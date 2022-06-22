Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Morgan Stanley
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MS   US6174464486

MORGAN STANLEY

(MS)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  11:22 2022-06-22 am EDT
74.29 USD   -0.46%
10:45aMorgan Stanley Unit to Buy American Financial Systems
DJ
10:22aMorgan Stanley at Work to Buy American Financial Systems for Undisclosed Sum
MT
10:02aMorgan Stanley at Work to Acquire Leading Nonqualified Deferred Compensation Plan Provider American Financial Systems
BU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Morgan Stanley Unit to Buy American Financial Systems

06/22/2022 | 10:45am EDT
By Kathryn Hardison


Morgan Stanley at Work said it would acquire American Financial Systems as the financial services company looks to expand its workplace offerings.

The division of Morgan Stanley said Wednesday that its purchase of American Financial Systems, which specializes in nonqualified executive benefit plan solutions and services for employers, is expected to close this fall. Terms of the deal weren't disclosed.

Brian McDonald, head of Morgan Stanley at Work, said deferred compensation plans have become more popular as employers strengthen their compensation packages to attract and retain top talent.

Shares were trading at $74.16 Wednesday morning, down 24% for the year and down 13% over the past 12 months.


Write to Kathryn Hardison at kathryn.hardison@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

06-22-22 1044ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AMERICAN FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. -0.25% 134.05 Delayed Quote.-2.13%
MCDONALD'S CORPORATION 0.72% 241.31 Delayed Quote.-10.62%
MORGAN STANLEY -0.32% 74.4 Delayed Quote.-23.97%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 57 382 M - -
Net income 2022 12 723 M - -
Net Debt 2022 101 B - -
P/E ratio 2022 10,2x
Yield 2022 3,91%
Capitalization 131 B 131 B -
EV / Sales 2022 4,04x
EV / Sales 2023 3,82x
Nbr of Employees 77 000
Free-Float 67,3%
Chart MORGAN STANLEY
Duration : Period :
Morgan Stanley Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MORGAN STANLEY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 29
Last Close Price 74,63 $
Average target price 103,81 $
Spread / Average Target 39,1%
EPS Revisions
