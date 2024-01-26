Morgan Stanley: three new ESG funds launched in Europe

Morgan Stanley announced on Friday the creation by its subsidiary Calvert of three new ESG-compliant funds investing in global equities, high yield and US equities.



The first fund, called the Calvert Global Equity Fund, will target investments in companies with sustainable business models and the ability to generate sustainable financial performance in order to enhance returns over the long term.



The second, the 'Calvert High Yield Bond Fund', aims to invest primarily in high-yield corporate bonds issued by companies with financially demanding ESG characteristics.



Finally, the 'Calvert US Equity Fund' will seek to invest in quality companies that also demonstrate a solid grasp of ESG criteria.



Vittorio Ambrogi, Head of European Distribution at Morgan Stanley Investment Management (MSIM), explains that the launch of these funds comes at a time when investor demand for sustainable funds remains 'strong'.



These new funds will bring the total number of Calvert funds available in Europe to 11.



