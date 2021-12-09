TREASURIES-U.S. yields dip after claims data, CPI on deck

NEW YORK, Dec 9 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields retreated
on Thursday, reversing course following three straight days of
gains for the 10-year yield, after data on the labor market and
ahead of a key reading on inflation.
Weekly initial jobless claims dropped 43,000 to a seasonally
adjusted 184,000, below expectations of 215,000 applications as
labor market conditions continue to tighten.
The data comes ahead of a key inflation reading on Friday
when the consumer price index for November is released. A strong
reading could increase expectations the Federal Reserve will
become more aggressive in tapering its bond purchases and begin
to hike interest rates.
"For the long-end, if it is really bad it could actually
steepen the yield curve further, there could be a rally in
long-end Treasuries," said Jay Hatfield, founder and CEO of
Infrastructure Capital Management in New York, referring to the
inflation data.
The yield on the 10-year had its biggest weekly drop since
June 2020 last week after comments from Federal Reserve Chair
Jerome Powell took a more hawkish tone and concerns over the
COVID-19 Omicron variant rattled markets. The central bank is
scheduled to hold its final policy meeting of the year next
week.
But the yield had reversed course in recent days, rising for
three straight sessions, its longest daily streak of gains since
mid-October as concerns about the severity of the variant ebbed.
The yield on 10-year Treasury notes was down 2.2
basis points to 1.487%.
In a note on Thursday, Morgan Stanley chief U.S. economist
Ellen Zentner revised her call on the Federal Reserve and now
expects the central bank to begin raising rates in September
2022, two quarters earlier than the previous forecast.
The yield on the 30-year Treasury bond was down
0.5 basis point to 1.870%.
Yields moved higher after a poor $22 billion auction of
30-year bonds. Demand for the debt was soft at 2.22 times the
notes on sale, which is below average.
However, auctions of four-week and eight-week bills earlier
in the day were strong, as the U.S. Senate moved towards raising
the federal government's debt limit.
A closely watched part of the U.S. Treasury yield curve
measuring the gap between yields on two- and 10-year Treasury
notes, seen as an indicator of economic
expectations, was at 80.3 basis points after widening to as much
as 84.7 on Wednesday.
The two-year U.S. Treasury yield, which typically
moves in step with interest rate expectations, was up 0.3 basis
points at 0.682%.
The breakeven rate on five-year U.S. Treasury
Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) was last at
2.83%, after closing at 2.902% on Wednesday.
The 10-year TIPS breakeven rate was last at
2.506%, indicating the market sees inflation averaging 2.5% a
year for the next decade.
The U.S. dollar five years forward inflation-linked swap
, seen by some as a better gauge of inflation
expectations due to possible distortions caused by the Fed's
quantitative easing, was last at 2.460%.
(Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak; Editing by Andrea Ricci and
Cynthia Osterman)