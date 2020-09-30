Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Morgan Stanley    MS

MORGAN STANLEY

(MS)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Morgan Stanley : Receives Regulatory Approval to Acquire E*TRADE

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/30/2020 | 05:36pm EDT

Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS) announced today that it has received regulatory approval from the Federal Reserve to acquire E*TRADE Financial Corporation (“E*TRADE”). Morgan Stanley and E*TRADE expect to complete the transaction on October 2, 2020.

"We are pleased to have received approval from the Federal Reserve," said James P. Gorman, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Morgan Stanley. "Both our teams have worked tirelessly over the past six months to bring our organizations together, and we are excited about the benefits our combined firm will provide to our clients, employees and shareholders.”

Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS) is a leading global financial services firm providing investment banking, securities, wealth management and investment management services. With offices in more than 41 countries, the Firm's employees serve clients worldwide including corporations, governments, institutions and individuals. For further information about Morgan Stanley, please visit www.morganstanley.com.

This press release may contain forward-looking statements, including the attainment of certain financial and other targets, objectives and goals. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date on which they are made, which reflect management’s current estimates, projections, expectations, assumptions, interpretations or beliefs and which are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially. Morgan Stanley does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements. For a discussion of risks and uncertainties that may affect the future results of the Firm, please see “Forward-Looking Statements” immediately preceding Part I, Item 1, “Competition” and “Supervision and Regulation” in Part I, Item 1, “Risk Factors” in Part I, Item 1A, “Legal Proceedings” in Part I, Item 3, “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” in Part II, Item 7 and “Quantitative and Qualitative Disclosures about Market Risk” in Part II, Item 7A in the Firm’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019 and other items throughout the Form 10-K, the Firm’s Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and the Current Report filed with the SEC on April 16, 2020 and the additional risk factors under “Risk Factors” in the Registration Statement on Form S-4 filed with the SEC on April 17, 2020, as amended.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about MORGAN STANLEY
05:36pMORGAN STANLEY : Receives Regulatory Approval to Acquire E*TRADE
BU
04:32pMORGAN STANLEY : Schedules Quarterly Investor Conference Call
BU
01:05pMORGAN STANLEY : B.V. - Interim Financial Report - 30 June 2020
PU
09/29General Atlantic to Invest Nearly $500 Million in Reliance's Retail Venture
DJ
09/29Singapore's Temasek raises $2.75 billion from bonds, including 50-year tranch..
RE
09/29Ping An Healthcare & Technology to Raise $1 Billion via Share Placement
DJ
09/29MORGAN STANLEY : rates BOQ as Equal-weight
AQ
09/29TRACKINSIGHT : Tech Rebound amid Rising Numbers of Covid-19 Infections and Fears..
TI
09/28Cyber security firm McAfee files for U.S. IPO
RE
09/28HIG Capital-backed blank-check firm looks to raise $450 mln in U.S. IPO
RE
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 42 979 M - -
Net income 2020 8 049 M - -
Net Debt 2020 142 B - -
P/E ratio 2020 9,20x
Yield 2020 2,97%
Capitalization 74 486 M 74 486 M -
EV / Sales 2020 5,04x
EV / Sales 2021 5,00x
Nbr of Employees 61 596
Free-Float 58,5%
Chart MORGAN STANLEY
Duration : Period :
Morgan Stanley Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MORGAN STANLEY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 26
Average target price 59,53 $
Last Close Price 47,24 $
Spread / Highest target 54,5%
Spread / Average Target 26,0%
Spread / Lowest Target -4,74%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
James Patrick Gorman Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Jonathan M. Pruzan Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Robert Rooney Head-Technology, Operations & Firm Resilience
Hutham S. Olayan Independent Director
Robert H. Herz Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MORGAN STANLEY-7.59%74 486
THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC.-14.41%70 603
CITIC SECURITIES COMPANY LIMITED18.70%52 303
CSC FINANCIAL CO., LTD.61.31%48 620
THE CHARLES SCHWAB CORPORATION-24.77%46 108
CHINA MERCHANTS SECURITIES CO., LTD.18.15%25 360
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group