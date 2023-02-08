In a first look at today's announcement, Morgan Stanley assesses an in-line 1H result for Amcor, despite some deterioration in volume. Increased caution on the demand environment by the company was noted.

Despite this caution, management maintained FY23 adjusted EPS guidance of US77-81cps and FY23 free cash flow of between US$1bn to 1.1bn.

First half earnings (EBIT) were a 1% beat versus the broker's forecast and in-line with consensus.

The Equal-weight rating and $17.00 target are unchanged. Industry view: In Line.

Sector: Materials.

Target price is $17.00 .Current Price is $16.75 . Difference: $0.25 - (brackets indicate current price is over target). If AMC meets the Morgan Stanley target it will return approximately 1% (excluding dividends, fees and charges - negative figures indicate an expected loss).