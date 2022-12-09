Morgan Stanley at Work Announces 2022 End of Year Technology Enhancements

Updates to stock plan platforms unify and personalize the user experience for both participants and administrators across the full suite of Morgan Stanley at Work offerings.

Morgan Stanley at Work today announced a fresh bundle of technology enhancements on its stock plan platforms Equity Edge Online® (EEO) and Shareworks, which together serve roughly 40% of the S&P 500 in the US.1 The updates target smoother engagement for Morgan Stanley at Work’s corporate clients and participants, focusing on fractional shares, personalized participant videos, automated translations, and gifting vested shares in time for the year-end holidays.

Expanded and enhanced functionalities include:

A feature in Shareworks that enables stock plan participants to easily gift or transfer their vested shares to family, friends, or charity. With 42% of all gifts of equity shares occurring over the holiday season, this timely upgrade helps maximize the control participants wield over their equity.

A fractional shares withholding capability in EEO that reduces the need for restricted stock recipients to fund tax consequences out of pocket, which is a major pain point. Now participants can simply use fractional shares up to a precisely rounded decimal point to cover tax collection needs.

A new video experience on the Shareworks platform that offers companies the ability to engage directly with their participants through personalized vesting videos, connecting them to relevant information when it matters most.

Expanded translation capabilities in Shareworks that allow plan administrators to navigate their company admin site in their native language, with the ability to translate the admin dashboard, employee tabs, delivered plans, reports, and tools tabs.

These updates come as a part of Morgan Stanley at Work’s ongoing rollout of a more integrated user experience, which will allow all workplace participants to view and manage their financial benefits and other products and services offered across the Morgan Stanley at Work ecosystem of retirement, wellness, and equity compensation.

“The last few years have seen us solidify a comprehensive workplace financial benefits ecosystem, finding new ways to empower our clients and their participants wherever they are in their journey,” said Mark Mitchell, Chief Product Officer of Morgan Stanley at Work. “As we remain laser-focused on engaging both participants and plan sponsors through intuitive digital experiences, these updates serve to strengthen the connective tissue across stock plan, retirement, and wellness, as we create a more seamless experience regardless of how you engage with us.”

Statistics refer to equity compensation administration services for Shareworks and Equity Edge Online®. S&P 500® Companies Represented includes companies for which Morgan Stanley at Work provides equity compensation solutions as of 2021.

