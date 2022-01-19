Morgan Stanley posts higher profit on M&A boom

Jan 19 (Reuters) - Morgan Stanley on Wednesday
reported a 10% jump in fourth-quarter profit as the Wall Street
investment bank capitalized on a boom in mergers and
acquisitions and generated robust fees from advising on deals.
The Wall Street investment banking powerhouse posted huge
annual profits on the back of a record-breaking year for mergers
and acquisitions.
Like rivals Goldman Sachs and JPMorgan Chase,
Morgan Stanley rode the dealmaking wave and advised on several
major business combinations, underwrote some of the biggest
stock market flotations and helped put together deals involving
special purpose acquisition companies.
Profit rose to $3.59 billion, or $2.01 per share, in the
quarter ended Dec. 31, from $3.27 billion, or $1.81 per share, a
year earlier.
Despite the blow from trading, Morgan Stanley's earnings
came in ahead of expectations.
Analysts on average were expecting the bank to report a
profit of $1.91 per share, according to IBES data from
Refinitiv.
Revenue rose to $14.52 billion on for the quarter compared
with $13.59 billion in the year-ago period.
(Reporting by Sohini Podder and Manya Saini in Bengaluru and
Matt Scuffham in New York; additional reporting by Mehnaz
Yasmin; Editing by Arun Koyyur)