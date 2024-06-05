Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS) has scheduled conference calls to discuss its second quarter, third quarter and fourth quarter and full-year 2024 financial results on the following dates:

Second Quarter 2024 – Tuesday, July 16, 2024 at 9:30 a.m. (ET)

Third Quarter 2024 – Wednesday, October 16, 2024 at 8:30 a.m. (ET)

Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2024 – Thursday, January 16, 2025 at 8:30 a.m. (ET)

The quarterly and annual financial results will be released at approximately 7:30 a.m. (ET) on the day of the conference calls.

The calls will be available at www.morganstanley.com and playbacks will be available via webcast on our website. Dial-in information will be provided at a later date.

