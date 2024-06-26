Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS) will announce its second quarter 2024 financial results on Tuesday, July 16, 2024, at approximately 7:30 a.m. (ET). A conference call to discuss the results will be held on Tuesday, July 16, 2024, at 9:30 a.m. (ET).

The call will be available at www.morganstanley.com in the Investor Relations section or by dialing 1-866-431-2040 (domestic) and 1-929-477-0541 (international); the passcode is 400700. Playback will be available via webcast on our website.



To access the webcast, pleaseclick here



To access the press release, pleaseclick here

