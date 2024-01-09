New Fund for Tech Deals in Southeast Asia Hits Final Close at $474 Million

Singapore-based Asia Partners' second fund closes even as the rout in the market for IPOs and venture-capital fundraising continues.

Bank of America Recognizes $1.6 Billion Charge on Discontinuation of Loan Index

The charge was related to the discontinuation of an alternative reference rate, the Bloomberg Short-Term Bank Yield Index.

Investors Hope the Dogs of the Dow Can Find Their Bite

Big tech stocks are off to a sluggish start in January, offering a chance for value-oriented shares to shine.

Brookfield's Jehangir Vevaina Sees Opportunities in Energy Security Drive

The managing partner expects the asset manager to benefit from government efforts to expand local renewable-energy sources.

Buying Home and Auto Insurance Is Becoming Impossible

Huge losses from national disasters have prompted the industry to jack up prices and pull back from some markets.

Financial Services Roundup: Market Talk

Find insight on LendingTree, covered bond spreads, Svenska Handelsbanken, and more in the latest Market Talks covering Financial Services.

James Gorman Just Wrapped Up a Successful Tenure at Morgan Stanley. It Almost Didn't Turn Out That Way.

The former CEO describes a narrowly averted downgrade to junk territory in 2012 as his toughest moment.

Can Charlie Munger's Investing Playbook Still Work? Even He Wasn't So Sure

Value investing struggled during the long era of low interest rates. Warren Buffett's partner warned investors hunting for deals they should "get used to making less."

Crypto Industry Holds Breath in Anticipation of First Spot Bitcoin ETFs

The SEC is facing a Wednesday deadline to approve or reject the first funds to hold the cryptocurrency.

Why the Strength of the Dollar Matters So Much for Stock Investors

As U.S. companies earn more from overseas, the greenback's performance has an outsize impact on quarterly results-and often the stock market's direction.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-09-24 0015ET