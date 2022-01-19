Log in
Morgan Stanley : Reports Fourth Quarter 2021

01/19/2022 | 07:42am EST
New York -

Morgan Stanley

Date: January 19, 2022

Time: 8:30 a.m. ET

Morgan Stanley Reports Fourth Quarter 2021

The call will be available at www.morganstanley.com or by dialing 1-877-895-9527 (domestic) and 1-706-679-2291 (international); the passcode is 2547373. To listen to the playback, please visit our website or dial: 1-855-859-2056 (domestic) or 1-404-537-3406 (international); the passcode is 2675927.

To access the webcast, pleaseclick here

To access the press release, pleaseclick here

To access the presentation, pleaseclick here

Both live and on-demand versions of the webcast will be available on www.morganstanley.com in the Investor Relations section.

IMPORTANT INFORMATION

This presentation by Morgan Stanley is copyrighted and proprietary, and all rights are reserved. Any recording, rebroadcast or other use of this presentation, in whole or in part, without the prior written consent of Morgan Stanley is strictly prohibited.

The presentation has been prepared solely for information purposes; it is not a solicitation of any offer to buy or sell any security or instrument, and has not been updated since it was originally presented.

This presentation may contain forward-looking statements including the attainment of certain financial and other targets, objectives and goals. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date on which they are made, which reflect management's current estimates, projections, expectations, assumptions, interpretations or beliefs and which are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially. Morgan Stanley does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

For a discussion of additional risks and uncertainties that may affect the future results of Morgan Stanley, please see Morgan Stanley's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K, as applicable, which are available on Morgan Stanley's website www.morganstanley.com.

The presentation may also include certain non-GAAP financial measures. The reconciliation of such measures to the comparable GAAP figures is included in this presentation and in Morgan Stanley's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, Definitive Proxy Statement, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K, as applicable, which are available on Morgan Stanley's website www.morganstanley.com.

Contact Us

For media inquiries, send an email to Media Inquiries

Disclaimer

Morgan Stanley published this content on 19 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 January 2022 12:41:40 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
