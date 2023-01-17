Morgan Stanley Up Over 6%, on Pace for Largest Percent Increase Since November 2020 -- Data Talk

Morgan Stanley (MS) is currently at $97.60, up $5.94 or 6.48%
--Would be highest close since Feb. 16, 2022, when it closed at $101.15
--On pace for largest percent increase since Nov. 9, 2020, when it rose 8.36%
--Currently up nine of the past 10 days
--Currently up seven consecutive days; up 13.59% over this period
--Longest winning streak since June 4, 2021, when it rose for seven straight trading days
--Best seven day stretch since the seven days ending Nov. 17, 2020, when it rose 13.75%
--Up 14.8% month-to-date
--Up 14.8% year-to-date
--Down 10.24% from its all-time closing high of $108.73 on Feb. 9, 2022
--Up 3.82% from 52 weeks ago (Jan. 18, 2022), when it closed at $94.01
--Down 10.24% from its 52-week closing high of $108.73 on Feb. 9, 2022
--Up 33.88% from its 52-week closing low of $72.90 on June 17, 2022
--Traded as high as $97.78; highest intraday level since Feb. 17, 2022, when it hit $100.20
--Up 6.67% at today's intraday high; largest intraday percent increase since March 16, 2022, when it rose as much as 6.97%
--Best performer in the S&P 500 today
All data as of 10:32:06 AM ET
Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet
