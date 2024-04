April 16 (Reuters) - Morgan Stanley plans to start cutting about 50 investment-banking jobs in the Asia-Pacific region this week, Bloomberg News reported on Tuesday.

The planned job cuts affect about 13% of the 400 bankers in the region, excluding Japan, the report said, citing a person familiar with the matter. (Reporting by Disha Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)