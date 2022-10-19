Advanced search
MORGAN STANLEY

(MS)
2022-10-19
78.90 USD   -0.68%
09:13aMorgan Stanley Investment Management Significantly Exceeds Target With Second Co-Investment Fund
BU
07:13aIn Argentina, controls spawn soybean and 'Netflix' currency rates
RE
02:23aJapan's Nikkei makes steady gains on boost from U.S. earnings
RE
Morgan Stanley Investment Management Significantly Exceeds Target With Second Co-Investment Fund

10/19/2022 | 09:13am EDT
Morgan Stanley Private Markets Solutions (“Private Markets Solutions” or the “Team”), the multi-manager private markets platform within Morgan Stanley Investment Management, announced today the final close of Private Equity Co-Investment Fund II (“PECO II”). PECO II was oversubscribed, closing on $1.25 billion in total commitments and exceeding its fundraising target of $750 million.

PECO II offers private equity exposure through co-investments in small- and mid-cap buyout/growth companies across North America and Europe. PECO II and its predecessor PECO I are the continuation of Morgan Stanley’s 23-year track record in co-investments, which includes nearly $4 billion of commitments since the Team’s inception at Morgan Stanley in 1999.

Neha Champaneria Markle, the Head of Private Markets Solutions, said: “We see the success of the PECO II fundraise as a mark of our clients’ trust in us, and it motivates us every day to go the extra mile and to strive for outstanding performance for our limited partners.”

“The success of PECO II’s fundraise was driven by the market’s recognition of our team’s robust platform, disciplined underwriting, and collaborative relationships with third-party general partners,” added Michael Carroll, a portfolio manager of the PECO strategy.

Since inception, Morgan Stanley Private Markets Solutions has tracked over 3,500 general partners and has developed a reputation for strong sourcing and efficient execution, which has enabled a high degree of selectivity in its co-investment program. The combination of Morgan Stanley Private Markets Solutions’ expansive network of primary fund relationships, due diligence capabilities, execution experience, and differentiated investment focus has allowed the Team to produce consistently attractive co-investment returns.

About Morgan Stanley Private Markets Solutions

Founded in 1999, Morgan Stanley Private Markets Solutions (formerly AIP Private Markets) is a leading limited partner in private markets with a 23-year history of serving as a co-investment partner of choice to high-quality financial sponsors. The Team’s broad private markets investment platform encompasses globally diversified fund of funds programs, custom mandates, and specialized programs offering exposure to co-investments, secondaries, venture capital, and impact, among other strategies. As of September 30, 2022, the Team had committed over $25 billion to more than 1,100 private markets investments, positioning the group as one of the largest and most experienced private markets investors in the world.

About Morgan Stanley Investment Management

Morgan Stanley Investment Management, together with its investment advisory affiliates, has over 1,200 investment professionals around the world and $1.3 trillion in assets under management or supervision as of September 30, 2022. Morgan Stanley Investment Management strives to provide outstanding long-term investment performance, client service, and a comprehensive suite of investment management solutions to a diverse client base, which includes governments, institutions, corporations, and individuals worldwide. For further information about Morgan Stanley Investment Management, please visit http://www.morganstanley.com/im.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS) is a leading global financial services firm providing investment banking, securities, wealth management and investment management services. With offices in 41 countries, the Firm's employees serve clients worldwide including corporations, governments, institutions, and individuals. For more information about Morgan Stanley, please visit www.morganstanley.com.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about MORGAN STANLEY
09:13aMorgan Stanley Investment Management Significantly Exceeds Target With Second Co-Invest..
BU
07:13aIn Argentina, controls spawn soybean and 'Netflix' currency rates
RE
02:23aJapan's Nikkei makes steady gains on boost from U.S. earnings
RE
10/18Japanese shares track Wall Street higher on strong U.S. corporate earnings
RE
10/18Japan securities association says data leaked from Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securi..
RE
10/18Australian Banks : In A Fix
AQ
10/18Crypto Weekly: not feeling the chill
RE
10/18Marketmind: Movin' on up
RE
10/18Moelis hires former Morgan Stanley bankers for healthcare dealmaking
RE
10/18Credit Suisse Group Reportedly Working with Royal Bank of Canada, Morgan Stanley to Rai..
MT
Analyst Recommendations on MORGAN STANLEY
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 54 248 M - -
Net income 2022 11 291 M - -
Net Debt 2022 96 398 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 12,1x
Yield 2022 3,74%
Capitalization 135 B 135 B -
EV / Sales 2022 4,26x
EV / Sales 2023 4,03x
Nbr of Employees 78 000
Free-Float 65,6%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 28
Last Close Price 79,44 $
Average target price 93,06 $
Spread / Average Target 17,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
James Patrick Gorman Co-President & COO-Wealth Management
Andrew Michael Saperstein Co-President & Head-Wealth Management
Edward N. Pick Co-President
Sharon Yeshaya Chief Financial Officer
Anchal Dhar Vice President-Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MORGAN STANLEY-19.07%134 571
CHARLES SCHWABB-18.42%129 128
THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC.-19.82%102 134
CITIGROUP INC.-26.89%85 506
CITIC SECURITIES COMPANY LIMITED-31.20%35 189
CSC FINANCIAL CO., LTD.-26.73%22 761