Morgan Stanley

MORGAN STANLEY

(MS)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News

Morgan Stanley profit blows past estimates, flags credit event loss

04/16/2021 | 08:09am EDT
FILE PHOTO: FILE PHOTO: Morgan Stanley London headquarters at Canary Wharf financial centre

(Reuters) - Morgan Stanley reported a 150% jump in first-quarter profit on Friday that sailed past expectations, as a global dealmaking boom boosted investment banking and heightened trading activity lifted its institutional securities division.

The Wall Street powerhouse, however, recorded a total one-off loss of over $900 million that it said was related to a credit event and subsequent losses from "a single prime brokerage client."

Morgan Stanley was one of six banks who had exposure to Archegos Capital Management, a family office fund that defaulted on margin calls late last month and triggered a firesale of stocks across Wall Street.

Despite that setback from the one-time loss, overall results comfortably beat expectations, wrapping up a robust quarter for Wall Street's biggest banks that benefited largely from reserve releases, record capital markets activity and a surge in trading.

The spike in trading volumes during the first quarter of 2021, driven by a Reddit-fueled trading frenzy in "meme" stocks like GameStop Corp, drove a 66% jump in revenue at Morgan Stanley's institutional securities business.

Morgan Stanley said net income applicable to shareholders rose to $3.98 billion, or $2.19 per share, in the quarter ended March 31, from $1.59 billion, or $1.01 per share, a year ago.

Analysts were looking for a profit of $1.70 per share, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Net revenue jumped 61% to $15.72 billion.

Like bigger rival Goldman Sachs Group Inc, Morgan Stanley benefited from an unprecedented boom in dealmaking through special purpose acquisition companies (SPACs).

Global investment banking fees hit an all-time record of $39.4 billion during the March quarter, according to data from Refinitiv.

Morgan Stanley conceded the second position in the league tables to JPMorgan Chase & Co during the quarter, according to Refinitiv, but still raked in robust investment banking fees -- the league tables rank financial services firms on the amount of M&A fees they generate.

Investment banking revenue more than doubled to $2.6 billion, driven largely by the volume of such deals.

Morgan Stanley also generated handsome underwriting fees from numerous high-profile IPOs of companies such as Affirm Holdings and AppLovin Corp.

(Reporting by Elizabeth Dilts in New York, Additional reporting by Ambar Warrick in Bengaluru; Writing by Anirban Sen; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

By Elizabeth Dilts Marshall and Noor Zainab Hussain


© Reuters 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 52 616 M - -
Net income 2021 10 751 M - -
Net Debt 2021 147 B - -
P/E ratio 2021 13,5x
Yield 2021 1,83%
Capitalization 151 B 151 B -
EV / Sales 2021 5,66x
EV / Sales 2022 5,52x
Nbr of Employees 68 000
Free-Float 67,9%
Chart MORGAN STANLEY
Duration : Period :
Morgan Stanley Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MORGAN STANLEY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 28
Average target price 87,99 $
Last Close Price 80,82 $
Spread / Highest target 38,6%
Spread / Average Target 8,88%
Spread / Lowest Target -17,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
James Patrick Gorman Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Jonathan M. Pruzan Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Robert Rooney Head-Technology, Operations & Firm Resilience
Sigal Zarmi Chief Information Officer & Managing Director
Daniel A. Simkowitz Head-Investment Management
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MORGAN STANLEY17.89%151 177
THE CHARLES SCHWAB CORPORATION23.49%123 480
THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC.28.38%120 334
CITIC SECURITIES COMPANY LIMITED-20.48%43 737
CSC FINANCIAL CO., LTD.-5.92%31 544
CHINA INTERNATIONAL CAPITAL CORPORATION LIMITED-10.10%26 043
