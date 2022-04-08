Morgan Stanley : Notice of 2022 Annual Meeting and Proxy Statement

Notice of 2022 Annual Meeting and Proxy Statement

April 8, 2022

Dear fellow shareholders,

I cordially invite you to attend Morgan Stanley's 2022 annual meeting of shareholders on Thursday, May 26, 2022, which will be conducted virtually. I hope that you will be able to attend, and, if not, I encourage you to vote by proxy. Your vote is very important.

James P. Gorman

Morgan Stanley delivered record financial performance in 2021 with strong growth across its businesses and geographies. Fiscal stimulus and the reopening of many parts of the global economy led to robust economic growth and a favorable market environment in 2021. Amidst this backdrop, and with a strong focus on our clients, we delivered record financial results - our fourth consecutive year of earnings growth. For the full year, we reported record revenues of $59.8 billion and record net income of $15.0 billion, producing a return on average tangible common equity (ROTCE) of 19.8%.

The Firm's performance in 2021 exceeded our expectations. As a result, we were able to achieve all of the two-year objectives that we had set out for ourselves at the beginning of the year. We have built a sustainable business model with both scale and momentum, and our diversified global franchise is well positioned for long-term success. Our strong brand and franchise are generating tangible results as we collaborate across our segments with a coordinated, client-focused approach.

The acquisitions of E*TRADE and Eaton Vance have advanced our growth strategy, capping a 12-year transformation of Morgan Stanley into a more balanced company, producing higher returns, and pivoting to long-term, sustainable growth. Our total revenues have more than doubled since 2009 with each business having grown significantly and contributing to the Firm's enhanced profitability. We have built unique competitive advantages around each of our businesses and we expect to grow and maintain our leading positions.

In Institutional Securities, our competitive position is strong, and we are confident in our ability to capitalize on opportunities to hold, if not gain, share across the division. Share continues to aggregate to the industry leaders, and we expect this trend to persist. Our businesses are interconnected and integrated, delivering the entire Firm to all of our clients.

Our Wealth and Investment Management businesses together held $6.5 trillion in client assets at the end of 2021. We have significant scale advantages in these businesses, and they will benefit substantially as rates rise over the next several years. Our longer-term goal is to grow these assets to $10 trillion. The earnings power underlining these businesses will serve as an economic engine for the Firm for decades to come.

We have meaningfully and with intent transformed our business model over the past 12 years, and are laser focused on delivering value to our clients, shareholders, and employees. We have scale, significant growth opportunities in Wealth and Investment Management coupled with a leading Institutional business, strong brands that expand our footprint, and a commitment to capital return. While it is difficult to predict the economic environment in the short term, we believe unambiguously that Morgan Stanley is in its growth phase.

Our future growth and success will be guided by the depth of talent and leadership that exists across our Firm. It is our employees who will drive our business growth and sustain our culture. I am confident that our senior management team is strong and experienced. They are all long-term culture carriers with proven leadership, who will continue to build on our momentum. We also have a deep bench of talent within both the business and infrastructure sides of the Firm, and we are committed to investing in them and their success.

1

Building an increasingly diverse workforce remains central to our values, and we are continuing to take steps to ensure that our employees reflect the demographics of the communities in which we live and work. With the recent acquisitions of E*TRADE and Eaton Vance, we have welcomed thousands of employees to the Morgan Stanley franchise. As we continue to integrate these great organizations within our businesses, we remain committed to creating a diverse and equitable work environment where all employees can reach their highest potential and feel a sense of belonging.

Our Board of Directors and management value the views of our shareholders and engage with them year round on a broad range of topics, including our strategy, financial performance, executive compensation, corporate governance, human capital management and environmental and social goals. At the annual meeting, Nobuyuki Hirano will step down from our Board and we are nominating Masato Miyachi to replace him as an MUFG director representative. I would like to thank Mr. Hirano for his many years of extraordinary service stretching back to the founding of our unique, more than decade-long strategic partnership with MUFG. I know we will benefit from Mr. Miyachi's years of corporate and investment banking experience. Elizabeth Corley is also stepping down from the Board. She most recently served on the Nominating and Governance Committee, and I would like to thank Ms. Corley for her contributions to the Board.

I hope you will read my Letter to Shareholders where I discuss our achievements and opportunities for the future in greater detail. I look forward to hearing from you at the annual meeting next month. Please continue to stay healthy.

Thank you for your support of Morgan Stanley.

Very truly yours,

JAMES P. GORMAN

Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

* See the ''Explanatory Notes'' of the Compensation Discussion and Analysis, which provide additional information regarding the metrics referenced and non-GAAP measures.

Table of Contents

NOTICE OF 2022 ANNUAL MEETING OF

SHAREHOLDERS 4

OVERVIEW OF VOTING ITEMS 5

CORPORATE GOVERNANCE MATTERS 12

Election of Directors 12

Director Succession and Nomination Process 12 Director Experience, Qualifications, Attributes and

Skills 14

Director Nominees 15

Corporate Governance Practices 23

Board Structure and Independence 23 Rotation of Board Leadership and Committee

Appointments 23

Board Oversight 23

Director Orientation and Continuing Education 24 Senior Management Succession and Development

Planning 25 Annual Evaluation of Board, Committees and

Independent Lead Director 25

Shareholder Rights and Accountability 27

Shareholder Engagement 27

Corporate Political Activities Policy Statement 28

Sustainability at Morgan Stanley 29

Climate Change 30

Community Development 30

Giving Back to the Community 31

Human Capital Management 32 Communication by Shareholders and Other

Interested Parties with the Board of Directors 33 Additional Corporate Governance Information

Available on Corporate Governance Webpage 33

Director Independence 34

Director Attendance at Annual Meeting 36

Board Meetings and Committees 36 Board Leadership Structure and Role in Risk

Oversight 39

Compensation Governance and Risk Management 42

Director Compensation 43

Related Person Transactions Policy 45

Certain Transactions 46

AUDIT MATTERS 47

Ratification of Appointment of Morgan

Stanley's Independent Auditor 47

Audit Committee Report 49

Independent Auditor's Fees 51

COMPENSATION MATTERS 52

Company Proposal to Approve the

Compensation of Executives as Disclosed in the Proxy Statement

(Non-Binding Advisory Vote) 52

Compensation Discussion and Analysis (CD&A) 53 Compensation, Management Development and

Succession Committee Report 75 Compensation Committee Interlocks and Insider

Participation 76

Executive Compensation 77

2021 Summary Compensation Table 77

2021 Grants of Plan-Based Awards 79 2021 Outstanding Equity Awards at Fiscal Year

End 80

2021 Stock Vested 81

2021 Pension Benefits 81

2021 Nonqualified Deferred Compensation 82 Potential Payments upon Termination or Change

in Control 83

Compensation Ratio Disclosure 85 Commitment to Equitable Compensation

Practices 86

OWNERSHIP OF OUR STOCK 87

Executive Equity Ownership Commitment 87

Director Equity Ownership Requirement 87

Prohibition Against Pledging and Hedging 87 Stock Ownership of Executive Officers and

Directors 88

Principal Shareholders 89

Delinquent Section 16(a) Reports 90

SHAREHOLDER PROPOSAL 91

INFORMATION ABOUT THE ANNUAL MEETING 95

Questions and Answers 95

Other Business 98

1585 Broadway New York, NY 10036

Notice of 2022 Annual Meeting of Shareholders