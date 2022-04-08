Morgan Stanley : Notice of 2022 Annual Meeting and Proxy Statement

Notice of 2022 Annual Meeting and Proxy Statement
April 8, 2022
Dear fellow shareholders,
I cordially invite you to attend Morgan Stanley's 2022 annual meeting of shareholders on Thursday, May 26, 2022, which will be conducted virtually. I hope that you will be able to attend, and, if not, I encourage you to vote by proxy. Your vote is very important.
Morgan Stanley delivered record financial performance in 2021 with strong growth across its businesses and geographies. Fiscal stimulus and the reopening of many parts of the global economy led to robust economic growth and a favorable market environment in 2021. Amidst this backdrop, and with a strong focus on our clients, we delivered record financial results - our fourth consecutive year of earnings growth. For the full year, we reported record revenues of $59.8 billion and record net income of $15.0 billion, producing a return on average tangible common equity (ROTCE) of 19.8%.
The Firm's performance in 2021 exceeded our expectations. As a result, we were able to achieve all of the two-year objectives that we had set out for ourselves at the beginning of the year. We have built a sustainable business model with both scale and momentum, and our diversified global franchise is well positioned for long-term success. Our strong brand and franchise are generating tangible results as we collaborate across our segments with a coordinated, client-focused approach.
The acquisitions of E*TRADE and Eaton Vance have advanced our growth strategy, capping a 12-year transformation of Morgan Stanley into a more balanced company, producing higher returns, and pivoting to long-term, sustainable growth. Our total revenues have more than doubled since 2009 with each business having grown significantly and contributing to the Firm's enhanced profitability. We have built unique competitive advantages around each of our businesses and we expect to grow and maintain our leading positions.
In Institutional Securities, our competitive position is strong, and we are confident in our ability to capitalize on opportunities to hold, if not gain, share across the division. Share continues to aggregate to the industry leaders, and we expect this trend to persist. Our businesses are interconnected and integrated, delivering the entire Firm to all of our clients.
Our Wealth and Investment Management businesses together held $6.5 trillion in client assets at the end of 2021. We have significant scale advantages in these businesses, and they will benefit substantially as rates rise over the next several years. Our longer-term goal is to grow these assets to $10 trillion. The earnings power underlining these businesses will serve as an economic engine for the Firm for decades to come.
We have meaningfully and with intent transformed our business model over the past 12 years, and are laser focused on delivering value to our clients, shareholders, and employees. We have scale, significant growth opportunities in Wealth and Investment Management coupled with a leading Institutional business, strong brands that expand our footprint, and a commitment to capital return. While it is difficult to predict the economic environment in the short term, we believe unambiguously that Morgan Stanley is in its growth phase.
Our future growth and success will be guided by the depth of talent and leadership that exists across our Firm. It is our employees who will drive our business growth and sustain our culture. I am confident that our senior management team is strong and experienced. They are all long-term culture carriers with proven leadership, who will continue to build on our momentum. We also have a deep bench of talent within both the business and infrastructure sides of the Firm, and we are committed to investing in them and their success.
Building an increasingly diverse workforce remains central to our values, and we are continuing to take steps to ensure that our employees reflect the demographics of the communities in which we live and work. With the recent acquisitions of E*TRADE and Eaton Vance, we have welcomed thousands of employees to the Morgan Stanley franchise. As we continue to integrate these great organizations within our businesses, we remain committed to creating a diverse and equitable work environment where all employees can reach their highest potential and feel a sense of belonging.
Our Board of Directors and management value the views of our shareholders and engage with them year round on a broad range of topics, including our strategy, financial performance, executive compensation, corporate governance, human capital management and environmental and social goals. At the annual meeting, Nobuyuki Hirano will step down from our Board and we are nominating Masato Miyachi to replace him as an MUFG director representative. I would like to thank Mr. Hirano for his many years of extraordinary service stretching back to the founding of our unique, more than decade-long strategic partnership with MUFG. I know we will benefit from Mr. Miyachi's years of corporate and investment banking experience. Elizabeth Corley is also stepping down from the Board. She most recently served on the Nominating and Governance Committee, and I would like to thank Ms. Corley for her contributions to the Board.
I hope you will read my Letter to Shareholders where I discuss our achievements and opportunities for the future in greater detail. I look forward to hearing from you at the annual meeting next month. Please continue to stay healthy.
Thank you for your support of Morgan Stanley.
Very truly yours,
JAMES P. GORMAN
Chairman and Chief Executive Officer
* See the ''Explanatory Notes'' of the Compensation Discussion and Analysis, which provide additional information regarding the metrics referenced and non-GAAP measures.
Table of Contents
NOTICE OF 2022 ANNUAL MEETING OF
SHAREHOLDERS 4
OVERVIEW OF VOTING ITEMS 5
CORPORATE GOVERNANCE MATTERS 12
Election of Directors 12
Director Succession and Nomination Process 12 Director Experience, Qualifications, Attributes and
Skills 14
Director Nominees 15
Corporate Governance Practices 23
Board Structure and Independence 23 Rotation of Board Leadership and Committee
Appointments 23
Board Oversight 23
Director Orientation and Continuing Education 24 Senior Management Succession and Development
Planning 25 Annual Evaluation of Board, Committees and
Independent Lead Director 25
Shareholder Rights and Accountability 27
Shareholder Engagement 27
Corporate Political Activities Policy Statement 28
Sustainability at Morgan Stanley 29
Climate Change 30
Community Development 30
Giving Back to the Community 31
Human Capital Management 32 Communication by Shareholders and Other
Interested Parties with the Board of Directors 33 Additional Corporate Governance Information
Available on Corporate Governance Webpage 33
Director Independence 34
Director Attendance at Annual Meeting 36
Board Meetings and Committees 36 Board Leadership Structure and Role in Risk
Oversight 39
Compensation Governance and Risk Management 42
Director Compensation 43
Related Person Transactions Policy 45
Certain Transactions 46
AUDIT MATTERS 47
Ratification of Appointment of Morgan
Stanley's Independent Auditor 47
Audit Committee Report 49
Independent Auditor's Fees 51
COMPENSATION MATTERS 52
Company Proposal to Approve the
Compensation of Executives as Disclosed in the Proxy Statement
(Non-Binding Advisory Vote) 52
Compensation Discussion and Analysis (CD&A) 53 Compensation, Management Development and
Succession Committee Report 75 Compensation Committee Interlocks and Insider
Participation 76
Executive Compensation 77
2021 Summary Compensation Table 77
2021 Grants of Plan-Based Awards 79 2021 Outstanding Equity Awards at Fiscal Year
End 80
2021 Stock Vested 81
2021 Pension Benefits 81
2021 Nonqualified Deferred Compensation 82 Potential Payments upon Termination or Change
in Control 83
Compensation Ratio Disclosure 85 Commitment to Equitable Compensation
Practices 86
OWNERSHIP OF OUR STOCK 87
Executive Equity Ownership Commitment 87
Director Equity Ownership Requirement 87
Prohibition Against Pledging and Hedging 87 Stock Ownership of Executive Officers and
Directors 88
Principal Shareholders 89
Delinquent Section 16(a) Reports 90
SHAREHOLDER PROPOSAL 91
INFORMATION ABOUT THE ANNUAL MEETING 95
Questions and Answers 95
Other Business 98
1585 Broadway New York, NY 10036
Notice of 2022 Annual Meeting of Shareholders
|
TIME AND DATE 10:00 a.m. (EDT) on May 26, 2022
LOCATION
In furtherance of Morgan Stanley's commitment to reduce our carbon footprint and facilitate shareholder participation regardless of physical location, we will hold our annual meeting virtually this year atwww.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/MS2022. As always, we encourage you to vote your shares prior to the annual meeting.
ITEMS OF BUSINESS
-
• Elect the Board of Directors for a one-year term
-
• Ratify the appointment of Deloitte & Touche LLP as independent auditor
-
• Approve the compensation of executives as disclosed in the proxy statement (non-binding advisory vote)
-
• Consider a shareholder proposal, if properly presented at the meeting
-
• Transact such other business as may properly come before the meeting or any postponement or adjournment thereof
RECORD DATE
The close of business on March 28, 2022 is the date of determination of shareholders entitled to notice of, and to vote at, the annual meeting of shareholders.
ACCESS
Record or beneficial owners of Morgan Stanley's common stock as of the record date, the close of business on March 28, 2022, may attend, vote and submit questions at our annual meeting from any location via the Internet by logging in atwww.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/MS2022and entering the control number provided on your proxy card, voting instruction form or Notice. If you are not a shareholder or do not have a control number, you may still access the meeting as a guest, but you will not be able to participate. See ''Information About the Annual Meeting.''
By Order of the Board of Directors,
MARTIN M. COHEN Corporate Secretary April 8, 2022
|
VOTING
It is important that all of your shares are voted. You may submit your proxy to have your shares voted over the Internet or by telephone or by returning your proxy card or voting instruction form, if you receive one in the mail.
BY MOBILE DEVICE
You can vote by scanning the QR Barcode on your proxy materials.
BY INTERNET
You can vote online atwww.proxyvote.com.
BY TELEPHONE
You can vote by calling the number on your proxy materials.
BY MAIL
You can vote by mail by completing, dating and signing your proxy card or voting instruction form and returning it in the postage-paid envelope.
WEBCAST
If you are unable to participate in the meeting, a replay of the meeting will be available atwww.morganstanley.com/ about-us-ir after the meeting. Please go to our website for details.
NOTICE
We are distributing to certain shareholders a Notice of Internet Availability of Proxy Materials (Notice) on or about April 8, 2022. The Notice informs those shareholders how to access this proxy statement and our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021 through the Internet and how to submit a proxy online.
Important Notice Regarding the Availability of Proxy Materials for the Shareholder Meeting to Be Held on May 26, 2022: Our Letter to Shareholders, Proxy Statement and Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021 are available free of charge on our website atwww.morganstanley.com/2022ams.