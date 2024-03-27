Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS) announced today that it has won three 2024 Celent Model Awards recognizing the Firm’s innovative use of technology. The awards include a Model Wealth Manager Award for its AI @ Morgan Stanley Assistant in the Essential and Emerging Technologies category, a Model Wealth Manager Award for its Fractional Share program in the Personalization category, and a Model Risk Manager Award for its Portfolio Risk Platform in the Data and Analytics category.

“Being recognized by Celent for innovation in three categories is a true honor,” said Jed Finn, Head of Morgan Stanley Wealth Management. “These awards reflect our expertise in leveraging technology to create tech-forward products and solutions for the benefit of our clients and Financial Advisors.”

Celent’s Model Wealth Manager awards recognize best practices of technology usage in different areas critical to success in wealth management and is the main award that a financial firm in the industry can receive from Celent. Celent’s Model Risk Manager award category recognizes best practices use of technology in financial risk management, operational risk management, cross risk, and financial crime.

The AI @ Morgan Stanley Assistant leverages Open AI’s large language model to analyze and synthesize complex information in seconds and to summarize answers for Financial Advisors in an easily digestible format. Designed specifically for and by Morgan Stanley with appropriate controls, AI @ Morgan Stanley Assistant empowers Financial Advisors to ask questions and evaluate large amounts of Morgan Stanley’s world-renowned intellectual capital.

Morgan Stanley’s enhanced Select Unified Managed Account (UMA®) platform offers fractional shares holding capability for Separately Managed Accounts (SMAs) and Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs). Fractional Shares allow access to more tax efficient vehicles and professional management with lower initial minimum investments. It also increases the opportunity for diversification* by allowing investors to hold more positions and asset classes within their portfolio.

Morgan Stanley’s Portfolio Risk Platform and the risk analytics integrated into their proprietary platform applications help its Financial Advisors leverage dynamic risk insights across thousands of risk factors. Built in partnership with BlackRock and powered by Aladdin®, Financial Advisors are able to instantly analyze an entire book of business, including assets held away, which helps identify and mitigate risk in client portfolios.

For more information about Morgan Stanley’s Celent Award honors as well as a full list of this year’s honorees, please visit https://www.celent.com/insights/523504018 and https://www.celent.com/insights/857747082.

About Morgan Stanley Wealth Management

Morgan Stanley Wealth Management, a global leader, provides access to a wide range of products and services to individuals, businesses, and institutions, including brokerage and investment advisory services, financial and wealth planning, cash management and lending products and services, annuities and insurance, retirement and trust services.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS) is a leading global financial services firm providing a wide range of investment banking, securities, wealth management and investment management services. With offices in 42 countries, the Firm’s employees serve clients worldwide including corporations, governments, institutions and individuals. For further information about Morgan Stanley, please visit www.morganstanley.com.

The Celent Model Wealth and Risk Manager 2024 Awards for Data and Analytics, Essential and Emerging Technologies, and Personalization, were granted to Morgan Stanley Smith Barney LLC (“Morgan Stanley”) following an evaluation process conducted by Celent analysts. To be considered for this award, Morgan Stanley submitted Model Wealth Manager and Model Risk Manager 2024 Nomination Award Worksheets to Celent on or about October 2023. Celent judged each submission on three criteria: (1) Measurable business benefits of live initiatives; (2) degree of innovation relative to the industry; and (3) technology or implementation excellence. In order to win, the initiatives must demonstrate clear business benefits, innovation, and technology or implementation excellence.

Celent does not receive compensation from the participating firms in exchange for the award and Morgan Stanley did not pay a fee to Celent in exchange for the award. Morgan Stanley is not affiliated with Celent. Based on their submission in October 2023 for Celent’s 2024 Model Awards program, Celent granted Morgan Stanley their awards in January 2024 and publicly shared the news in March 2024. Celent is a global financial services research and advisory firm and is responsible for determining the recipient of this award.

Morgan Stanley does not provide tax or legal advice. Financial Advisors should encourage their clients to consult his/her personal tax and/or legal advisor to learn about any potential tax or other implications that may result from acting on a particular recommendation.

Morgan Stanley provides certain products or services supported by AI via an arrangement with OpenAI LLC (OpenAI), an unaffiliated party. Morgan Stanley employees using such products or services are bound by all applicable policies and procedures. Morgan Stanley is not responsible for products and service offered by OpenAI on a basis separate from its arrangement with Morgan Stanley

The Portfolio Analysis report (“Report”) is generated by Morgan Stanley Smith Barney LLC’s (“Morgan Stanley”) Portfolio Risk Platform. The assumptions used in the Report incorporate portfolio risk and scenario analysis employed by BlackRock Solutions (“BRS”), a financial technology and risk analytics provider that is independent of Morgan Stanley. BRS’ role is limited to providing risk analytics to Morgan Stanley, and BRS is not acting as a broker-dealer or investment adviser, nor does it provide investment advice with respect to the Report. Morgan Stanley has validated and adopted the analytical conclusions of these risk models.

This material has been prepared without consideration of the investment objectives, risk tolerance or financial circumstances of any specific investor. Before making a recommendation, the Financial Advisor or Private Wealth Advisor must have a reasonable basis for such a recommendation, and take into account the client's circumstances, objectives and risk tolerance to ensure it is appropriate for the client.

*Diversification does not guarantee a profit or protect against loss in a declining financial market

