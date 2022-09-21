Morgan Stanley at Work Unveils Second Annual State of the Workplace Financial Benefits Study

Morgan Stanley at Work released today the latest findings from its second annual State of the Workplace Financial Benefits Study, highlighting the economic challenges employees face amid rising inflation and evolving views on financial benefits.

The study found that employees across age groups are struggling with their personal finances due to inflation and concerns of a recession. Compared to last year, employees are paying more attention to their financial benefits and are looking to their employers for expanded resources and guidance.

Employees and employers agree companies should offer the best benefits: Among employees, 60% say they are paying more attention to reviewing their financial benefits compared to a year ago, and an overwhelming 96% of employees agree that their company should ensure it offers the best benefits available in their industry, which aligns with HR leaders’ views (97%).

Among employees, 60% say they are paying more attention to reviewing their financial benefits compared to a year ago, and an overwhelming 96% of employees agree that their company should ensure it offers the best benefits available in their industry, which aligns with HR leaders’ views (97%). Employees are looking for more benefits: Despite more executives saying they are offering quality financial benefits, 84% of HR leaders (up from 78% in 2021) recall a recent time when an employee has requested a specific type of financial benefit that their current company does not offer.

Despite more executives saying they are offering quality financial benefits, 84% of HR leaders (up from 78% in 2021) recall a recent time when an employee has requested a specific type of financial benefit that their current company does not offer. Employers and employees agree there is more work to do: Almost all HR leaders (96%) say “their company needs to do a better job helping employees understand how to maximize the financial benefits offered to them,” an increase from the previous year (93%). Employees largely agree; with 89% saying their company needs to do a better job helping employees understand how to maximize financial benefits, slightly up from 2021 (87%).

“For employees and employers alike, the stakes today are high when it comes to ensuring employee financial wellbeing,” said, Brian McDonald, Head of Morgan Stanley at Work. “In 2021 the effects of Covid were still being felt by many employees when it came to their finances, yet now in 2022, we face a new set of challenges and a very different economic environment. Amid persistently high inflation, many employees are seeking help managing their short and long-term financial needs, such as budgeting, reducing debt, building emergency savings, and planning for retirement. We have seen first-hand that many employers are stepping up to tackle these challenges, yet there remains more work to be done.”

Additional details are available in Morgan Stanley at Work’s State of the Workplace Study, available here. As part of a series of findings from Morgan Stanley at Work’s second annual study, the business will also publish its findings on financial wellness, retirement, and equity compensation.

Methodology: The data from the Morgan Stanley at Work Employees Survey and HR leaders Survey comes from a survey of 1,000 U.S. employed adults and 600 HR leaders for companies. The survey was conducted on behalf of Morgan at Stanley at Work using an email invitation and an online survey between July 13th and July 19th 2022, by Wakefield Research (www.wakefieldresearch.com).

