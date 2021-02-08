Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Morgan Stanley    MS

MORGAN STANLEY

(MS)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Morgan Stanley : Solactive, ISS ESG, Morgan Stanley Team Up in Future of Plastic Index

02/08/2021 | 06:32am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

By Maitane Sardon

German index provider Solactive said Monday that it has launched an index that tracks the performance of global companies that can help address the issue of plastic waste and pollution.

The index, called Solactive ISS ESG Future of Plastic Index, avoids companies with low liquidity and major environmental, social and governance risks. It also excludes companies that have ties to products that are contributing to the destruction of marine habitats--such as microbeads or big amounts of single-use plastic packaging--Solactive said.

The remaining companies, Solactive said, are ranked using a plastic-waste solutions score. The score reflects the companies' involvement in recycling solutions and practices, their use of recycled content or their efficient use of raw materials. The index invests in the 30 stocks ranked at the top, it said.

Some of the top components of the index include luxury down-jacket maker Canada Goose Holdings Inc., its Italian rival Moncler SpA and Industria de Diseno Textil SA, the Spanish fast-fashion giant that owns retailer Zara.

Solactive said U.S. bank Morgan Stanley developed the methodology for the index using data from ISS ESG, the responsible investment arm of Institutional Shareholder Services Inc., a proxy advisory firm.

Write to Maitane Sardon at maitane.sardon@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-08-21 0632ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CANADA GOOSE HOLDINGS INC. 0.96% 55.48 Delayed Quote.46.62%
MORGAN STANLEY 1.29% 73.22 Delayed Quote.6.84%
All news about MORGAN STANLEY
12:34aMorgan Stanley analysts initiate a long rouble position
RE
12:32aMORGAN STANLEY : Solactive, ISS ESG, Morgan Stanley Team Up in Future of Plastic..
DJ
12:30aAFFIRM : Morgan Stanley Starts Affirm Holdings at Overweight With $142 Price Tar..
MT
12:29aNOBLE MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP : Morgan Stanley Upgrades Noble Midstream Partners t..
MT
12:27aFLUTTER ENTERTAINMENT : Morgan Stanley Upgrades Flutter Entertainment To Overwei..
MT
02/07FLUTTER : Upgraded to Buy by Morgan Stanley
MD
02/07ARGENX : Completes $1.15 Billion Share Placement
MT
02/07MORGAN STANLEY : rates CGF as Equal-weight
AQ
02/07Tightening Oil Supplies Inject New Momentum Into Price Rally -- Update
DJ
02/06Tightening Oil Supplies Inject New Momentum Into Price Rally
DJ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 46 026 M - -
Net income 2020 9 457 M - -
Net Debt 2020 146 B - -
P/E ratio 2020 12,6x
Yield 2020 1,92%
Capitalization 133 B 133 B -
EV / Sales 2020 6,06x
EV / Sales 2021 5,62x
Nbr of Employees 63 051
Free-Float 62,7%
Chart MORGAN STANLEY
Duration : Period :
Morgan Stanley Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MORGAN STANLEY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 28
Average target price 81,29 $
Last Close Price 73,22 $
Spread / Highest target 33,8%
Spread / Average Target 11,0%
Spread / Lowest Target -18,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
James Patrick Gorman Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Jonathan M. Pruzan Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Robert Rooney Head-Technology, Operations & Firm Resilience
Daniel A. Simkowitz Head-Investment Management
Hutham S. Olayan Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MORGAN STANLEY6.84%133 128
THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC.11.30%105 299
THE CHARLES SCHWAB CORPORATION5.09%104 740
CITIC SECURITIES COMPANY LIMITED-8.10%44 491
CSC FINANCIAL CO., LTD.5.24%35 337
CHINA INTERNATIONAL CAPITAL CORPORATION LIMITED-3.57%27 351
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ