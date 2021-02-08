Morgan Stanley : Solactive, ISS ESG, Morgan Stanley Team Up in Future of Plastic Index

By Maitane Sardon

German index provider Solactive said Monday that it has launched an index that tracks the performance of global companies that can help address the issue of plastic waste and pollution.

The index, called Solactive ISS ESG Future of Plastic Index, avoids companies with low liquidity and major environmental, social and governance risks. It also excludes companies that have ties to products that are contributing to the destruction of marine habitats--such as microbeads or big amounts of single-use plastic packaging--Solactive said.

The remaining companies, Solactive said, are ranked using a plastic-waste solutions score. The score reflects the companies' involvement in recycling solutions and practices, their use of recycled content or their efficient use of raw materials. The index invests in the 30 stocks ranked at the top, it said.

Some of the top components of the index include luxury down-jacket maker Canada Goose Holdings Inc., its Italian rival Moncler SpA and Industria de Diseno Textil SA, the Spanish fast-fashion giant that owns retailer Zara.

Solactive said U.S. bank Morgan Stanley developed the methodology for the index using data from ISS ESG, the responsible investment arm of Institutional Shareholder Services Inc., a proxy advisory firm.

