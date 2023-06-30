By Denny Jacob

Morgan Stanley on Friday said it would raise its quarterly dividend 9.7%, to 85 cents a share, in the third quarter from the current dividend of 77.5 cents a share.

The new payout, equal to $3.40 a year, represents an annual yield of about 4% based on Friday's closing price of $85.40.

The Wall Street bank also reauthorized a multi-year common equity share-repurchase program of up to $20 billion. The program has no set expiration date and will begin in the third quarter.

"The results of the Federal Reserve's stress test demonstrate the durability of our transformed business model," said Chief Executive James Gorman. "These decisions reflect the resilience of our franchise, particularly wealth and investment management, and our strong capital position."

Gorman in May said he is stepping down as CEO in the next year, marking an end to a 13-year run. He said at the time that the board has identified three strong senior candidates to be the next chief. Gorman said he would become executive chairman for a period after the new CEO takes over.

