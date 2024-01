10:07 ET -- Morgan Stanley is one of the most mentioned companies in the U.S. across all news items in the last 12 hours, according to Factiva data. The financial-services giant posted a drop in fourth-quarter earnings after booking a pair of large charges, but revenue topped Wall Street's expectations. Morgan Stanley shares were recently 3.3% lower. Dow Jones & Co. owns Factiva. (colin.kellaher@wsj.com)

01-16-24 1022ET