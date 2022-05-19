Log in
    MS   US6174464486

MORGAN STANLEY

(MS)
Delayed Nyse  -  05/19 04:03:19 pm EDT
79.96 USD   -0.90%
Morgan Stanley Schedules Quarterly Investor Conference Call
BU
02:22pNeptune Wellness Appoints Phil Sanford to Board
MT
02:04pUnder Armour's Shares Plunge on Thursday as CEO Departure Draws Analyst Actions
MT
Morgan Stanley Schedules Quarterly Investor Conference Call

05/19/2022 | 04:32pm EDT
Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS) will announce its second quarter 2022 financial results on Thursday, July 14, 2022, at approximately 7:30 a.m. (ET). A conference call to discuss the results will be held on July 14, 2022, at 9:30 a.m. (ET).

Dial-in details as well as live and on-demand versions of the webcast will be available on www.morganstanley.com in the Investor Relations section.

Morgan Stanley is a leading global financial services firm providing a wide range of investment banking, securities, wealth management and investment management services. With offices in 41 countries, the Firm's employees serve clients worldwide including corporations, governments, institutions, and individuals. For more information about Morgan Stanley, please visit www.morganstanley.com.


Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 57 628 M - -
Net income 2022 12 827 M - -
Net Debt 2022 104 B - -
P/E ratio 2022 10,9x
Yield 2022 3,61%
Capitalization 141 B 141 B -
EV / Sales 2022 4,26x
EV / Sales 2023 4,03x
Nbr of Employees 77 000
Free-Float 67,3%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 29
Last Close Price 80,69 $
Average target price 105,81 $
Spread / Average Target 31,1%
Managers and Directors
James Patrick Gorman Co-President & COO-Wealth Management
Andrew Michael Saperstein Co-President
Edward N. Pick Co-President
Sharon Yeshaya Chief Financial Officer
Anchal Dhar Vice President-Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MORGAN STANLEY-17.80%141 150
THE CHARLES SCHWAB CORPORATION-24.77%119 982
THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC.-19.82%100 676
CITIC SECURITIES COMPANY LIMITED-26.66%40 643
CSC FINANCIAL CO., LTD.-15.36%22 665
CHINA INTERNATIONAL CAPITAL CORPORATION LIMITED-32.65%19 654