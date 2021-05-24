Log in
    MS   US6174464486

MORGAN STANLEY

(MS)
  Report
Morgan Stanley : Schedules Quarterly Investor Conference Call

05/24/2021 | 04:32pm EDT
Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS) will announce its second quarter 2021 financial results on Thursday, July 15, 2021, at approximately 7:30 a.m. (ET). A conference call to discuss the results will be held on July 15, 2021, at 8:30 a.m. (ET).

The call will be available at www.morganstanley.com or by dialing 1-877-895-9527 (domestic) and 1-706-679-2291 (international); the passcode is 3349755. To listen to the playback, please visit our website or dial: 1-855-859-2056 (domestic) or 1-404-537-3406 (international); the passcode is 4695325.

Morgan Stanley is a leading global financial services firm providing investment banking, securities, wealth management and investment management services. With offices in more than 41 countries, the Firm's employees serve clients worldwide including corporations, governments, institutions and individuals. For more information about Morgan Stanley, please visit www.morganstanley.com.


© Business Wire 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 55 879 M - -
Net income 2021 12 297 M - -
Net Debt 2021 119 B - -
P/E ratio 2021 12,9x
Yield 2021 1,68%
Capitalization 164 B 164 B -
EV / Sales 2021 5,07x
EV / Sales 2022 5,08x
Nbr of Employees 71 000
Free-Float 72,7%
Chart MORGAN STANLEY
Duration : Period :
Morgan Stanley Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MORGAN STANLEY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 26
Average target price 90,36 $
Last Close Price 88,34 $
Spread / Highest target 32,4%
Spread / Average Target 2,28%
Spread / Lowest Target -20,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
James Patrick Gorman Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Jonathan M. Pruzan Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Robert P. Rooney Head-Technology, Operations & Firm Resilience
Sigal Zarmi Chief Information Officer & Managing Director
Aadhar Vice President-Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MORGAN STANLEY28.91%164 364
THE CHARLES SCHWAB CORPORATION36.07%136 138
THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC.38.89%130 017
CITIC SECURITIES COMPANY LIMITED-14.18%40 729
CSC FINANCIAL CO., LTD.-10.29%30 388
CHINA INTERNATIONAL CAPITAL CORPORATION LIMITED-1.67%23 246