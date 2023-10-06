Morgan Stanley is a financial services group. Income (including intragroup)breaks down by activity as follows: - investment and finance banking (49.5%): specialized financing (acquisitions, projects, etc.), operations on the stock, interest, exchange, and raw materials markets, share trading transactions, merger-acquisition consulting, etc.; - wealth management (31.3); - assets management (10.3%): USD 1,565 billion asset under management at the end of 2021. Income breaks down geographically as follows: Americas (74.6%), Europe/Middle East/Africa (12.9%) and Asia/Pacific (12.5%).