of the Funds are Warren Mar, a Managing Director of Morgan Stanley Investment Management Limited (“MSIM Limited”) and Sahil Tandon, a Managing Director of MSIM Limited. Mr. Mar has been associated with MSIM Limited in an investment management capacity since February 2020. Prior to February 2020, Mr. Mar was associated with the Adviser in an investment management capacity from August 2012. Mr. Mar began managing the Funds in December 2014. Mr. Tandon has been associated with the MSIM Limited in an investment management capacity since August 2019. Prior to August 2019, Mr. Tandon was associated with the Adviser in an investment capacity from 2004. Mr. Tandon began managing the Funds in October 2015. Effective September 30, 2022, Warren Mar will no longer serve as a portfolio manager of the Funds. Sahil Tandon will remain as a portfolio manager of the Funds.

Effective immediately, Akbar Causer, a Managing Director of the Adviser, Kyle Lee and Federico Sequeda, each an Executive Director of the Adviser, will begin serving as portfolio managers of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund, Inc. Mr. Causer has been associated with the Adviser or its affiliates in an investment management capacity since April 2017. Mr. Lee has been associated with the Adviser or its affiliates in an investment management capacity since July 2007. Mr. Sequeda has been associated with the Adviser or its affiliates in an investment management capacity since September 2010.

Effective immediately, Brian Shaw and Patrick Campbell, Executive Directors of the Adviser, will begin serving as portfolio managers of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc. Mr. Shaw has been associated with the Adviser or its affiliates in an investment management capacity since December 2008. Mr. Campbell has been associated with the Adviser or its affiliates in an investment management capacity since June 2008.

Morgan Stanley Investment Management, together with its investment advisory affiliates, has more than 752 investment professionals around the world and $1.4 trillion in assets under management or supervision as of June 30, 2022. Morgan Stanley Investment Management strives to provide outstanding long-term investment performance, service and a comprehensive suite of investment management solutions to a diverse client base, which includes governments, institutions, corporations and individuals worldwide. For further information about Morgan Stanley Investment Management, please visit www.morganstanley.com/im.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS) is a leading global financial services firm providing investment banking, securities, wealth management and investment management services. With offices in more than 41 countries, the Firm’s employees serve clients worldwide including corporations, governments, institutions and individuals. For more information about Morgan Stanley, please visit www.morganstanley.com.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of the securities in any state in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful under the securities laws of any such state.

Investing involves risk and it is possible to lose money on any investment in the Funds.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220719005360/en/