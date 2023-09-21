NOTICE OF AMENDMENT by Morgan Stanley (the "Issuer") under its Regulation S Program for the Issuance of Notes, Series A and B, Warrants and Certificates (the "Programme") in relation to the issue of: ISIN Name of Note Series Issue of EUR 60,000,000 Fixed to Floating XS1414121910 Rate Notes due September 2035 (the "Notes") Series Number NY588433 Effective Date: 31 August 2023 We hereby refer to the Notes issued by the Issuer and the related Final Terms dated 25 March 2020 in respect of the Tranche 1 Notes and the Final Terms dated 29 April 2020 in respect of the Tranche 2 Notes (the "Final Terms"). Capitalised terms not otherwise defined in this notice will have the meaning given to them in the Final Terms. The Issuer hereby gives notice that with effect from the Effective Date, the terms of the Notes have been amended in the manner shown in the Schedule hereto (the "Amendments") pursuant to an Extraordinary Resolution of the Noteholders in accordance with Condition 17.1 of the Notes and in accordance with the Issue and Paying Agency Agreement. With effect from the Effective Date, the Final Terms has been amended and restated to incorporate the Amendments. Morgan Stanley (as Issuer) 31 August 2023

SCHEDULE - AMENDED AND RESTATED FINAL TERMS [see overleaf]

Amended and Restated Final Terms dated 31 August 2023 (amending and restating the Final Terms dated 25 March 2020 in respect of the Tranche 1 Notes and the Final Terms dated 29 April 2020 in respect of the Tranche 2 Notes) MORGAN STANLEY Issue of EUR 60,000,000 Fixed to Floating Rate Notes due September 2035 (which constitute the Tranche 1 EUR 50,000,000 Fixed to Floating Rate Notes and the Tranche 2 EUR 10,000,000 Fixed to Floating Rate Notes) Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): GJSJL3JD5P30I6NJZ34 Under the Base Prospectus for the Issuance of Notes, Series A and Series B under the Regulation S Program for the Issuance of Notes, Series A and Series B, Warrants and Certificates PROHIBITION OF SALES TO EEA RETAIL INVESTORS: THE NOTES ARE NOT INTENDED TO BE OFFERED, SOLD OR OTHERWISE MADE AVAILABLE TO AND SHOULD NOT BE OFFERED, SOLD OR OTHERWISE MADE AVAILABLE TO ANY RETAIL INVESTOR IN THE EUROPEAN ECONOMIC AREA (THE "EEA"). FOR THESE PURPOSES, A RETAIL INVESTOR MEANS A PERSON WHO IS ONE (OR MORE) OF: A RETAIL CLIENT AS DEFINED IN POINT (11) OF ARTICLE 4(1) OF DIRECTIVE 2014/65/EU, AS AMENDED (" MIFID II "); A CUSTOMER WITHIN THE MEANING OF DIRECTIVE 2002/92/EC, AS AMENDED, WHERE THAT CUSTOMER WOULD NOT QUALIFY AS A PROFESSIONAL CLIENT AS DEFINED IN POINT (10) OF ARTICLE 4(1) OF MIFID II; OR NOT A QUALIFIED INVESTOR AS DEFINED IN DIRECTIVE 2003/71/EC, AS AMENDED. CONSEQUENTLY, NO KEY INFORMATION DOCUMENT REQUIRED BY REGULATION (EU) NO 1286/2014, AS AMENDED (THE "PRIIPS REGULATION") FOR OFFERING OR SELLING THE NOTES OR OTHERWISE MAKING THEM AVAILABLE TO RETAIL INVESTORS IN THE EEA HAS BEEN PREPARED AND, THEREFORE, OFFERING OR SELLING THE NOTES OR OTHERWISE MAKING THEM AVAILABLE TO ANY RETAIL INVESTOR IN THE EEA MAY BE UNLAWFUL UNDER THE PRIIPS REGULATION. MIFID II PRODUCT GOVERNANCE/PROFESSIONAL INVESTORS AND ECPS ONLY TARGET MARKET: SOLELY FOR THE PURPOSES OF THE MANUFACTURER'S PRODUCT APPROVAL PROCESS, THE TARGET MARKET ASSESSMENT IN RESPECT OF THE NOTES HAS LED TO THE CONCLUSION THAT: THE TARGET MARKET FOR THE NOTES IS ELIGIBLE COUNTERPARTIES AND PROFESSIONAL CLIENTS ONLY, EACH AS DEFINED IN MIFID II; AND ALL CHANNELS FOR DISTRIBUTION OF THE NOTES TO ELIGIBLE COUNTERPARTIES AND PROFESSIONAL CLIENTS ARE APPROPRIATE. ANY PERSON SUBSEQUENTLY OFFERING, SELLING OR RECOMMENDING THE NOTES (A "DISTRIBUTOR") SHOULD TAKE INTO CONSIDERATION THE MANUFACTURER'S TARGET MARKET ASSESSMENT; HOWEVER, A DISTRIBUTOR SUBJECT TO MIFID II IS RESPONSIBLE FOR UNDERTAKING ITS OWN TARGET MARKET ASSESSMENT IN RESPECT OF THE NOTES (BY EITHER ADOPTING OR REFINING THE MANUFACTURER'S TARGET MARKET ASSESSMENT) AND DETERMINING APPROPRIATE DISTRIBUTION CHANNELS. A NON-U.S. HOLDER WILL BE SUBJECT TO U.S. WITHHOLDING TAX UNLESS THE BENEFICIAL OWNER OF THE NOTES (OR A FINANCIAL INSTITUTION HOLDING THE NOTES ON BEHALF OF THE BENEFICIAL OWNER) FURNISHES THE APPROPRIATE FORM W-8, ON WHICH THE BENEFICIAL OWNER CERTIFIES UNDER PENALTIES OF PERJURY THAT IT IS NOT A U.S. PERSON. IF WITHHOLDING OR DEDUCTION OF TAXES IS REQUIRED BY LAW (REGARDLESS OF WHETHER 1 Series NY588433

A HOLDER FURNISHED AN APPROPRIATE FORM), PAYMENTS ON THE NOTES WILL BE MADE NET OF APPLICABLE WITHHOLDING TAXES, AND MORGAN STANLEY WILL NOT BE REQUIRED TO PAY ANY ADDITIONAL AMOUNTS TO NON-U.S. HOLDERS WITH RESPECT TO ANY TAXES WITHHELD. PART A - CONTRACTUAL TERMS This document constitutes Final Terms relating to the issue of Notes described herein. Terms used herein shall be deemed to be defined as such for the purposes of the Terms and Conditions of the Notes set forth in the Base Prospectus dated 28 June 2019 and the supplements to the Base Prospectus dated 27 August 2019, 13 November 2019, 22 January 2020 and 13 March 2010 which constitutes a base prospectus (the "Base Prospectus") for the purposes of the Prospectus Directive (Directive 2003/71/EC), as amended, and includes any implementing measures in a relevant Member State (the "Prospectus Directive"). This document constitutes the Final Terms of the Notes described herein for the purposes of Article 5.4 of the Prospectus Directive and must be read in conjunction with the Base Prospectus. Full information on the Issuer and the offer of the Notes is only available on the basis of the combination of these Final Terms and the Base Prospectus. Copies of the Base Prospectus are available from the offices of Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc at 25 Cabot Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 4QA and on the Issuer's website at http://sp.morganstanley.com/EU/Documents and copies of the Base Prospectus and these Final Terms are available on the website of the Luxembourg Stock Exchange at www.bourse.lu. 1. a) Series Number: NY588433 b) Series Designation: Series A c) Tranche Number: Tranche 1: EUR 50,000,000 Fixed to Floating Rate Notes issued on the Tranche 1 Issue Date (as defined below) (the "Tranche 1 Notes"). Tranche 2: EUR 10,000,000 Fixed to Floating Rate Notes issued on the Tranche 2 Issue Date (as defined below) (the "Tranche 2 Notes"), which were consolidated to form a single series with any outstanding amounts of Tranche 1 Notes, immediately upon issuance of Tranche 2 Notes. 2. Specified Currency: EUR 3. Aggregate Nominal Amount of The total Aggregate Nominal Amount of EUR 60,000,000 Notes: represents the sum of the aggregate nominal amounts of Tranche 1 and Tranche 2 as of their respective dates. The Aggregate Nominal Amount of the Notes, as of 31 August 2023, net of all purchases and cancellations is EUR 10,000,000. 4. Issue Price: 100 per cent. of Par per Note 5. a) Specified Denominations EUR 100,000 (Par): b) Calculation Amount: EUR 100,000 6. a) Issue Date: (i) Issue Date (Tranche 2): 29 April 2020 (the "Tranche 2 Issue Date") (ii) Issue Date (Tranche 1): 25 March 2020 (the "Tranche 1 Issue Date") b) Trade Date: (i) Trade Date (Tranche 2): 22 April 2020 (ii) Trade Date (Tranche 1): 11 March 2020 2 Series NY588433