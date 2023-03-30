Trending : Morgan Stanley Loses an Advisory Team to Sanctuary Wealth

14:20 ET -- Morgan Stanley is one of the most mentioned companies in the U.S. across all news items in the last 12 hours, according to Factiva data. A team of advisers who managed $800 million has left the financial services company. The Texas-based team, led by Eric Cardenas, is opening an independent practice with Sanctuary Wealth, a wealth manager founded in 2018 which has grown quickly by picking up breakaway teams from larger brokers. Dow Jones & Co. owns Factiva. (jennifer.tershak@wsj.com)

03-30-23 1436ET