Jan 26 (Reuters) - Morgan Stanley's Executive Chairman James Gorman has sold 50,000 shares of the bank's common stock on the open market, a regulatory filing showed on Friday. (Reporting by Manya Saini in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)
