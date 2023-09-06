(Alliance News) - The following London-listed shares received analyst recommendations Wednesday morning:
----------
FTSE 100
----------
RBC cuts Beazley price target to 775 (825) pence - 'outperform'
----------
JPMorgan raises Hargreaves Lansdown target to 706 (702) pence - 'underweight'
----------
RBC cuts Hargreaves Lansdown price target to 875 (925) pence - 'sector perform'
----------
JPMorgan places Sage on 'positive catalyst watch'
----------
Goldman Sachs cuts Bunzl price target to 2,800 (2,820) pence - 'sell'
----------
Goldman Sachs cuts Associated British Foods price target to 2,140 (2,360) pence - 'neutral'
----------
Goldman Sachs cuts JD Sports Fashion price target to 240 (270) pence - 'buy'
----------
Goldman Sachs cuts Next price target to 7,650 (7,750) pence - 'neutral'
----------
Goldman Sachs cuts Kingfisher price target to 280 (315) pence - 'neutral'
----------
Goldman Sachs raises Ocado price target to 900 (880) pence - 'neutral'
----------
Shore Capital raises B&M European Value Retail to 'buy' (hold)
----------
SocGen cuts GSK price target to 2,460 pence - 'buy'
----------
Deutsche Bank raises Whitbread target to 4,050 (4,000) pence - 'buy'
----------
RBC cuts St James's Place price target to 1,250 (1,300) pence - 'outperform'
----------
FTSE 250
----------
Morgan Stanley starts Diploma with 'overweight' - price target 3,725 pence
----------
JPMorgan starts Digital 9 Infrastructure with 'neutral'
----------
Goldman Sachs raises Marks & Spencer price target to 255 (240) pence - 'neutral'
----------
RBC cuts Hikma Pharmaceutical to 'sector perform' - price target 2,150 pence
----------
RBC cuts AJ Bell price target to 345 (355) pence - 'sector perform'
----------
RBC cuts IntegraFin price target to 280 (290) pence - 'sector perform'
----------
RBC cuts Quilter price target to 115 (120) pence - 'outperform'
----------
RBC cuts Rathbones price target to 1,950 (2,050) pence - 'sector perform'
----------
Morgan Stanley cuts John Wood Group price target to 180 (190) pence - 'equal-weight'
----------
Deutsche Bank research raises Dunelm Group target to 1340 (1310) pence - 'buy'
----------
Jefferies raises Spectris price target to 4,305 (4,265) pence - 'buy'
----------
SMALL CAP
----------
Peel Hunt raises Halfords Group to 'buy' (add) - price target 275 (250) pence
----------
RBC raises Hochschild Mining price target to 110 (100) pence - 'outperform'
----------
Morgan Stanley cuts Just Eat Takeaway.com price target to 1,300 (1,900) pence - 'equal weight'
----------
RBC cuts Brooks Macdonald price target to 2,100 (2,150) pence - 'sector perform'
----------
Goldman Sachs cuts boohoo price target to 43 (50) pence - 'neutral'
----------
Goldman Sachs cuts Asos price target to 515 (600) pence - 'neutral'
----------
RBC cuts Advanced Medical Solutions price target to 215 (285) pence - 'sector perform'
----------
JPMorgan starts Cordiant Digital Infrastructure with 'underweight'
----------
Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.