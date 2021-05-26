Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nyse
  Morgan Stanley
  News
  Summary
MORGAN STANLEY

Morgan Stanley : James Gorman and Andy Saperstein to Speak at the Annual Morgan Stanley U.S. Financials, Payments & CRE Conference

05/26/2021
Andy Saperstein, Co-President of Morgan Stanley, will speak at the Annual Morgan Stanley U.S. Financials, Payments & CRE Conference which will be held in a virtual format on Monday, June 14, 2021 at 8:45 a.m. (ET).

James Gorman, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Morgan Stanley, will speak on Monday, June 14, 2021 at 11:45 a.m. (ET).

Both live and on-demand versions of the webcast will be available on www.morganstanley.com in the Investor Relations section.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS) is a leading global financial services firm providing investment banking, securities, wealth management and investment management services. With offices in more than 41 countries, the Firm's employees serve clients worldwide including corporations, governments, institutions and individuals. For more information about Morgan Stanley, please visit www.morganstanley.com.


Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 55 879 M - -
Net income 2021 12 297 M - -
Net Debt 2021 119 B - -
P/E ratio 2021 13,0x
Yield 2021 1,67%
Capitalization 165 B 165 B -
EV / Sales 2021 5,09x
EV / Sales 2022 5,10x
Nbr of Employees 71 000
Free-Float 72,7%
Morgan Stanley Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends MORGAN STANLEY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 26
Average target price 90,36 $
Last Close Price 88,86 $
Spread / Highest target 31,7%
Spread / Average Target 1,68%
Spread / Lowest Target -21,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
James Patrick Gorman Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Jonathan M. Pruzan Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Robert P. Rooney Head-Technology, Operations & Firm Resilience
Sigal Zarmi Chief Information Officer & Managing Director
Aadhar Vice President-Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MORGAN STANLEY30.88%165 332
THE CHARLES SCHWAB CORPORATION35.05%135 119
THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC.38.22%129 396
CITIC SECURITIES COMPANY LIMITED-11.97%49 996
CSC FINANCIAL CO., LTD.-2.52%36 057
CHINA INTERNATIONAL CAPITAL CORPORATION LIMITED7.62%32 846