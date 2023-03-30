Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Morgan Stanley
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MS   US6174464486

MORGAN STANLEY

(MS)
03:23:35 2023-03-30 pm EDT
85.78 USD   -0.54%
02:37pTrending : Morgan Stanley Loses an Advisory Team to Sanctuary Wealth
DJ
11:38aRH Holds Potential to Become Global Luxury Brand, Morgan Stanley Says; Rating Maintained
MT
11:22aCharles Schwab's Deposit Outflows Not Improving as Expected, Morgan Stanley Says
MT
Trending : Morgan Stanley Loses an Advisory Team to Sanctuary Wealth

03/30/2023 | 02:37pm EDT
14:20 ET -- Morgan Stanley is one of the most mentioned companies in the U.S. across all news items in the last 12 hours, according to Factiva data. A team of advisers who managed $800 million has left the financial services company. The Texas-based team, led by Eric Cardenas, is opening an independent practice with Sanctuary Wealth, a wealth manager founded in 2018 which has grown quickly by picking up breakaway teams from larger brokers. Dow Jones & Co. owns Factiva. (jennifer.tershak@wsj.com)


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-30-23 1436ET

Analyst Recommendations on MORGAN STANLEY
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 56 364 M - -
Net income 2023 11 750 M - -
Net Debt 2023 112 B - -
P/E ratio 2023 12,0x
Yield 2023 3,65%
Capitalization 145 B 145 B -
EV / Sales 2023 4,55x
EV / Sales 2024 4,28x
Nbr of Employees 82 000
Free-Float 63,9%
Chart MORGAN STANLEY
Duration : Period :
Morgan Stanley Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends MORGAN STANLEY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 27
Last Close Price 86,24 $
Average target price 102,22 $
Spread / Average Target 18,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
James Patrick Gorman Co-President & COO-Wealth Management
Andrew Michael Saperstein Co-President & Head-Wealth Management
Edward N. Pick Co-President
Sharon Yeshaya Chief Financial Officer
Martin L. Leibowitz Managing Director & Vice Chairman-Research
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MORGAN STANLEY-0.16%145 051
THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC.-7.26%112 612
CHARLES SCHWAB-33.69%101 716
CITIGROUP INC.1.59%89 440
CITIC SECURITIES COMPANY LIMITED1.51%41 448
CSC FINANCIAL CO., LTD.13.47%25 648
