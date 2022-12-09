Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Morgan Stanley
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MS   US6174464486

MORGAN STANLEY

(MS)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  10:14 2022-12-09 am EST
88.76 USD   +0.08%
10:01aMorgan Stanley at Work Announces 2022 End of Year Technology Enhancements
BU
09:55aMorgan Stanley Downgrades NRG Energy to Equal-Weight Rating From Overweight, Adjusts Price Target to $37 From $47
MT
09:49aMorgan Stanley Downgrades Alcoa to Equal-Weight Rating From Overweight, Adjusts Price Target to $56 From $60
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Morgan Stanley at Work Announces 2022 End of Year Technology Enhancements

12/09/2022 | 10:01am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Updates to stock plan platforms unify and personalize the user experience for both participants and administrators across the full suite of Morgan Stanley at Work offerings.

Morgan Stanley at Work today announced a fresh bundle of technology enhancements on its stock plan platforms Equity Edge Online® (EEO) and Shareworks, which together serve roughly 40% of the S&P 500 in the US.1 The updates target smoother engagement for Morgan Stanley at Work’s corporate clients and participants, focusing on fractional shares, personalized participant videos, automated translations, and gifting vested shares in time for the year-end holidays.

Expanded and enhanced functionalities include:

  • A feature in Shareworks that enables stock plan participants to easily gift or transfer their vested shares to family, friends, or charity. With 42% of all gifts of equity shares occurring over the holiday season, this timely upgrade helps maximize the control participants wield over their equity.
  • A fractional shares withholding capability in EEO that reduces the need for restricted stock recipients to fund tax consequences out of pocket, which is a major pain point. Now participants can simply use fractional shares up to a precisely rounded decimal point to cover tax collection needs.
  • A new video experience on the Shareworks platform that offers companies the ability to engage directly with their participants through personalized vesting videos, connecting them to relevant information when it matters most.
  • Expanded translation capabilities in Shareworks that allow plan administrators to navigate their company admin site in their native language, with the ability to translate the admin dashboard, employee tabs, delivered plans, reports, and tools tabs.

These updates come as a part of Morgan Stanley at Work’s ongoing rollout of a more integrated user experience, which will allow all workplace participants to view and manage their financial benefits and other products and services offered across the Morgan Stanley at Work ecosystem of retirement, wellness, and equity compensation.

“The last few years have seen us solidify a comprehensive workplace financial benefits ecosystem, finding new ways to empower our clients and their participants wherever they are in their journey,” said Mark Mitchell, Chief Product Officer of Morgan Stanley at Work. “As we remain laser-focused on engaging both participants and plan sponsors through intuitive digital experiences, these updates serve to strengthen the connective tissue across stock plan, retirement, and wellness, as we create a more seamless experience regardless of how you engage with us.”

  1. Statistics refer to equity compensation administration services for Shareworks and Equity Edge Online®. S&P 500® Companies Represented includes companies for which Morgan Stanley at Work provides equity compensation solutions as of 2021.

About Morgan Stanley at Work

Morgan Stanley at Work offers a suite of financial solutions, which spans Equity Compensation through Shareworks and E*TRADE Equity Edge Online, Retirement and Financial Wellness Solutions. Morgan Stanley at Work combines cutting-edge planning and Morgan Stanley intellectual capital and financial education delivered through multiple channels to enable employees to build a holistic plan to achieve their financial goals. Shareworks services are provided by Morgan Stanley Smith Barney LLC, member SIPC, and its affiliates, and Equity Edge Online® employee stock plan solutions are offered by E*TRADE Financial Corporate Services, Inc., both are parts of Morgan Stanley at Work and all wholly owned subsidiaries of Morgan Stanley.

About Morgan Stanley Wealth Management

Morgan Stanley Wealth Management is a leading financial services firm that provides access to a wide range of products and services to individuals, businesses, and institutions, including brokerage and investment advisory services, financial and wealth planning, cash management and lending products and services, annuities and insurance, retirement, and trust services.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS) is a leading global financial services firm providing a wide range of investment banking, securities, wealth management and investment management services. With offices in 41 countries, the Firm’s employees serve clients worldwide including corporations, governments, institutions and individuals. For further information about Morgan Stanley, please visit www.morganstanley.com.

Shareworks, a part of Morgan Stanley at Work, is provided by Morgan Stanley Smith Barney LLC, member SIPC, and its affiliates, all wholly owned subsidiaries of Morgan Stanley. Equity Edge Online employee stock plan solutions are offered by E*TRADE Financial Corporate Services, Inc. which are part of Morgan Stanley at Work. Securities products and services are offered by E*TRADE Securities LLC, Member SIPC. In connection with stock plan solutions offered by Morgan Stanley at Work, E*TRADE Securities LLC and Morgan Stanley Smith Barney LLC provide brokerage services to stock plan participants. E*TRADE Financial Corporate Services, Inc. and E*TRADE Securities LLC are separate but affiliated subsidiaries of Morgan Stanley.

Morgan Stanley Wealth Management is the trade name of Morgan Stanley Smith Barney LLC, a registered broker-dealer in the United States.

© 2022 Morgan Stanley Smith Barney LLC. Member SIPC.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about MORGAN STANLEY
10:01aMorgan Stanley at Work Announces 2022 End of Year Technology Enhancements
BU
09:55aMorgan Stanley Downgrades NRG Energy to Equal-Weight Rating From Overweight, Adjusts Pr..
MT
09:49aMorgan Stanley Downgrades Alcoa to Equal-Weight Rating From Overweight, Adjusts Price T..
MT
09:25aMorgan Stanley Initiates RXO at Equalweight With $20 Price Target
MT
08:12aMorgan Stanley Adjusts DocuSign's Price Target to $48 From $47, Maintains Underweight R..
MT
08:05aMorgan Stanley Initiates Silence Therapeutics at Equalweight With $18 Price Target, Cal..
MT
08:01aMorgan Stanley Boosts Price Target on lululemon athletica to $387 From $343, Maintains ..
MT
07:59aMorgan Stanley Upgrades Hello Group to Overweight From Equalweight, Boosts Price Target..
MT
07:58aVale Upgraded by Morgan Stanley to Overweight From Equalweight, PT Raised to $20 From $..
MT
06:07aNorth American Morning Briefing: Mood Cautious as Trader..
DJ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on MORGAN STANLEY
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 53 804 M - -
Net income 2022 11 006 M - -
Net Debt 2022 119 B - -
P/E ratio 2022 13,8x
Yield 2022 3,35%
Capitalization 150 B 150 B -
EV / Sales 2022 5,00x
EV / Sales 2023 4,73x
Nbr of Employees 82 000
Free-Float 64,3%
Chart MORGAN STANLEY
Duration : Period :
Morgan Stanley Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MORGAN STANLEY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 28
Last Close Price 88,69 $
Average target price 93,93 $
Spread / Average Target 5,90%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
James Patrick Gorman Co-President & COO-Wealth Management
Andrew Michael Saperstein Co-President & Head-Wealth Management
Edward N. Pick Co-President
Sharon Yeshaya Chief Financial Officer
Anchal Dhar Vice President-Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MORGAN STANLEY-11.08%149 896
CHARLES SCHWABB-4.65%149 806
THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC.-6.40%126 964
CITIGROUP INC.-26.03%86 558
CITIC SECURITIES COMPANY LIMITED-22.34%41 425
CSC FINANCIAL CO., LTD.-18.05%25 053