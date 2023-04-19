Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nyse
  Morgan Stanley
  News
  Summary
    MS   US6174464486

MORGAN STANLEY

(MS)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  07:54:29 2023-04-19 am EDT
86.69 USD   -3.52%
07:49aTesting waters, Hungary's central bank flags cut in top end of rate corridor
RE
07:45aEarnings Flash (MS) MORGAN STANLEY Reports Q1 EPS $1.70, vs. Street Est of $1.66
MT
07:44aEarnings Flash (MS) MORGAN STANLEY Posts Q1 Revenue $14.52B, vs. Street Est of $13.95B
MT
Morgan Stanley : Reports First Quarter 2023

04/19/2023 | 07:40am EDT
A conference call to discuss the results will be held on April 19, 2023, at 8:30 a.m. (ET).

The call will be available at www.morganstanley.com in the Investor Relations section or by dialing 1-866-431-2040 (domestic) and 1-929-477-0541 (international); the passcode is 400700. Playback will be available via webcast on our website.

To access the webcast, pleaseclick here

To access the press release, pleaseclick here

Both live and on-demand versions of the webcast will be available on www.morganstanley.com in the Investor Relations section.

IMPORTANT INFORMATION

This presentation by Morgan Stanley is copyrighted and proprietary, and all rights are reserved. Any recording, rebroadcast or other use of this presentation, in whole or in part, without the prior written consent of Morgan Stanley is strictly prohibited.

The presentation has been prepared solely for information purposes; it is not a solicitation of any offer to buy or sell any security or instrument, and has not been updated since it was originally presented.

This presentation may contain forward-looking statements including the attainment of certain financial and other targets, objectives and goals. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date on which they are made, which reflect management's current estimates, projections, expectations, assumptions, interpretations or beliefs and which are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially. Morgan Stanley does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

For a discussion of additional risks and uncertainties that may affect the future results of Morgan Stanley, please see Morgan Stanley's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K, as applicable, which are available on Morgan Stanley's website www.morganstanley.com.

The presentation may also include certain non-GAAP financial measures. The reconciliation of such measures to the comparable GAAP figures is included in this presentation and in Morgan Stanley's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, Definitive Proxy Statement, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K, as applicable, which are available on Morgan Stanley's website www.morganstanley.com.

Contact Us

For media inquiries, send an email to Media Inquiries

Attachments

Disclaimer

Morgan Stanley published this content on 19 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 April 2023 11:39:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about MORGAN STANLEY
Analyst Recommendations on MORGAN STANLEY
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 55 756 M - -
Net income 2023 11 074 M - -
Net Debt 2023 112 B - -
P/E ratio 2023 13,3x
Yield 2023 3,51%
Capitalization 150 B 150 B -
EV / Sales 2023 4,70x
EV / Sales 2024 4,43x
Nbr of Employees 82 000
Free-Float 64,2%
Chart MORGAN STANLEY
Duration : Period :
Morgan Stanley Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MORGAN STANLEY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 26
Last Close Price 89,85 $
Average target price 98,01 $
Spread / Average Target 9,09%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
James Patrick Gorman Co-President & COO-Wealth Management
Andrew Michael Saperstein Co-President & Head-Wealth Management
Edward N. Pick Co-President
Sharon Yeshaya Chief Financial Officer
Martin L. Leibowitz Managing Director & Vice Chairman-Research
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MORGAN STANLEY5.68%150 262
THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC.-1.08%117 243
CHARLES SCHWAB-35.14%98 210
CITIGROUP INC.10.72%97 496
CITIC SECURITIES COMPANY LIMITED9.14%44 437
CSC FINANCIAL CO., LTD.21.08%26 542
