Morgan Stanley to Start Fresh Round of Layoffs, Reuters Reports

--U.S. investment bank Morgan Stanley is expected to start a new round of layoffs globally in the coming weeks due to a slowdown in its deal-making business amid rising inflation and as economic growth slows, Reuters reports, citing three people with knowledge of the plan.

--Among the staff affected by cuts in Asia Pacific, some are expected to come from teams that focus on capital markets in Hong Kong and mainland China, and some are expected to come from the bank's technology investment banking team, according to the report.

