Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Morgan Stanley
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MS   US6174464486

MORGAN STANLEY

(MS)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  04/14 11:21:33 am EDT
85.56 USD   +1.70%
04/01UBS Adjusts Morgan Stanley Price Target to $110 From $125, Maintains Buy Rating
MT
04/01NORTH AMERICAN MORNING BRIEFING : Stock Futures, -3-
DJ
04/01American Homes 4 Rent Prices $900 Million Senior Notes Offering
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Morgan Stanley's dealmakers shine as profit beats estimates

04/14/2022 | 11:12am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: A sign is displayed on the Morgan Stanley building in New York

(Reuters) - Morgan Stanley outperformed rival Goldman Sachs in M&A advisory and its traders fared better than expectations, helping the investment banking powerhouse beat first-quarter profit estimates by a wide margin.

The bank's dealmakers nearly doubled advisory revenue even as Russia's invasion of Ukraine unsettled equity markets and forced companies to hold off on dealmaking and stock market listings.

The war in Ukraine, which Russia calls a "special military operation", and the prospect of multiple interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve, however, boosted volatility in markets, helping the bank clock in a smaller-than-expected 6% fall in trading revenue.

Chief Executive Officer James Gorman said inflationary pressures, tightening of monetary policy and the invasion of Ukraine "injected significant uncertainty into the markets."

Like other Wall Street banks, Morgan Stanley's underwriting business also took a hit, with revenue at its equity underwriting business falling nearly 83% percent from a year ago when it generated handsome fees from a spate of high-profile IPOs.

According to Refinitiv data, equity underwriting deal volumes fell 80% in the first quarter for Morgan Stanley and Goldman Sachs, the two most dominant financial advisers on initial public offerings (IPOs) globally.

"Results from Morgan Stanley were pretty good, in my opinion, reflecting considerable resiliency given the geopolitical events and substantial volatility in equity, fixed income and commodities markets," said James P. Shanahan, senior equity research analyst, North American financials, at Edward Jones.

Morgan Stanley also reported a steep decline in fixed income underwriting revenue, hurt by lower bond issuances.

Return on tangible equity, a closely-watched metric for profitability that measures how well a bank is using its capital to produce profit, was 19.8% during the quarter. The figure was well above the bank's two-year target of between 14% and 16%.

The bank's shares rose 3.2% in morning trading, after falling more than 11% this year.

DEAL BOOST

Morgan Stanley's dealmakers brought in $944 million in advisory revenues in the quarter, compared with $480 million a year ago, helped by the completion of deals that were initiated last year.

By contrast, Goldman Sachs' revenue from advising on deal remained largely unchanged at $1.13 billion in the first quarter.

Morgan Stanley's Chief Financial Officer Sharon Yeshaya said investment banking pipelines remained healthy, but cautioned that macro economic uncertainties could delay deal closings.

Overall investment banking revenue slumped 38% to $1.76 billion. The unit consists of the bank's advisory, equity underwriting and fixed income underwriting businesses.

Morgan Stanley's profit fell 11% to $3.54 billion, or $2.02 per share, in the quarter ended March 31. Analysts, on average, were expecting a profit of $1.68 per share, according to Refinitiv data.

Total expenses fell to $4.83 billion from $5.3 billion a year earlier.

Net revenue fell 6% in the quarter to $14.8 billion, but beat estimates of $14.27 billion.

(Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

By Noor Zainab Hussain and Matt Scuffham


© Reuters 2022
All news about MORGAN STANLEY
04/01UBS Adjusts Morgan Stanley Price Target to $110 From $125, Maintains Buy Rating
MT
04/01NORTH AMERICAN MORNING BRIEFING : Stock Futures, -3-
DJ
04/01American Homes 4 Rent Prices $900 Million Senior Notes Offering
MT
03/31Canada Stocks Close Down 185 Pts After Final Hour Slump; Morgan Stanley's Turn To Try a..
MT
03/31Dell Shares Drop After Morgan Stanley Downgrade
MT
03/31PVH Shares Drop After Morgan Stanley Downgrade
MT
03/31Morgan Stanley Infrastructure Partners Completes Investment in StraitNZ Holdings Limite..
BU
03/31Morgan Stanley Still Sees ECB's First Rate Hike in December, Adds Risks Are Tilted to E..
MT
03/30Morgan Stanley rates WBC as Equal-weight
AQ
03/30Morgan Stanley rates BEN as Equal-weight
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on MORGAN STANLEY
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 56 948 M - -
Net income 2022 12 441 M - -
Net Debt 2022 112 B - -
P/E ratio 2022 11,7x
Yield 2022 3,48%
Capitalization 148 B 148 B -
EV / Sales 2022 4,55x
EV / Sales 2023 4,28x
Nbr of Employees 75 000
Free-Float 68,3%
Chart MORGAN STANLEY
Duration : Period :
Morgan Stanley Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MORGAN STANLEY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 29
Last Close Price 84,13 $
Average target price 107,58 $
Spread / Average Target 27,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
James Patrick Gorman Co-President & COO-Wealth Management
Andrew Michael Saperstein Co-President
Edward N. Pick Co-President
Sharon Yeshaya Chief Financial Officer
Anchal Dhar Vice President-Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MORGAN STANLEY-14.29%147 746
THE CHARLES SCHWAB CORPORATION-0.32%158 883
THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC.-15.84%108 802
CITIC SECURITIES COMPANY LIMITED-21.62%55 319
CSC FINANCIAL CO., LTD.-9.73%25 209
CHINA INTERNATIONAL CAPITAL CORPORATION LIMITED-17.77%23 515