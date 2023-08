Aug 23 (Reuters) - Britain's energy regulator Ofgem said on Wednesday it had levied a 5.4 million pound ($6.88 million) fine on Morgan Stanley & Co International for not recording and retaining electronic communications relating to trading wholesale energy products.

The fine was for the period between January 2018 and March 2020, it added.

