  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Morgan Stanley
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MS   US6174464486

MORGAN STANLEY

(MS)
Delayed Nyse  -  04:01:35 2023-03-17 pm EDT
84.18 USD   -3.25%
03:45pUBS chairman wants to keep Credit Suisse's Swiss unit
RE
02:36pUBS to take over Credit Suisse, assume up to 5 bln Swiss francs in losses
RE
12:29aCredit Suisse, UBS deal: What you need to know
RE
UBS chairman wants to keep Credit Suisse's Swiss unit

03/19/2023 | 03:45pm EDT
News conference on Credit Suisse after UBS takeover offer, in Bern

ZURICH (Reuters) - UBS Chairman Colm Kelleher said the bank wants to keep Credit Suisse's Swiss unit, speaking at a news conference announcing the merger between Switzerland's two biggest banks on Sunday.

"It is a fine asset that we are very determined to keep and hopefully service their customers and clients as efficiently as Credit Suisse has done," Kelleher said.

The Chairman of Switzerland's biggest bank said it "will be running down the investment banking part of Credit Suisse, because UBS itself has an investment bank-like model."

Kelleher also said it was "too early" to say with regards to job cuts. "We need to do this in a rational way [and] thoughtfully, when we've sat down and analysed what we need to do."

(Reporting by Noele Illien; Editing by Paul Carrel)


© Reuters 2023
