  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Morgan Stanley
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MS   US6174464486

MORGAN STANLEY

(MS)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  11:02:11 2023-01-17 am EST
97.99 USD   +6.90%
10:50aMorgan Stanley Up Over 6%, on Pace for Largest Percent Increase Since November 2020 -- Data Talk
DJ
10:12aMorgan Stanley Fourth-Quarter Results Top Street Views Helped by Higher Wealth Management Revenue
MT
10:09aMorgan Stanley comfortable on headcount, takes mark-to-market losses on Twitter
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Morgan Stanley Up Over 6%, on Pace for Largest Percent Increase Since November 2020 -- Data Talk

01/17/2023 | 10:50am EST
Morgan Stanley (MS) is currently at $97.60, up $5.94 or 6.48%


--Would be highest close since Feb. 16, 2022, when it closed at $101.15

--On pace for largest percent increase since Nov. 9, 2020, when it rose 8.36%

--Currently up nine of the past 10 days

--Currently up seven consecutive days; up 13.59% over this period

--Longest winning streak since June 4, 2021, when it rose for seven straight trading days

--Best seven day stretch since the seven days ending Nov. 17, 2020, when it rose 13.75%

--Up 14.8% month-to-date

--Up 14.8% year-to-date

--Down 10.24% from its all-time closing high of $108.73 on Feb. 9, 2022

--Up 3.82% from 52 weeks ago (Jan. 18, 2022), when it closed at $94.01

--Down 10.24% from its 52-week closing high of $108.73 on Feb. 9, 2022

--Up 33.88% from its 52-week closing low of $72.90 on June 17, 2022

--Traded as high as $97.78; highest intraday level since Feb. 17, 2022, when it hit $100.20

--Up 6.67% at today's intraday high; largest intraday percent increase since March 16, 2022, when it rose as much as 6.97%

--Best performer in the S&P 500 today


All data as of 10:32:06 AM ET


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-17-23 1049ET

Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 53 584 M - -
Net income 2022 10 719 M - -
Net Debt 2022 119 B - -
P/E ratio 2022 14,6x
Yield 2022 3,24%
Capitalization 155 B 155 B -
EV / Sales 2022 5,11x
EV / Sales 2023 4,83x
Nbr of Employees 82 000
Free-Float 64,3%
Income Statement Evolution
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 27
Last Close Price 91,66 $
Average target price 96,51 $
Spread / Average Target 5,29%
