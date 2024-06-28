June 27 (Reuters) -

Alumis set the pricing of its U.S. initial public offering at $16 per share, the lower end of its price range, valuing it at around $902 million.

Previously known as Esker Therapeutics, Alumis is moving ahead with its listing more than three months after it secured an upsized $259 million Series C financing. It aims to raise around $210 million, the company, involved in developing oral therapies to address immune dysfunction said late on Thursday.

Alumis expects to list on the Nasdaq under the symbol "ALMS". Morgan Stanley, Leerink Partners, Cantor Fitzgerald and Guggenheim Securities are the underwriters for the offering.