    MS   US6174464486

MORGAN STANLEY

(MS)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  10:15 2022-09-14 am EDT
87.10 USD   +0.06%
10:01aMorgan Stanley Private Bank, National Association Receives Outstanding Rating for Community Reinvestment Initiatives
BU
09:08aMorgan Stanley Says A "Significant" Fiscal Response Is Needed to Stabilize Germany's Economy
MT
09/13General Mills Likely to Report 'Solid' Fiscal First-Quarter Results, Reaffirm Outlook, Morgan Stanley Says
MT
Morgan Stanley Private Bank, National Association Receives Outstanding Rating for Community Reinvestment Initiatives

09/14/2022 | 10:01am EDT
Rating given by the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency

Morgan Stanley Private Bank, National Association, a national bank subsidiary of Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS), has been recognized with the highest rating from the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC) for its work meeting the credit needs of the communities it serves, primarily New York City and Westchester County, NY. The Firm received a rating of “Outstanding” for its community reinvestment activities for the seventh consecutive time.

The publicly available evaluation report from the OCC notes the excellent level of community development activity that contributed to the “Outstanding” rating including a total of $2.2 billion in community development loans and investments that addressed the need for affordable housing and economic development.

“Morgan Stanley is extremely proud to have received, for the seventh time in a row, an 'Outstanding' rating from the OCC for our community reinvestment work,” said Michael Pizzi, Head of U.S. Banks and Managing Director. “Our program’s continued focus on affordable housing and economic development remains our priority in the communities we serve.”

The OCC report highlights several initiatives including loans and investments that support the rehabilitation of affordable homes owned and operated by Housing Authorities. These include a $45 million loan for a New York City Housing Authority redevelopment of 949 apartments across 47 buildings in the rapidly gentrifying Bushwick neighborhood of Brooklyn.

Another noted housing initiative is a $10.1 million tax credit investment syndicated by Enterprise Community Partners for the Municipal Housing Authority of the City of Yonkers to undertake a significant renovation of 86 affordable homes for senior citizens including accessibility improvements, energy conservation retrofits and upgraded interiors.

“Enterprise is fortunate to have an investor partner like Morgan Stanley who understands the critical necessity of good homes with affordable rents in Westchester and across the country,” said Lori Chatman, President, Capital Division, Enterprise Community Partners. “We deeply value Morgan Stanley’s partnership and their commitment to affordable housing and community development.”

The report also noted the Bank’s loan for a New York City affordable housing portfolio with a minority-owned sponsor, an initiative that led to the launch of an investment fund, managed by TruFund Financial Services, dedicated to investing in diverse affordable housing developers.

James Bason, President and CEO of TruFund said, “Morgan Stanley is an innovator and market leader when it comes to working with partners and creating innovative solutions for diverse businesses. They look for ways to make impact and fill gaps in the affordable housing and economic development markets with a dedication to long term solutions.”

“We thank our community partners for their ongoing collaboration in the New York market and beyond. Customizing solutions with our esteemed partners ensures that we are adding value where it is most needed,” said Mike Mantle, Head of Morgan Stanley Community Development Finance and Managing Director.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS) is a leading global financial services firm providing a wide range of investment banking, securities, wealth management and investment management services. With offices in 41 countries, the Firm’s employees serve clients worldwide including corporations, governments, institutions and individuals. For further information about Morgan Stanley, please visit www.morganstanley.com.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 54 786 M - -
Net income 2022 11 507 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 13,0x
Yield 2022 3,42%
Capitalization 149 B 149 B -
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,73x
Capi. / Sales 2023 2,58x
Nbr of Employees 78 000
Free-Float 65,6%
Chart MORGAN STANLEY
Duration : Period :
Morgan Stanley Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MORGAN STANLEY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 28
Last Close Price 87,05 $
Average target price 95,17 $
Spread / Average Target 9,32%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
James Patrick Gorman Co-President & COO-Wealth Management
Andrew Michael Saperstein Co-President & Head-Wealth Management
Edward N. Pick Co-President
Sharon Yeshaya Chief Financial Officer
Anchal Dhar Vice President-Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MORGAN STANLEY-11.32%149 450
THE CHARLES SCHWAB CORPORATION-10.92%137 296
THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC.-14.16%106 865
CITIC SECURITIES COMPANY LIMITED-24.91%40 210
CSC FINANCIAL CO., LTD.-14.19%26 802
RAYMOND JAMES FINANCIAL, INC.9.36%23 102