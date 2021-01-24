Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Morgan Stanley    MS

MORGAN STANLEY

(MS)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Nyse - 01/22 04:10:00 pm
74.13 USD   -0.76%
01/22Morgan Stanley CEO's annual pay rises by over 20%
RE
01/22Morgan Stanley CEO James Gorman Got a Big Raise for 2020
DJ
01/22Morgan Stanley CEO's annual pay rises by over 20%
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Saudi Arabia names Fahad al-Mubarak as new central bank governor

01/24/2021 | 03:13pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Saudi Arabian Monetary Agency Governor Fahad al-Mubarak attends the 58th GCC central bank governors' annual meeting in Manama

LONDON (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia's king appointed Fahad al-Mubarak as central bank governor, his second stint in one of the most sensitive positions in the kingdom replacing Ahmed al-Kholifey, a decree carried on state media on Sunday said.

Mubarak, who had helmed the Saudi Central Bank (SAMA) from 2011-2016, was previously chairman and managing director of Morgan Stanley, Saudi Arabia, and has also served as chairman of the Saudi stock exchange.

He was succeeded as governor in 2016 by Kholifey, who guided SAMA during a sharp economic contraction last year caused by lower crude prices and COVID-19. Kholifey will become an adviser at the royal court, the decree said.

SAMA last March launched a 50 billion riyal ($13.3 billion)stimulus package to support the private sector in the world's top oil exporter. In June, it announced the injection of another 50 billion riyals into the banking sector to support liquidity.

In September, as coronavirus restrictions eased and the Saudi economy showed early signs of recovery, Kholifey said he was confident in the country's financial stability but that caution was needed in decreasing monetary support to avoid a deterioration of assets.

The central bank last year transferred $40 billion to the sovereign wealth fund, the Public Investment Fund, to boost its firepower in overseas investments. That contributed to a sharp drop in Saudi central bank foreign assets when the Saudi economy was being hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic.

Kholifey oversaw the Saudi banking sector at a critical time for Saudi Arabia, as banks' liquidity suffered after the 2014-2015 oil price crash.

Under his guidance in 2016 the central bank introduced new monetary tools to lower market interest rates, which had soared amid shrunken flows of petrodollars.

Liquidity in the Saudi banking system also improved because Riyadh that year started borrowing tens of billions of dollars in the overseas markets, reducing pressure on Saudi banks. ($1 = 3.7511 riyals)

(Reporting by Marwa Rashad; Additional reporting by Davide Barbuscia in Dubai; Editing by Andrew Heavens and Alex Richardson)


© Reuters 2021
All news about MORGAN STANLEY
01/22Morgan Stanley CEO's annual pay rises by over 20%
RE
01/22Morgan Stanley CEO James Gorman Got a Big Raise for 2020
DJ
01/22Morgan Stanley CEO's annual pay rises by over 20%
RE
01/22Dow, S&P 500 Decline But Post Gains for the Week
DJ
01/22INSIDER TRENDS : Morgan Stanley Insider Gets Stock Award Sells Portion for Taxes..
MT
01/22INSIDER TRENDS : Morgan Stanley Insider Gets Shares Award Makes Tax Sale with Po..
MT
01/22INSIDER TRENDS : Morgan Stanley Insider Receives Shares Award Sells Portion for ..
MT
01/22MORGAN STANLEY : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
01/22Morgan Stanley Sees Post-Pandemic Rebound in Levi Strauss Revenue, Profit
MT
01/22INTUITIVE SURGICAL : tructurally Sound,' Likely to See Recovery Starting Q2, Mor..
MT
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 46 026 M - -
Net income 2020 9 457 M - -
Net Debt 2020 146 B - -
P/E ratio 2020 12,8x
Yield 2020 1,89%
Capitalization 134 B 134 B -
EV / Sales 2020 6,08x
EV / Sales 2021 5,55x
Nbr of Employees 63 051
Free-Float 62,7%
Chart MORGAN STANLEY
Duration : Period :
Morgan Stanley Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MORGAN STANLEY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 28
Average target price 78,90 $
Last Close Price 74,13 $
Spread / Highest target 28,2%
Spread / Average Target 6,44%
Spread / Lowest Target -32,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
James Patrick Gorman Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Jonathan M. Pruzan Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Robert Rooney Head-Technology, Operations & Firm Resilience
Hutham S. Olayan Independent Director
Robert H. Herz Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MORGAN STANLEY8.17%134 116
THE CHARLES SCHWAB CORPORATION10.11%109 738
THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC.9.73%103 824
CITIC SECURITIES COMPANY LIMITED3.16%55 389
CHINA INTERNATIONAL CAPITAL CORPORATION LIMITED9.76%36 671
CHINA MERCHANTS SECURITIES CO., LTD.12.60%32 293
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ