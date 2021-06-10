Log in
Morgan Stanley : Donates $5 Million to 22 Hunger Relief Organizations Worldwide Through Move for Meals Campaign

06/10/2021 | 03:27pm EDT
Employees Walked Over 690 Million Steps to Raise Awareness of Hunger Globally

Morgan Stanley today announced a donation of $5 million to 22 hunger relief organizations worldwide, equaling 50 million meals, as a result of its latest employee campaign: Move for Meals. From June 1-6, 15,086 employees in more than 533 cities around the world participated in the Move for Meals campaign, walking over 690 million steps to raise funds and awareness for global hunger.

The Morgan Stanley Move for Meals campaign builds on the Firm’s ongoing commitment to children’s health and providing sustained access to nutritious food. Morgan Stanley hosted its first Move for Meals campaign in October 2020 that resulted in a donation of $2.5 million to hunger relief organizations worldwide, equaling 25 million meals. However, the needs of communities are still dire with one in four people malnourished globally, and, in the U.S., Feeding America® projects that approximately 42 million people, including 13 million children, could face hunger this year due to the pandemic.

“Morgan Stanley is dedicated to giving back to the communities in which we live and work – and fighting food insecurity is a crucial part of that commitment,” said Joan Steinberg, Global Head of Philanthropy at Morgan Stanley. “We are excited to bring back Move for Meals, an opportunity for our employees to join together once again around the world and help fight hunger as a Firm by helping global hunger-relief organizations do their important work to fight hunger disparity that has only worsened throughout the pandemic.”

Since the start of the pandemic, food banks across the U.S. and around the world have seen both their food supplies drop and their demand increase. During the first twelve months of the pandemic, Feeding America member food banks saw an estimated 55% increase in the number of people seeking food assistance.

To learn more about Morgan Stanley’s giving back efforts, please see here.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS) is a leading global financial services firm providing investment banking, securities, wealth management and investment management services. With offices in more than 41 countries, the Firm's employees serve clients worldwide including corporations, governments, institutions and individuals. For more information about Morgan Stanley, please visit www.morganstanley.com.


© Business Wire 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 55 968 M - -
Net income 2021 12 338 M - -
Net Debt 2021 119 B - -
P/E ratio 2021 13,5x
Yield 2021 1,62%
Capitalization 172 B 172 B -
EV / Sales 2021 5,21x
EV / Sales 2022 5,20x
Nbr of Employees 71 000
Free-Float 72,7%
Chart MORGAN STANLEY
Duration : Period :
Morgan Stanley Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MORGAN STANLEY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 27
Average target price 93,01 $
Last Close Price 92,67 $
Spread / Highest target 27,3%
Spread / Average Target 0,37%
Spread / Lowest Target -24,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
James Patrick Gorman Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Andrew Michael Saperstein Co-President
Edward N. Pick Co-President
Sharon Yeshaya Chief Financial Officer
Robert P. Rooney Head-Technology, Operations & Firm Resilience
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MORGAN STANLEY35.23%172 421
THE CHARLES SCHWAB CORPORATION37.35%137 420
THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC.45.15%135 881
CITIC SECURITIES COMPANY LIMITED-11.36%48 988
CSC FINANCIAL CO., LTD.-5.92%34 461
CHINA INTERNATIONAL CAPITAL CORPORATION LIMITED4.52%32 442