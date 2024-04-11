Morgan Stanley's Wealth Arm Probed by Multiple Federal Regulators

Multiple federal regulators are probing Morgan Stanley over how it vets clients who are at risk of laundering money through the bank's wealth-management division. Shares fell more than 5%.

IMF Chief Warns Central Banks Against Cutting Too Soon

Central banks should resist the temptation to lower their key interest rates too early and risk a resurgence of inflation, International Monetary Fund Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said.

ECB Signals It's Moving Closer to a Rate Cut

Officials held rates steady as they weigh the prospect of cutting before the Fed.

Venture Capitalists Make Few First-Quarter Deals

The number of new venture bets on startups was down slightly from a year ago. But some general partners say there are signs the tide is turning.

Banks Start Reporting Earnings This Week. Here's What To Expect.

Big lenders raked in record profits in 2023, but are dealing with growing pressures this year.

Buy the Stock Market's Inflation Freakouts

Hot inflation sent stocks plunging again, but investors' panicked first reaction overlooks some underlying reasons.

Singapore's Temasek Plans to Boost Investments in Europe

Singapore's state-investment company Temasek plans to invest more in European companies focused on sustainability, pharmaceuticals and biotechnology to build up resilience in its portfolio.

Financial Services Roundup: Market Talk

Find insights on UBS, AEON Thana Sinsap, the London Stock Exchange Group, and more in the latest Market Talks covering Financial Services.

Fed Prepares Slower Pace of Runoff for $7.4 Trillion Portfolio 'Fairly Soon'

Officials have been allowing $60 billion in Treasurys to mature every month, but could lower that amount.

KPMG Fined Record $25 Million in Exam-Cheating Scandal

The fine on the auditing firm's Netherlands unit is the largest ever from the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board, eclipsing its $8 million levy on Deloitte Brazil in 2016.

