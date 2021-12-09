Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nyse
  Morgan Stanley
  News
  Summary
    MS   US6174464486

MORGAN STANLEY

(MS)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX - 12/09 03:12:52 pm
100.665 USD   -0.58%
TREASURIES-U.S. yields dip after claims data, CPI on deck

12/09/2021 | 02:53pm EST
NEW YORK, Dec 9 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields retreated on Thursday, reversing course following three straight days of gains for the 10-year yield, after data on the labor market and ahead of a key reading on inflation.

Weekly initial jobless claims dropped 43,000 to a seasonally adjusted 184,000, below expectations of 215,000 applications as labor market conditions continue to tighten.

The data comes ahead of a key inflation reading on Friday when the consumer price index for November is released. A strong reading could increase expectations the Federal Reserve will become more aggressive in tapering its bond purchases and begin to hike interest rates.

"For the long-end, if it is really bad it could actually steepen the yield curve further, there could be a rally in long-end Treasuries," said Jay Hatfield, founder and CEO of Infrastructure Capital Management in New York, referring to the inflation data.

The yield on the 10-year had its biggest weekly drop since June 2020 last week after comments from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell took a more hawkish tone and concerns over the COVID-19 Omicron variant rattled markets. The central bank is scheduled to hold its final policy meeting of the year next week.

But the yield had reversed course in recent days, rising for three straight sessions, its longest daily streak of gains since mid-October as concerns about the severity of the variant ebbed.

The yield on 10-year Treasury notes was down 2.2 basis points to 1.487%.

In a note on Thursday, Morgan Stanley chief U.S. economist Ellen Zentner revised her call on the Federal Reserve and now expects the central bank to begin raising rates in September 2022, two quarters earlier than the previous forecast.

The yield on the 30-year Treasury bond was down 0.5 basis point to 1.870%.

Yields moved higher after a poor $22 billion auction of 30-year bonds. Demand for the debt was soft at 2.22 times the notes on sale, which is below average.

However, auctions of four-week and eight-week bills earlier in the day were strong, as the U.S. Senate moved towards raising the federal government's debt limit.

A closely watched part of the U.S. Treasury yield curve measuring the gap between yields on two- and 10-year Treasury notes, seen as an indicator of economic expectations, was at 80.3 basis points after widening to as much as 84.7 on Wednesday.

The two-year U.S. Treasury yield, which typically moves in step with interest rate expectations, was up 0.3 basis points at 0.682%.

The breakeven rate on five-year U.S. Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) was last at 2.83%, after closing at 2.902% on Wednesday.

The 10-year TIPS breakeven rate was last at 2.506%, indicating the market sees inflation averaging 2.5% a year for the next decade.

The U.S. dollar five years forward inflation-linked swap , seen by some as a better gauge of inflation expectations due to possible distortions caused by the Fed's quantitative easing, was last at 2.460%. (Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak; Editing by Andrea Ricci and Cynthia Osterman)


© Reuters 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 59 606 M - -
Net income 2021 14 236 M - -
Net Debt 2021 112 B - -
P/E ratio 2021 12,9x
Yield 2021 2,07%
Capitalization 182 B 182 B -
EV / Sales 2021 4,93x
EV / Sales 2022 4,97x
Nbr of Employees 74 000
Free-Float 69,4%
Chart MORGAN STANLEY
Duration : Period :
Morgan Stanley Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MORGAN STANLEY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 28
Last Close Price 101,25 $
Average target price 110,88 $
Spread / Average Target 9,51%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
James Patrick Gorman Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Andrew Michael Saperstein Co-President
Edward N. Pick Co-President
Sharon Yeshaya Chief Financial Officer
Robert P. Rooney Head-Technology, Operations & Firm Resilience
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MORGAN STANLEY47.75%181 684
THE CHARLES SCHWAB CORPORATION53.09%153 517
THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC.50.67%132 537
CITIC SECURITIES COMPANY LIMITED-9.90%50 496
CSC FINANCIAL CO., LTD.-14.66%32 117
CHINA INTERNATIONAL CAPITAL CORPORATION LIMITED3.57%28 678