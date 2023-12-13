The Australian assets of the unit, which operates renewable power plants in eight countries, are worth about 4 billion Australian dollars ($2.62 billion), the newspaper said.

The operation was first reported by Australian Financial Review.

Naturgy holds a 75% stake in Global Power Generation while Kuwait's sovereign fund KIA owns 25%, according to Naturgy's website.

A spokesperson for Naturgy declined to comment. Morgan Stanley and KIA were not immediately available for comment.

($1 = 1.5263 Australian dollars)

