    MS   US6174464486

MORGAN STANLEY

(MS)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  01:00 2022-11-25 pm EST
90.91 USD   +1.09%
Morgan Stanley Schedules Quarterly Investor Conference Call

11/25/2022 | 04:31pm EST
Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS) will announce its fourth quarter 2022 financial results on Tuesday, January 17, 2023, at approximately 7:30 a.m. (ET). A conference call to discuss the results will be held on January 17, 2023, at 8:30 a.m. (ET).

Dial-in details as well as live and on-demand versions of the webcast will be available on www.morganstanley.com in the Investor Relations section.

Morgan Stanley is a leading global financial services firm providing a wide range of investment banking, securities, wealth management and investment management services. With offices in 41 countries, the Firm's employees serve clients worldwide including corporations, governments, institutions, and individuals. For more information about Morgan Stanley, please visit www.morganstanley.com.


© Business Wire 2022
04:26pTrending: Analysts Raise Deere Price Targets
DJ
01:53pFed Downshift Bets Help Drive Weekly Gains for Equities
MT
01:28pFed Minutes Boost Hopes of Slowdown in Monetary Policy Tightening, Pushing Dow Higher
MT
01:09pExpectations of Slower Fed Hikes, Higher Peak Target Rate 'Closely Aligned' With Policy..
MT
11:43aInvestors' Expectation of Slower Speed of Fed Hikes, Elevated Peak Target Rate 'Closely..
MT
10:44aGhana bondholders dismayed by debt confusion
RE
08:53aMorgan Stanley Adjusts Price Target on Deere to $522 From $424, Maintains Overweight Ra..
MT
08:50aMorgan Stanley Slashes On Holding's Price Target to $26 from $34, Keeps Overweight Rati..
MT
08:50aMorgan Stanley Adjusts Price Target on Silvergate Capital to $24 From $37, Maintains Eq..
MT
08:46aMorgan Stanley Raises Price Target on Warner Music Group to $38 From $31, Maintains Ove..
MT
Analyst Recommendations on MORGAN STANLEY
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 53 795 M - -
Net income 2022 11 050 M - -
Net Debt 2022 96 398 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 14,1x
Yield 2022 3,27%
Capitalization 154 B 154 B -
EV / Sales 2022 4,65x
EV / Sales 2023 4,39x
Nbr of Employees 82 000
Free-Float 64,3%
Technical analysis trends MORGAN STANLEY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 28
Last Close Price 90,91 $
Average target price 93,01 $
Spread / Average Target 2,31%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
James Patrick Gorman Co-President & COO-Wealth Management
Andrew Michael Saperstein Co-President & Head-Wealth Management
Edward N. Pick Co-President
Sharon Yeshaya Chief Financial Officer
Anchal Dhar Vice President-Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MORGAN STANLEY-8.38%151 992
CHARLES SCHWABB-3.20%151 971
THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC.0.97%136 952
CITIGROUP INC.-20.12%93 434
CITIC SECURITIES COMPANY LIMITED-26.73%37 539
RAYMOND JAMES FINANCIAL, INC.19.89%25 887