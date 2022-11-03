Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Morgan Stanley
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MS   US6174464486

MORGAN STANLEY

(MS)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:03 2022-11-02 pm EDT
84.37 USD   +0.78%
04:38aMorgan Stanley to Start Fresh Round of Layoffs, Reuters Reports
DJ
03:35aExclusive-Morgan Stanley to start layoffs in coming weeks as dealmaking slows -sources
RE
03:29aMorgan stanley plans to start a fresh round of layoffs…
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
Summary

Morgan Stanley to Start Fresh Round of Layoffs, Reuters Reports

11/03/2022 | 04:38am EDT
--U.S. investment bank Morgan Stanley is expected to start a new round of layoffs globally in the coming weeks due to a slowdown in its deal-making business amid rising inflation and as economic growth slows, Reuters reports, citing three people with knowledge of the plan.

--Among the staff affected by cuts in Asia Pacific, some are expected to come from teams that focus on capital markets in Hong Kong and mainland China, and some are expected to come from the bank's technology investment banking team, according to the report.


Full story: https://reut.rs/3zIZ9LN


Write to Yi Wei Wong at yiwei.wong@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-03-22 0438ET

Analyst Recommendations on MORGAN STANLEY
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 53 832 M - -
Net income 2022 11 019 M - -
Net Debt 2022 96 398 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 13,0x
Yield 2022 3,52%
Capitalization 143 B 143 B -
EV / Sales 2022 4,45x
EV / Sales 2023 4,20x
Nbr of Employees 78 000
Free-Float 65,6%
Chart MORGAN STANLEY
Duration : Period :
Morgan Stanley Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends MORGAN STANLEY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 28
Last Close Price 84,37 $
Average target price 92,26 $
Spread / Average Target 9,35%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
James Patrick Gorman Co-President & COO-Wealth Management
Andrew Michael Saperstein Co-President & Head-Wealth Management
Edward N. Pick Co-President
Sharon Yeshaya Chief Financial Officer
Anchal Dhar Vice President-Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MORGAN STANLEY-14.05%142 923
CHARLES SCHWABB-6.15%154 297
THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC.-8.56%113 829
CITIGROUP INC.-24.57%88 217
CITIC SECURITIES COMPANY LIMITED-32.18%34 292
RAYMOND JAMES FINANCIAL, INC.16.91%25 248